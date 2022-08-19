Read full article on original website
KEYC
School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert
Sweet Pea, an adoptable kitten from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue. Mankato community, law enforcement to host first National Prevention Day. This Sunday, community members and local law enforcement are hosting the first Fentanyl Poisoning and Prevention Day in Mankato. Free tickets available for MSU Mankato outdoor homecoming event. Updated: Aug....
WDIO-TV
Body of missing Hibbing man located
The body of a missing Hibbing man has been located, one month after authorities identified him as a missing person. Hibbing Police say they learned no contact had been made with Jesse James Crabtree since July 6, identifying him as a missing person on July 22. Officers located Crabtree’s abandoned...
willmarradio.com
Funeral services for Tomassoni Friday
(Chisolm, MN) -- Visitation and the funeral are today (10 & 11 a-m Friday) at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm for state Senator David Tomassoni, who died last week at age 69 from complications of A-L-S. One of Tomassoni’s last official acts was spearheading 20-plus million dollars for A-L-S research through the legislature. Leaders on both sides of the political aisle are heralding Tomassoni’s service to the Iron Range and all of Minnesota.
Stars Like Confetti! These Northern Minnesota Domes Offer Up Unique Stay
Life is a journey, and along the way, we get to experience some pretty cool things. If you have a bucket list item that includes waking up under a bed of stars or staying the nights/week in a unique structure you might want to look into a stay at Klarhet near Lutsen this fall.
livingnewdeal.org
Hibbing Disposal Plant (Demolished) – Hibbing MN
Project type: Infrastructure and Utilities, Water Supply. Agency: Public Works Administration (PWA) The Hibbing Disposal Plant, later named North Wastewater Treatment Plant, was built 1938-1939 by the Public Works Administration and known for two of the world’s largest concrete self-supporting domes. It was demolished between 2013 and 2018. Source...
Police in northern Minnesota find body believed to be missing man
HIBBING, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say they found remains over the weekend believed to be that of a man who went missing last month.The Hibbing Police Department says that 49-year-old Jesse James Crabtree went missing in early July, as no one had been in contact with him since July 6. Officers entered him into a missing persons database on July 22. Investigators located Crabtree's vehicle abandoned in the woods near the Redhead bike trail in Chisholm. Officers initially searched the area, but didn't find anything amid the steep terrain. Another search was planned for Sunday, and this time the St. Louis County rescue squad was involved. Late in the morning, members of the search party found human remains on a steep cliff near where Crabtree's vehicle was found. Authorities brought the remains to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to confirm the identity of the deceased. No foul play is suspected in the investigation, police said.
Epic video of northern lights during thunderstorm in Minnesota
Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, this video was taken just outside of Lutsen, Minnesota and provided to Bring Me The News by John Thain of Odyssey Resorts. The northern lights were forecast to be brilliant Wednesday night thanks to a moderate geomagnetic storm, though it was a matter of which areas of Minnesota would escape cloud cover. This got the best of both, creating a mesmerizing time lapse of the aurora borealis during a thunderstorm.
Ely Echo
School election draws a crowd
A flurry of final-day filings, including three by incumbents, make for the most competitive school board elections in Ely in nearly a decade. Longtime chairman Ray Marsnik and fellow board members Rochelle Sjoberg and Tony Colarich all beat Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline and entered the race. Marsnik, who has...
Ely Echo
Letter: …Without hesitation, she said she would meet me at the Ely Vet Clinic. Words cannot begin to express my appreciation for her.
I need to share something that happened this week for a couple of reasons…. I took Benny and Milo for “rides” on Monday evening to run a few errands. Both of my dogs love car rides so they both come with me almost everywhere. I had a pack...
Northern Minnesota man found guilty in 1980s cold case murder
A 54-year-old Chisholm man has been found guilty in a murder case that went unsolved for 36 years. Michael Carbo Jr. was found guilty after being indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct over the rape and murder of Nancy Daugherty in 1986.
