Birding in the Basin: Lake Tahoe is home to several signature species

From the branches of towering Ponderosa pines to the wetlands filtering snowmelt into the crystal clear lake, Tahoe is a birds’ — and birders’ — paradise. Whether you’re a die-hard twitcher or casual admirer, a hike through the basin can yield an impressive number of bird sightings if you know where to look.
Vail Resorts announces opening dates for Tahoe ski areas

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Vail Resorts has opening dates targeted for their Lake Tahoe ski areas. Heavenly Mountain Resort and Northstar California plan to open Friday, Nov. 18, with Kirkwood Mountain Resort targeting Friday, Dec. 2. This upcoming winter is the 50th anniversary of operations at Northstar and...
Sunny, dry, hot days on tap this week for Truckee-Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Sunny, dry and hot afternoons with gusty winds are expected this week at Lake Tahoe. The National Weather Service in Reno is calling for sunny skies every day this week with high temperatures that are expected to come within a few degrees of records. The service...
