Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Related
CBS Sports
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Exits Friday's game
Alvarez was removed from Friday's game in Atlanta with an apparent injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The 25-year-old went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before leaving the field during the middle of an at-bat with Atlanta at the plate during the fifth inning. It's unclear what prompted Alvarez's exit, and he should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
Pirates rally for two in ninth, edge Reds
Michael Chavis’ walk-off single capped a two-run, ninth-inning rally that gave the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-4 win over the visiting
CBS Sports
Padres' Nomar Mazara: Designated for assignment
Mazara was designated for assignment by the Padres on Saturday. After losing his spot as a regular starter in the outfield and going hitless in just six plate appearances since Aug. 3, Mazara has now lost his spot on the 40-man and 26-man rosters. Mazara has a batting average of .264 on the season and his highest OPS since 2019 (.668), so it is possible that he gets claimed off waivers by another team.
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Mookie Betts, Trayce Thompson & Sloppy Marlins Defense Lead To Dodgers’ Win
The Los Angeles Dodgers squandered several opportunities in the opener of their six-game homestand but Mookie Betts continued to provide a spark and it ultimately resulted in taking a late lead en route to a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins. Tyler Anderson bounced back from a tough-luck loss to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Rays' Phoenix Sanders: Booted off 40-man roster
The Rays designated Sanders for assignment Monday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Sanders ceded his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Nick Anderson (elbow), who was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Durham. If he passes through waivers, Sanders will stick around in Durham with Anderson and work as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen. Sanders sports a 3.07 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 14.2 innings with the big club this season, but he's been less successful over a larger sample at Triple-A (5.40 ERA, 1.37 WHIP in 30 innings).
CBS Sports
Rays' Nick Anderson: Activated and optioned
The Rays reinstated Anderson (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Durham, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Anderson is healthy again after making a full recovery from the right elbow surgery he underwent last October, but the Rays presumably want him to sharpen his command at Triple-A before bringing him back in the big-league bullpen. Over his eight rehab appearances for Durham prior to being reinstated from the IL, Anderson compiled a 0.88 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB across eight innings but allowed three home runs.
CBS Sports
Brewers pitcher calls out front office for Josh Hader trade during August skid: 'Didn't send right message'
The Milwaukee Brewers have not played well lately. Though they won on Sunday, thereby avoiding a sweep at the hands of the Chicago Cubs, they've compiled a 7-11 mark so far in August. What's more is the Brewers have lost four of their six August series, including sets against the aforementioned Cubs, as well as the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds -- or the National League Central foes they're supposed to beat. Add it all together, and the Brewers have seen their two-game lead in the division turn into a five-game deficit over the course of three weeks.
CBS Sports
Royals' Nate Eaton: Optioned to Triple-A
Eaton was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Eaton will head back to Omaha after he produced a .188 average with two extra-base hits, an RBI, four runs and a stolen base over 32 at-bats in 15 games after he got called up Aug. 4. His demotion opened a roster spot for Drew Waters, who's expected to make his major-league debut Monday.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Suffers arm injury Monday
Pasquantino was removed in the top of the third inning of Monday's game against the White Sox with an apparent right arm injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. He went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored prior to departing. Pasquantino appeared to sustain the injury in question...
CBS Sports
Mets' Tylor Megill: Set to face hitters
Megill (shoulder) will throw live batting practice Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Megill resumed mound work in mid-August and has been cleared to take another step in his recovery process by facing hitters Friday. The right-hander is expected to pitch out of the bullpen once he's cleared to return and hopes to rejoin the Mets in late August or early September.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Tallies steal in win
Andrus went 1-for-4 with one run scored and one steal in Saturday's win over the Guardians. Andrus, who stole third base in the seventh before scoring on a throwing error, has struggled of late, slashing .172/.226/.310 in 29 at-bats over his last 10 games. The 33-year-old has strangely been better in night games with a .758 OPS in 207 at-bats compared to a .537 OPS in 155 daytime at-bats. Seven of the shortstop's eight home runs have come in road games.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Scratched with shoulder injury
Haggerty was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics with a lingering left shoulder injury, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. Manager Scott Servais said Haggerty recently aggravated the injury on a slide. According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, the shoulder bothers Haggerty only when he swings a bat, so he's expected to be available off the bench Sunday as a pinch-hitting option or as a late-inning defensive replacement. Adam Frazier, who had been scheduled to get the day off, will enter the starting nine in Haggerty's stead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Astros' Trey Mancini: Retreats to bench
Mancini is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Atlanta. With Yordan Alvarez being eased back into the lineup as the Astros' designated hitter following a one-game absence after experiencing shortness of breath Friday, Mancini will see his streak of four consecutive starts come to an end. Assuming Alvarez comes out of Sunday's contest feeling fine, he should see more work in left field in the wake of Aledmys Diaz's (groin) move to the injured list, which should pave the way for Mancini to pick up regular starts at DH.
CBS Sports
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Re-enters lineup
Ozuna is starting in left field and hitting eighth in Sunday's game against the Astros, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Ozuna had been out of the lineup for six consecutive games in favor of Robbie Grossman and Eddie Rosario. Ozuna was also arrested for driving under the influence Friday. However, Rosario will take a seat Sunday, giving Ozuna a starting opportunity.
CBS Sports
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Fills in for Ji-Man Choi on Monday
Paredes will start at first base and bat third in Monday's game against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He'll pick up his fourth consecutive start Monday after going 2-for-11 with two doubles and a run over the final three contests of the Rays' weekend series with the Royals. The righty-hitting Paredes should be a fixture in the lineup against southpaws moving forward, but his opportunities versus same-handed pitching will likely be more sporadic. He'll be spelling the lefty-hitting Ji-Man Choi in the lineup Monday with southpaw Tucker Davidson taking the hill for Anaheim.
CBS Sports
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Moves into platoon role
Aquino is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Philadelphia. The righty-hitting Aquino will be on the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher for the third time in four games. Aquino appears to have moved into the short side of a platoon in the corner outfield with the lefty-hitting TJ Friedl.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Cleared of structural damage
Dominguez underwent an MRI on Monday that cleared him of any structural damage to his right arm, verifying his earlier diagnosis of right triceps tendinitis, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. With the hard-throwing right-hander having been cleared of a significant injury, he'll set his sights on returning from the 15-day...
CBS Sports
Mets' Taijuan Walker: Named Tuesday's starter
Walker (back) will start Tuesday against the Yankees, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. Walker exited his start against Atlanta last Tuesday due to back spasms and was unable to start Sunday, but he'll return to action after receiving a few additional days of rest. The right-hander has had mixed results since the All-Star break, posting a 6.97 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 20.2 innings over five starts.
CBS Sports
Athletics' Joel Payamps: Joins major-league roster
Payamps was activated by the Athletics on Monday. Payamps was claimed off waivers by Oakland on Saturday, and he'll join the major-league roster after Austin Pruitt was designated for assignment Monday. Payamps made 29 relief appearances for the Royals earlier in the season and posted a 3.16 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 42.2 innings.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Lands on restricted list
Molina was placed on the restricted list Saturday. Per Katie Woo of The Athletic, Molina is away handling personal matters in Puerto Rico, but he is expected to return to start Monday at Wrigley Field. Ivan Herrera was recalled to provide depth behind the plate the rest of the weekend.
Comments / 0