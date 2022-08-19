ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Heaven Can Wait fundraiser returns as in-person event Oct. 2 in Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After two years in a virtual format due to COVID-19, Heaven Can Wait – the popular annual 5K walk/run and fundraiser for Sara’s Project – will return as an in-person event at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. And that’s not all that’s...
Pro bull-riding event brings in the toughest bulls to Redmond’s O’Neil Arena

In Redmond, the O'Neil Arena put on the "Grizzly Mountain" professional bull riding event Saturday night. About 30 bull riders geared up for a wild ride. It was a chance for people to see some bull riders taking on the toughest bulls. Bulls were brought in hours before the event, being checked in as they were unloaded from the trailer. Julio Moreno, a stock contractor from Oakdale, California, brought in 13 bulls for the event.
LOOK: Thomas Rhett Gets Ready for Oregon Shows on the River

Thomas Rhett is having a busy year. He hit number one in June with his hit “Slow Down Summer.” In June, he performed at Nissan Stadium as part of CMA Fest. And he remains on tour for much of the remainder of the year. He took advantage of some downtime recently and went fishing out West. Check out the photo that he shared below.
Security Properties Completes $49.5 Million Acquisition of 168-Unit Sienna Pointe Apartment Community in Bend, Oregon

BEND, OR - Security Properties purchased Sienna Pointe, a 168-unit, Class-B multifamily community located in Bend, OR for $49,500,000. This is Security Properties' fifth acquisition in the Bend market. Sienna Pointe is conveniently located on Bend' seastside just a five-minute drive from Downtown. The property is situated at the base...
Fast-moving 10-acre wildfire prompts evacuation alerts for Three Rivers area near Lake Billy Chinook

A small but fast-moving wildfire prompted evacuation alerts for all of the Three Rivers area near Lake Billy Chinook and the call-up of two regional structure-protection firefighting task forces Friday evening, authorities said. The post Fast-moving 10-acre wildfire prompts evacuation alerts for Three Rivers area near Lake Billy Chinook appeared first on KTVZ.
Talk heats up around Bend’s homeless camping code

The temperature is rising on a potential camping code in Bend, both in the city council and the general public. The code change, which is in its planning stages, could limit where and how those experiencing homelessness could camp on public property in the city. Bend is seeking the code...
▶️ Bend North Corridor: Businesses brace for change

Work on the Bend North Corridor is set to begin this fall as businesses along U.S. 97 scramble to find ways to adapt to the changes the construction will bring. Backroads that allow access to the businesses are becoming a new section of the highway, potentially disrupting business operations. Instant...
Double Homicide In Bend, Suspect In Custody

A 41-year-old man is in custody after the bodies of two 18-year-old Bend residents were found in a garage by a homeowner in southwest Bend. According to a news release from the Bend Police Department:. At 11:16 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Bend Police were called to a home in...
Unsanctioned Camping Code Draft Takes Shape

BEND, OR -- Bend City Councilors continue to work through guidelines for a new code regulating unsanctioned camping. City Manager Eric King says advocates for the houseless community brought concerns and questions to a recent open house, "Saying that 'you should be focused more on support services and building more capacity, not regulating camping in the rights of way.' We also got concerns about a lot of the crimes that are occurring, they’re very difficult to - I think a lot of folks have an impression that we can go arrest folks, when we have to see the crime in progress. I think this is an issue that generates a lot of interest from the public on all sides."
Suspect in double homicide case makes first court appearance

The man police claim is responsible for the deaths of Alfredo Hernandez, 18, and Angela Pastorino, 18, made his first court appearance, Friday. Wesley Abel Brady, 41, sat silently in a holding room, and over a zoom call, listened to his arraignment. Brady is being held without bail. His next...
