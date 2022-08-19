Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
A derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is nervy at the best of times, and it is fair to say that after a combined 2 points from the opening 4 matches for the two sides, it is decisively not the best of times. Make no mistake about it, either team that ends up on the receiving end of a loss tonight will be thrust into full-on crisis mode (at least as far as the pundits and the worst corners of Twitter are concerned).
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool.
Manchester United set to make shocking Cristiano Ronaldo move for Liverpool clash
Manchester United are desperate to pick up at least one point on Monday against Liverpool. Both clubs are off to dreadful starts to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, having failed to win a single game through their first two matches. With Manchester United in complete disarray, new manager Erik Ten Hag is set to make a stunning lineup change for Monday’s tilt against Liverpool. According to Sky Sports, via The United Stand, Cristiano Ronaldo will shockingly be benched for the crucial game vs. Liverpool, with outcast Anthony Martial set to return to the starting XI.
Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that Curtis Jones has "no chance" of playing against Man United tomorrow. Liverpool are dealing with something of an injury crisis, with Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joel Matip, and Ibrahima Konaté are among the other Reds stars currently carrying problems. Jones will be particularly...
According to a recent report, the Glazers have permitted Erik Ten Hag to spend his way out of the bad results that are dragging Manchester United to the bottom of the table.
Erik ten Hag praises Manchester United’s ‘fighting spirit’ in Liverpool win
The Manchester United manager said after his team’s 2-1 win: ‘It’s all about attitude. You can see what they can achieve’
Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro has hammered Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba over his mindset.
Manchester United v Liverpool | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League | Old Trafford Stadium
Manchester United will face Liverpool at Old Trafford tonight and we can now bring you details of the confirmed lineups. Both teams have had a poor start in the Premier League this season as Manchester United have lost twice in a row against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford. On...
