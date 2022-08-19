ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

A derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is nervy at the best of times, and it is fair to say that after a combined 2 points from the opening 4 matches for the two sides, it is decisively not the best of times. Make no mistake about it, either team that ends up on the receiving end of a loss tonight will be thrust into full-on crisis mode (at least as far as the pundits and the worst corners of Twitter are concerned).
Manchester United set to make shocking Cristiano Ronaldo move for Liverpool clash

Manchester United are desperate to pick up at least one point on Monday against Liverpool. Both clubs are off to dreadful starts to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, having failed to win a single game through their first two matches. With Manchester United in complete disarray, new manager Erik Ten Hag is set to make a stunning lineup change for Monday’s tilt against Liverpool. According to Sky Sports, via The United Stand, Cristiano Ronaldo will shockingly be benched for the crucial game vs. Liverpool, with outcast Anthony Martial set to return to the starting XI.
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Keep an eye on Arsenal midfield target, Chelsea not keen on Man Utd deal, and more

Enjoy my exclusive transfer news round-up, featuring today’s big stories from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and more…. Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder: “Yes, my feeling is positive on Antony deal. I understand Antony, but… here you play for Ajax. We are playing Champions League football. I don’t think Manchester United are playing Champions League football…”
Report – Juventus move for La Liga attacker stalls

Juventus’ transfer for Memphis Depay has stalled, according to reports in France, as revealed by Tuttomercatoweb. The Bianconeri are eyeing a move for the Dutchman in this window, and he wants to join them. He is currently in talks with Barcelona to terminate his contract, and Juve is also...
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Pelé's magical miss

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Pelé's almost-goal against Uruguay. Ask yourself: Where would this one rank had...
PSG thrash Lille with Kylian Mbappe hat trick, Neymar brace

Kylian Mbappe scored the fastest Ligue 1 goal for 30 years to set champions Paris Saint-Germain on their way to a runaway 7-1 victory at Lille on Sunday as they kept up their 100% start to the new season. Mbappe took only eight seconds to lob the ball into the...
