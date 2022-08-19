ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock Haven, PA

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania fights to stay alive on first elimination day of tournament

Williamsport, Pa. — Surprisingly, Saturday was not about the celebration as hometown favorite Hollidaysburg attempted to stay alive in the 12-day tournament that is the Little League World Series. It was a rough start for the PA kids as New England immediately put them into chase mode with a run in the opening inning. Chase Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

Keystone Juniors, US runners-up, return home

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Their summertime odyssey over, the Keystone Junior Little League team returned to Clinton County Monday afternoon, welcomed back by a multitude of friends and family at the WalMart parking lot. They returned as the USA second place team at the Junior Little League World...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New Williamsport brew house brings a sense of community

Williamsport, Pa. — Although Rosko’s Brew House has only been open for a few weeks, owners Adam and Samantha Roskowski are already feeling they’re a part of the community. The nano-brewery, located at a historic 1800s home on Pine Street, has so far attracted neighbors, patrons of downtown businesses, and travelers. “We’ve had a lot of people stop in the past few weeks and say they’ve been watching the progress,”...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lock Haven, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
City
Jersey Shore, PA
City
Northumberland, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
NorthcentralPA.com

Danville Ronald McDonald House announces date and venue of masquerade ball

Danville, Pa. — For its fourth year, the Ronald McDonald House of Danville is hosting a Masquerade Ball for the benefit of families experiencing hardships. The House provides a home-away-from-home for families of children who are receiving treatment at local hospitals with 19 guest rooms, a Family Room in the Janet Weis Children's Hospital, and a summer camp for pediatric cancer patients. This year's masquerade ball will be held on...
NorthcentralPA.com

New eye doctor joins UPMC Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — Dr. Wesley Adams is the latest member of the Opthalmology team at UPMC Williamsport. Before joining UPMC, Dr. Adams worked with Rocky Mountain Eye Center, Salida and Alamosa, Colorado. “Our eye health is something we may take for granted until we have an injury or medical issue affecting the eyes or our vision,” said Dr. Adams. “When concerns arise, it’s essential to have access to quality care. I’m excited to join the team in Williamsport and help extend our services to the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

Severe storm warning posted

STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has posted a severe storm warning for parts of Centre, Clinton and Lycoming counties:. State College – PA, US, National Weather Service. Affected Area. Clinton County. Description. …A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Williams
NorthcentralPA.com

New bridge trail expands recreational opportunities along Susquehanna

A new trail connection has been unveiled in Clinton County: Falcon Bridge on the Bald Eagle Valley Trail. DCNR made the announcement this week in a ribbon cutting ceremony. During the ceremony, DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said, “Today’s announcement helps close a critical trail gap and expand recreation opportunities for a region rich with beautiful natural landscapes." The new bridge will help connect two sections of the Bald Eagle...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Farewell to The Freez: Popular ice cream business closing

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The Lewisburg Freez has been located on Route 15 in Lewisburg for around 80 years. It's a landmark that people know and recognize. "Everybody knows The Freez. All you have to say is The Freez. You don't even have to say where it is; everyone knows where it is," Mark Bendle of Milton said.
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Sky clears for unveiling of new Bases Loaded statues

Williamsport, Pa. — The weather threatened to put a damper on the unveiling of three new statues at the corner of Market and Third Streets in the City on Sunday evening, but as guests and the honorees arrived, the rain stopped and the skies cleared. With the clearing came President George W. Bush, 100-year-old Rachel Robinson, the widow of Jackie Robinson, Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr., and "better late than never," Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, who arrived late and received a little friendly ribbing...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Staffing Knoebels at summer's end

ELYSBURG, Pa. — The magic at Knoebels Amusement Park in Elysburg wouldn't be possible without a lot of help. While the park added three hundred more people to staff your favorite rides this summer, some employees are working their final shifts before heading back to school. Averi Diaz said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Music#Entertain#Tavern#Arts Council#Central Pa#Bear Country Radio Wqbr#Lock Haven Express
wkok.com

BREAKING NEWS: Missing Man Found Safe, PSP Cancels Alert.

BREAKING NEWS: Missing Man Found Safe, PSP Cancels Alert. No details are out yet on the safe discovery of Michael Reich today. No details but police say he was found okay. BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – The search continues for an 80-year-old man who went missing from an assisted-living facility Friday night.
UNION COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NorthcentralPA.com

From Monsey to Muncy: One small borough’s connection to Native American history

Where did the name Muncy come from? A writer in the book “History of Lycoming County” edited by John Megginess, said “Muncy derives its name from the Monsey tribe of Indians that once dwelt within its borders.” According to Native-Languages.org, the Monsey language, also spelled “Munsee,” is “an Algonkian language closely related to American Delaware, or Lenape, but is considered by most linguists a distinct language.” It was said that...
MUNCY, PA
WTAJ

Dimeling Bridge to reopen in Clearfield County Tuesday

CLEARFIELD, Pa (WTAJ) — After months of work, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) says Dimeling Bridget is set to reopen. By the end of the day Tuesday, Aug. 23, Dimeling Bridge, which travels along Route 2024 (Old Erie Pike) is set to reopen to traffic. Since mid-April, the project has been in place with […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Long delays don’t stop the Midwest as it rolls to 10-2 finish at LLWS

Williamsport, Pa. —The Mountain region attempted to make a comeback on the Midwest region after going down early in the first two innings. In a play that will highlight the Midwest’s journey at the 2022 Little League World Series, Greyson Ballinger caught a ball in left field and put a perfect throw to home for the second inning’s final out. The throw prevented a run from being scored and helped Midwest secure a 10-2 win over Mountain Region. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy