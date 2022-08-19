Read full article on original website
Related
Sierra Sun
Birding in the Basin: Lake Tahoe is home to several signature species
From the branches of towering Ponderosa pines to the wetlands filtering snowmelt into the crystal clear lake, Tahoe is a birds’ — and birders’ — paradise. Whether you’re a die-hard twitcher or casual admirer, a hike through the basin can yield an impressive number of bird sightings if you know where to look.
Sierra Sun
Vail Resorts announces opening dates for Tahoe ski areas
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Vail Resorts has opening dates targeted for their Lake Tahoe ski areas. Heavenly Mountain Resort and Northstar California plan to open Friday, Nov. 18, with Kirkwood Mountain Resort targeting Friday, Dec. 2. This upcoming winter is the 50th anniversary of operations at Northstar and...
Sierra Sun
Tahoe paddle legend looks to hand off world’s oldest race to next generation
KINGS BEACH, Calif. — For nearly two decades Ernie Brassard has helped to spark the eruption in popularity of stand-up paddle boarding on Lake Tahoe. Every year, hundreds of professional and amateur paddlers gather at Kings Beach for the Ta-Hoe Nalu Paddle Festival and to compete in the world’s oldest paddleboard race.
Sierra Sun
Sunny, dry, hot days on tap this week for Truckee-Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Sunny, dry and hot afternoons with gusty winds are expected this week at Lake Tahoe. The National Weather Service in Reno is calling for sunny skies every day this week with high temperatures that are expected to come within a few degrees of records. The service...
