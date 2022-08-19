ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayley Orrantia, Jimmie Allen to Star in Country Musical Feature ‘Be Alright’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By K.J. Yossman
 3 days ago
Country music star Jimmie Allen is set to make his feature film debut with upcoming musical “Be Alright.”

“The Goldbergs’” Hayley Orrantia will co-star, with both Allen and Orrantia in the lead roles.

In “Be Alright,” which is set in New York City in the 1960s, Orrantia plays down-on-her-luck Eve. Things start looking up when she encounters an “old friend with a new mantra” played by Allen.

In keeping with Allen’s musical style, the film is set to have a country flavor. Production will kick off this month at the Warner Bros. lot.

As well as starring in “Be Alright” (which shares a title with a track from his recent album “Tulip Drive”), Allen developed the original story and will produce and co-direct the feature alongside Chris Beyrooty (“Margaux,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”).

Beyrooty wrote the screenplay with Connor Martin.

Joining the team are Emmy Award-winning “Dancing with the Stars” choreographer Tessandra Chavez, who will choreograph the dance numbers, and Dakota Diel (“Army of the Dead”) as director of photography.

Jack Hackett is producing alongside Nick Paskhover and Martin.

Allen is a chart-topping country star who last year won the Country Music Association’s new artist of the year award. He has appeared on “American Idol” as both a contestant and, more recently, a guest mentor, and last year placed seventh on “Dancing With the Stars” alongside his partner Emma Slater. He can currently be seen in “Cardi Tries” alongside Cardi B.

Orrantia is best known for playing Erica Goldberg on ten seasons of “The Goldbergs” and has also starred in “Christmas Is Canceled” and “Schooled.”

Orrantia is repped by Sheva Cohen at APA. Allen is repped by Peter DeSantis and Riley Folsom at UTA.

