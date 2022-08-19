ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 5

Related
WESH

Man dies after shootout in Orange County parking lot

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man has died after being injured in a shootout in an Orange County parking lot. Deputies responded to 5581 S. Orange Blossom Trail for a shots fired call around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Victor Manuel Machuca was found to be suffering from life-threatening injuries. Witnesses...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man busted with stolen gun after nearly colliding with squad car

A Leesburg man was arrested in Eustis with a stolen pistol after nearly colliding with a police vehicle. A Eustis officer was on patrol early Thursday morning on East Hazzard Avenue when a white pickup truck turned in front of the officer’s car so sharply it almost hit the police car. The officer saw the truck turn into the parking lot of the Lake Eustis Laundry at 2 East Hazzard Ave. and park diagonally across two parking places, according to the arrest report. The officer put on his emergency lights and pulled into the parking lot when he observed that the truck had a cracked rear tail light.
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

Ask Trooper Steve: Can a city police officer pull me over on an interstate?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “Can a city police officer pull me over on an interstate?”...
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 21, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Candy Bars#Walt Disney World
UPI News

Florida woman finds alligator swimming in backyard pool

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida responded to a home for a situation that wasn't part of their academy training -- an alligator swimming in a pool. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to an east Orange County home on Thursday when the homeowner called to report an alligator was swimming in her backyard pool.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An boat explosion at Halifax Harbor Marina on Sunday injured four people, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department. Firefighters responded just after 1:15 p.m. and the department said the four boaters had just refueled the 34-foot vessel, which exploded when they tried to start its engine.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash after tire blowout

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Volusia County crash. An Orlando man was killed in a crash on I-4 after his car blew a tire and became disabled early Sunday morning. According to FHP, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning near...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy