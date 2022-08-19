A Leesburg man was arrested in Eustis with a stolen pistol after nearly colliding with a police vehicle. A Eustis officer was on patrol early Thursday morning on East Hazzard Avenue when a white pickup truck turned in front of the officer’s car so sharply it almost hit the police car. The officer saw the truck turn into the parking lot of the Lake Eustis Laundry at 2 East Hazzard Ave. and park diagonally across two parking places, according to the arrest report. The officer put on his emergency lights and pulled into the parking lot when he observed that the truck had a cracked rear tail light.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO