Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania fights to stay alive on first elimination day of tournament
Williamsport, Pa. — Surprisingly, Saturday was not about the celebration as hometown favorite Hollidaysburg attempted to stay alive in the 12-day tournament that is the Little League World Series. It was a rough start for the PA kids as New England immediately put them into chase mode with a run in the opening inning. Chase Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game. ...
therecord-online.com
Keystone Juniors, US runners-up, return home
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Their summertime odyssey over, the Keystone Junior Little League team returned to Clinton County Monday afternoon, welcomed back by a multitude of friends and family at the WalMart parking lot. They returned as the USA second place team at the Junior Little League World...
New Williamsport brew house brings a sense of community
Williamsport, Pa. — Although Rosko’s Brew House has only been open for a few weeks, owners Adam and Samantha Roskowski are already feeling they’re a part of the community. The nano-brewery, located at a historic 1800s home on Pine Street, has so far attracted neighbors, patrons of downtown businesses, and travelers. “We’ve had a lot of people stop in the past few weeks and say they’ve been watching the progress,”...
Pottery business in Northumberland County closing after 40 years
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — If you are driving down Middle Creek Road in Washington Township near Dornsife in Northumberland County, you see a big red barn, but it's actually much more. It is a gallery for both pottery and paintings. "We have been making this pottery since the seventies...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fire destroys home in Northumberland County
MILTON, Pa. — Flames destroyed a home in Northumberland County. The fire broke out around 4 Monday morning on Myrtle Street in Milton. Emergency officials tell us everyone made it out. There's no word what caused the fire here in Northumberland County. Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?
Danville Ronald McDonald House announces date and venue of masquerade ball
Danville, Pa. — For its fourth year, the Ronald McDonald House of Danville is hosting a Masquerade Ball for the benefit of families experiencing hardships. The House provides a home-away-from-home for families of children who are receiving treatment at local hospitals with 19 guest rooms, a Family Room in the Janet Weis Children's Hospital, and a summer camp for pediatric cancer patients. This year's masquerade ball will be held on...
New eye doctor joins UPMC Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Dr. Wesley Adams is the latest member of the Opthalmology team at UPMC Williamsport. Before joining UPMC, Dr. Adams worked with Rocky Mountain Eye Center, Salida and Alamosa, Colorado. “Our eye health is something we may take for granted until we have an injury or medical issue affecting the eyes or our vision,” said Dr. Adams. “When concerns arise, it’s essential to have access to quality care. I’m excited to join the team in Williamsport and help extend our services to the...
therecord-online.com
Severe storm warning posted
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has posted a severe storm warning for parts of Centre, Clinton and Lycoming counties:. State College – PA, US, National Weather Service. Affected Area. Clinton County. Description. …A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215...
RELATED PEOPLE
New bridge trail expands recreational opportunities along Susquehanna
A new trail connection has been unveiled in Clinton County: Falcon Bridge on the Bald Eagle Valley Trail. DCNR made the announcement this week in a ribbon cutting ceremony. During the ceremony, DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said, “Today’s announcement helps close a critical trail gap and expand recreation opportunities for a region rich with beautiful natural landscapes." The new bridge will help connect two sections of the Bald Eagle...
Farewell to The Freez: Popular ice cream business closing
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The Lewisburg Freez has been located on Route 15 in Lewisburg for around 80 years. It's a landmark that people know and recognize. "Everybody knows The Freez. All you have to say is The Freez. You don't even have to say where it is; everyone knows where it is," Mark Bendle of Milton said.
Sky clears for unveiling of new Bases Loaded statues
Williamsport, Pa. — The weather threatened to put a damper on the unveiling of three new statues at the corner of Market and Third Streets in the City on Sunday evening, but as guests and the honorees arrived, the rain stopped and the skies cleared. With the clearing came President George W. Bush, 100-year-old Rachel Robinson, the widow of Jackie Robinson, Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr., and "better late than never," Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, who arrived late and received a little friendly ribbing...
Staffing Knoebels at summer's end
ELYSBURG, Pa. — The magic at Knoebels Amusement Park in Elysburg wouldn't be possible without a lot of help. While the park added three hundred more people to staff your favorite rides this summer, some employees are working their final shifts before heading back to school. Averi Diaz said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkok.com
BREAKING NEWS: Missing Man Found Safe, PSP Cancels Alert.
BREAKING NEWS: Missing Man Found Safe, PSP Cancels Alert. No details are out yet on the safe discovery of Michael Reich today. No details but police say he was found okay. BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – The search continues for an 80-year-old man who went missing from an assisted-living facility Friday night.
littleleague.org
Six Role Models to be Honored as Inaugural Class of Little League® Community Heroes of the Year
Little League® is pleased to announce the first ever class of Little League Community Heroes of the Year, who will be honored on Tuesday, August 23, as part of the celebration around the 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball® World Series. “The backbone of the Little League...
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
therecord-online.com
Police release additional info on missing Centre County mother and daughter
CENTRE HALL, PA – Rockview state police Sunday provided an update on a mother and her 10-year-old daughter missing since Aug. 5. The original police filing on Thursday of last week listed their address as Bald Eagle St. in Blanchard. The Sunday filing said they are from Centre Hall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman charged for leaving dogs in hot car in Tioga County
RICHMOND TWP., Pa. (WETM) – A New York woman has been charged after police said she left two dogs in a hot car in Tioga County, Pa. last week. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield responded to a report of animal cruelty in the Walmart parking lot in Richmond Township around 1:30 p.m. on August […]
From Monsey to Muncy: One small borough’s connection to Native American history
Where did the name Muncy come from? A writer in the book “History of Lycoming County” edited by John Megginess, said “Muncy derives its name from the Monsey tribe of Indians that once dwelt within its borders.” According to Native-Languages.org, the Monsey language, also spelled “Munsee,” is “an Algonkian language closely related to American Delaware, or Lenape, but is considered by most linguists a distinct language.” It was said that...
Dimeling Bridge to reopen in Clearfield County Tuesday
CLEARFIELD, Pa (WTAJ) — After months of work, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) says Dimeling Bridget is set to reopen. By the end of the day Tuesday, Aug. 23, Dimeling Bridge, which travels along Route 2024 (Old Erie Pike) is set to reopen to traffic. Since mid-April, the project has been in place with […]
Long delays don’t stop the Midwest as it rolls to 10-2 finish at LLWS
Williamsport, Pa. —The Mountain region attempted to make a comeback on the Midwest region after going down early in the first two innings. In a play that will highlight the Midwest’s journey at the 2022 Little League World Series, Greyson Ballinger caught a ball in left field and put a perfect throw to home for the second inning’s final out. The throw prevented a run from being scored and helped Midwest secure a 10-2 win over Mountain Region. ...
Comments / 0