BEND, OR -- Bend City Councilors continue to work through guidelines for a new code regulating unsanctioned camping. City Manager Eric King says advocates for the houseless community brought concerns and questions to a recent open house, "Saying that 'you should be focused more on support services and building more capacity, not regulating camping in the rights of way.' We also got concerns about a lot of the crimes that are occurring, they’re very difficult to - I think a lot of folks have an impression that we can go arrest folks, when we have to see the crime in progress. I think this is an issue that generates a lot of interest from the public on all sides."

BEND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO