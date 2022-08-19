ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

Sidney Daily News

Local author set to release 56th book about railroad realignment

SIDNEY – Local author Scott Trostel will release his 56th book called “The Great Miami River Valley Railroad Realignment Projects” on Aug. 31 and will be available to purchase at the Shelby County Historical Society. He will also be available that day from 6 to 8 p.m. for a book signing at the William A. Ross Jr. Historical Center at 201 N. Main Ave. in Sidney.
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Ohio

We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
dayton.com

New Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest is hit with the crowd

The 2-day festival was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Springfield. Downtown was filled with music Friday and Saturday as the first Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest hit the right notes with the public as seven groups hit stages at Springfield Commons Park and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company. A...
Sidney Daily News

Senior spotlight

Marcia Beerman from Sidney has been a member since moving into the area 2 years ago. She said that joining the Center has helped her to meet people. “I really enjoy the Fitness Room with personal trainer as well as the variety of programs offered. “
Lima News

Logan makes few bites on Ohio River count

Bob Logan made patience pay off last Saturday as he won the third Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) tournament of his career. The Waynesfield angler made everyone of his bites count as he caught four bass that weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces to win the boater category of the Buckeye Division on the Ohio River out of Tanner’s Creek in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
dayton.com

Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville

RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
dayton.com

Growing Fairfield branded apparel business anticipates sizable growth

PromoSpark moving to building more than double current size. Two decades ago, newly minted Bowling Green college graduate Sarah Johnston thought if her company didn’t take, she and her husband would have to find “real jobs.”. Johnston still hasn’t gotten that “real job,” though her husband did about...
Sidney Daily News

Samaritan Works welcomes new board members

SIDNEY – At its August board meeting, the directors of Samaritan Works, a nonprofit organization offering faith-filled sober loving, welcomed two new board members. Cody Odem and Stacy Martin are joining the board, both from Sidney. Assuming the position once again as chairman is Lisa Guyett, from Sidney. Guyett...
SIDNEY, OH
wyso.org

Building chimney swifts a new home

The producers of BirdNote paid WYSO a visit a few months ago when they got wind of our effort to support chimney swifts that are regular visitors to a Yellow Springs landmark. The renovations to the old schoolhouse are underway and we hope to move into our new home, and the new home of the chimney swifts, by early 2024.
Sidney Daily News

Midwest Electric hires operations clerk

ST. MARYS — Midwest Electric hired Matt Fortkamp on Aug. 1 as the operations clerk. Fortkamp comes to Midwest Electric with over five years of experience at Wabash Mutual Telephone as an installation and repair technician for internet, phone, and TV services. Before Wabash, he worked for the city of Celina’s electrical department as a line maintenance worker and meter reader for 12 years.
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

———— A good deal of interest was taken in the six-mile bicycle road race for boys under the age of 18 years held in the city this morning. Several hundred people gathered on Main Avenue north of Poplar Street, the starting point, to witness the start and finish. There were 20 entries. First position prize was won by Fred McClure, with Frank Thedieck, second.
