Woman missing from Ohio for over a week last seen getting off plane in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are looking for a woman from Ohio who reportedly got off a plane in Orlando over a week ago and hasn't been seen since. Erica Epps was reported missing by her husband in Ohio on Aug. 10. Police say she boarded a plane to Orlando and got off on Aug. 11. Erica is reportedly without her medication. It's unknown why she flew to Orlando.
WATCH: Florida Woman Flips Out When She Finds Baby Alligator in Her Pool
On Thursday, two deputies in Florida responded to a homeowner’s call after she woke up and found an alligator in her swimming pool. Body camera footage from one of the deputies was later shared on Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, and it made for a hilarious encounter.
Man dies after shootout in Orange County parking lot
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man has died after being injured in a shootout in an Orange County parking lot. Deputies responded to 5581 S. Orange Blossom Trail for a shots fired call around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Victor Manuel Machuca was found to be suffering from life-threatening injuries. Witnesses...
Florida man dies after lawnmower flips into pond, deputies say
A man has died after a lawnmower on which he was riding flipped into a pond, authorities say. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is calling this incident in Mims an unfortunate accident.
14-Year-Old Florida Boy And His Mom Charged In National Identity Theft Scam
A Florida high school student and his mother have been charged with an identity theft scheme affecting victims across the U.S. Elijah Duett, 14, a student at Deltona High School, first came under investigation in May, when he was charged with making written threats to
Controversial video shows 2 men catch shark at Florida beach, then stab it in the head -- it's legal
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Fishing for sharks is legal in Florida, though a new video making the rounds on the internet is sparking conversation – and outrage – about the practice. The video shows two men pulling a shark out of the ocean at New Smyrna Beach,...
Stolen Gun Found in Minor’s Backpack at Walt Disney World Resort
Recently, we reported a shocking incident at Toy Story Mania in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. A man was arrested for child abuse after getting in an altercation with a couple of teenagers in line. The Orange County Sheriff responded by sending a deputy to the scene, and the man ended...
Cop killer Markeith Loyd to have death conviction hearing this week
ORLANDO, Fla. — The long appeals process for convicted cop killer Markeith Loyd will continue this week. An Orange County judge ordered a virtual hearing for Tuesday afternoon. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Loyd was sentenced to death for killing Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton, while...
Leesburg man busted with stolen gun after nearly colliding with squad car
A Leesburg man was arrested in Eustis with a stolen pistol after nearly colliding with a police vehicle. A Eustis officer was on patrol early Thursday morning on East Hazzard Avenue when a white pickup truck turned in front of the officer’s car so sharply it almost hit the police car. The officer saw the truck turn into the parking lot of the Lake Eustis Laundry at 2 East Hazzard Ave. and park diagonally across two parking places, according to the arrest report. The officer put on his emergency lights and pulled into the parking lot when he observed that the truck had a cracked rear tail light.
911 calls released after Florida mother, daughter and dog struck by lightning in Winter Springs
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - New 911 calls have been released after lightning struck a mother, her young daughter and their family dog at a Winter Springs park this week. Tragically, the mother was killed. Police said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday night. Her daughter, 10-year-old Ava Tedesco, was transported to Arnold...
Ask Trooper Steve: Can a city police officer pull me over on an interstate?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “Can a city police officer pull me over on an interstate?”...
Arrests In Brevard County: August 21, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
85 arrests in Los Angeles-Florida drug smuggling scheme that used checked baggage on flights
Eighty-five people have been arrested and millions of dollars in illicit drugs seized in a smuggling operation that used checked bags on commercial flights.
Florida woman finds alligator swimming in backyard pool
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida responded to a home for a situation that wasn't part of their academy training -- an alligator swimming in a pool. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to an east Orange County home on Thursday when the homeowner called to report an alligator was swimming in her backyard pool.
‘No evidence of clothes, just drugs’: Suitcases of narcotics carried through airports in CA, FL
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A years long investigation saw Florida officials partner with federal authorities to dismantle a drug-trafficking organization that was shipping hundreds of pounds of drugs in luggage on domestic flights. In a news release, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced that 85 suspects had been arrested...
Big shoes to fill: Florida entrepreneur caters to women with plus size feet
TAMPA, Fla. – “Cat’s out the bag, I have a large foot,” says Vaila CEO, Ahriana Edwards. The Tampa entrepreneur said her business was born out of necessity. Edwards said the problem started when she was just a child. At 9 years old, she said she already wore a size 9.
Sheriff Charges 85 In HIDTA Drug “Operation Flying Ice” From California To Florida
Detectives with the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force, working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged
VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An boat explosion at Halifax Harbor Marina on Sunday injured four people, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department. Firefighters responded just after 1:15 p.m. and the department said the four boaters had just refueled the 34-foot vessel, which exploded when they tried to start its engine.
Florida stepdad gets life in prison after server saves ‘tortured’ boy with note
An Orlando man will now spend the rest of his life in prison for abusing his stepson, according to a report.
FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash after tire blowout
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Volusia County crash. An Orlando man was killed in a crash on I-4 after his car blew a tire and became disabled early Sunday morning. According to FHP, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning near...
