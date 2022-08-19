ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin agreed to send IAEA mission to Ukraine plant, Macron's office says

 3 days ago
PARIS, Aug 19 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told his Russian counterpart on Friday that he is concerned about safety risks at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, the Elysee said, adding that Putin had agreed to send a mission of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the site.

The two presidents agreed to continue their talks in the coming days, according to a readout sent to journalists by Macron's office.

Ukraine's nuclear power operator said on Friday it suspected Moscow was planning to decouple the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant from Ukraine's grid, a complex operation that Kyiv says could cause a disaster. read more

According to a Kremlin readout of the call, Putin said the shelling of the Russian-controlled nuclear site, which he blamed on Kyiv, created the risk of "large-scale catastrophe". read more

AMG Guy
2d ago

He Lied. Just like he said he wasn't going to attack Ukraine, while amassing 125,000 troops at the border; Purin didn't put them there for a picnic

Gary Bargdill
2d ago

Putin always finds a way to exploit any deal he makes. Macron better remember who he’s dealing with. Pure evil.

Donna R Lewis
3d ago

Thank you Pres Macron for your common sense tactics with Putin....🤚👍👏🙏🙏

