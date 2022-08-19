Read full article on original website
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Gem City Black Business Month: Black Business Challenge.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
The search is on the 50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival Tree for 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.Everything Kaye!Columbus, OH
Sidney Daily News
Local author set to release 56th book about railroad realignment
SIDNEY – Local author Scott Trostel will release his 56th book called “The Great Miami River Valley Railroad Realignment Projects” on Aug. 31 and will be available to purchase at the Shelby County Historical Society. He will also be available that day from 6 to 8 p.m. for a book signing at the William A. Ross Jr. Historical Center at 201 N. Main Ave. in Sidney.
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
dayton.com
New Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest is hit with the crowd
The 2-day festival was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Springfield. Downtown was filled with music Friday and Saturday as the first Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest hit the right notes with the public as seven groups hit stages at Springfield Commons Park and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company. A...
Sidney Daily News
Senior spotlight
Marcia Beerman from Sidney has been a member since moving into the area 2 years ago. She said that joining the Center has helped her to meet people. “I really enjoy the Fitness Room with personal trainer as well as the variety of programs offered. “
Lima News
Logan makes few bites on Ohio River count
Bob Logan made patience pay off last Saturday as he won the third Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) tournament of his career. The Waynesfield angler made everyone of his bites count as he caught four bass that weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces to win the boater category of the Buckeye Division on the Ohio River out of Tanner’s Creek in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
dayton.com
Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville
RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
Foodbank to host mass food distribution at Welcome Stadium Tuesday
DAYTON — The Foodbank will host a mass food distribution for Montgomery County residents in need of food assistance Tuesday. The food distribution starts at 10:00 a.m. and will run through 12:00 p.m. at the University of Dayton’s Welcome Stadium. People should arrive through a designated entry point...
dayton.com
Growing Fairfield branded apparel business anticipates sizable growth
PromoSpark moving to building more than double current size. Two decades ago, newly minted Bowling Green college graduate Sarah Johnston thought if her company didn’t take, she and her husband would have to find “real jobs.”. Johnston still hasn’t gotten that “real job,” though her husband did about...
dayton.com
Courthouse Square: Next ‘piece of the puzzle’ for downtown Dayton transformation
Also, the property has been used for activities that officials say hurt downtown, like the Ku Klux Klan-affiliated hate group rally in 2019. “What we have today isn’t working,” said Chris Kershner, president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, which is leading the new effort along with the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “Courthouse Square is the heart of our economic center downtown and we need to do a better job leveraging this asset.”
wosu.org
Springfield, already a hub for flying car research, breaks ground on Advanced Air Mobility Center
The $6 million government infrastructure grant the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport got for the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence is expected to propel it into the future. On Tuesday, lawmakers, the Air Force, and the State of Ohio will break ground on the building which will support the expanding...
dayton247now.com
Church buys former Sears building at Dayton Mall
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The former Sears building at the Dayton Mall has been purchased by a growing church. The project will bring new life into the parcel and likely create new jobs and work for local contractors and suppliers. Crossroads Church, based in Cincinnati, is an interdenominational...
Lima, Celina Walmart stores to be remodeled
LIMA — Walmart announced plans to invest an estimated $75 million this year in the west central Ohio area to update and remodel 12 stores, including stores at 2450 Allentown Road in Lima and at 1950 Havermann Road in Celina. In addition to the local jobs the investment supports,...
Mother Nature defeats St. Ignatius and Springfield in football opener
The two Division I teams were scheduled to play Saturday night, but weather cancelled the game after delays of over two hours.
Honor Flight Dayton returns to the skies after 2 year break
DAYTON — Starting next weekend Honor Flight Dayton will be flying veterans to national memorials again after being on pause due to the pandemic. The program will be having its first trip on Aug. 27, and they are looking for people to welcome back our WWII, Korean, and Vietnam heroes.
Storms leave hundreds of Miami Valley residents without power
Sunday’s storms have left some Ohio Edison and AES Ohio customers without power. At least 315 AES Ohio customers are also without power as of 10:35 p.m. due to Sunday’s storms, according to AES Ohio’s website. Less than 200 Ohio Edison customers are without power mainly in...
Sidney Daily News
Samaritan Works welcomes new board members
SIDNEY – At its August board meeting, the directors of Samaritan Works, a nonprofit organization offering faith-filled sober loving, welcomed two new board members. Cody Odem and Stacy Martin are joining the board, both from Sidney. Assuming the position once again as chairman is Lisa Guyett, from Sidney. Guyett...
wyso.org
Building chimney swifts a new home
The producers of BirdNote paid WYSO a visit a few months ago when they got wind of our effort to support chimney swifts that are regular visitors to a Yellow Springs landmark. The renovations to the old schoolhouse are underway and we hope to move into our new home, and the new home of the chimney swifts, by early 2024.
Sidney Daily News
Midwest Electric hires operations clerk
ST. MARYS — Midwest Electric hired Matt Fortkamp on Aug. 1 as the operations clerk. Fortkamp comes to Midwest Electric with over five years of experience at Wabash Mutual Telephone as an installation and repair technician for internet, phone, and TV services. Before Wabash, he worked for the city of Celina’s electrical department as a line maintenance worker and meter reader for 12 years.
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— A good deal of interest was taken in the six-mile bicycle road race for boys under the age of 18 years held in the city this morning. Several hundred people gathered on Main Avenue north of Poplar Street, the starting point, to witness the start and finish. There were 20 entries. First position prize was won by Fred McClure, with Frank Thedieck, second.
