Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens Rundown
Mother Marries Man She Suspects In Her Daughter's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
New Program Will Give Baltimore Families Thousands Each MonthCadrene HeslopBaltimore, MD
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
Related
Lucky Marylander won $2.2 million from lottery ticket purchased at Royal Farms
A lucky Marylander hit the jackpot. They won the Thursday, August 18 multi-match drawing. The annuity prize is an estimated $2.2 million.
parentherald.com
Baltimore Dad Hits Jackpot, Winning $250,000 in Maryland Lottery While on Vacation
An elementary school teacher from Maryland left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime after winning $250,000 in the state lottery, according to Action News Jax. According to a news release from the Maryland Lottery, the anonymous Baltimore County dad purchased the winning ticket while vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland. The 58-year-old purchased a $10 scratch-off in Maryland's Gold Rush game early in the morning.
Vacationing teacher wins $250K in Maryland Lottery scratch-off game
A Maryland elementary school teacher certainly enjoyed his summer vacation. The 58-year-old returned home $250,000 richer after winning the top prize in the Maryland Lottery’s Gold Rush scratch-off game. According to a news release, the winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, bought the $10 scratch-off game early one...
WTOP
A Maryland teacher went on vacation and won $250,000 in the lottery
A Maryland elementary school teacher left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime — and also won $250,000 in the lottery. The anonymous Baltimore County man purchased the ticket while on vacation in Ocean City, Maryland, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery. The 58-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nottingham MD
FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of August 22 announced
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local food truck event lineups for the week of August 22 have been announced. WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The station is located at 10331 Philadelphia Road in White Marsh (21162). Perry Hall Food Trucks. This week’s...
Nottingham MD
Gun displayed at White Marsh intersection, shots fired in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Assaults in White Marsh and Middle River are among the local crimes police are investigating. At noon on Tuesday, August 16, an individual pointed a firearm at a vehicle while stopped at a red light in the area of Rossville Boulevard at Perry Hall Boulevard in White Marsh/Nottingham (21236).
Nottingham MD
First-ever Maryland Cycling Classic to roll through Baltimore County on Labor Day weekend, Ray Lewis to appear
BALTIMORE, MD—The first-ever Maryland Cycling Classic, supported by UnitedHealthcare, takes place during Labor Day weekend 2022, and fans throughout Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore can enjoy the action course-side, while fans worldwide can watch through various live broadcast and livestream options. The Maryland Cycling Classic is the...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
14 of the Best Family Resorts in Maryland
If you’re looking for a great family vacation spot, Maryland is a great option. It is a state known for its beautiful waterways and fresh seafood, there are plenty of other fun and exciting things to do in the state. From Baltimore to Annapolis along the Chesapeake Bay to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maryland Lottery looking for lucky winner of $2.2 Million jackpot!
The Maryland Lottery is looking for the winner of a $2.2 million jackpot! The winning ticket was drawn on August 18, 2022
WBAL Radio
Adolescent injured jumping into 'Prettyboy Dam'
There's no word on the status of a young person that was injured jumping into the water at the Prettyboy Dam on Sunday evening. Baltimore and Carroll County rescue workers were called to the scene to help the person. A Baltimore County Fire Department tweet says the patient jumped from...
Child Injured After Jumping Off 50 Foot Cliff Into Shallow Water In Baltimore County
A child is recovering after jumping off of a 50-foot cliff in Baltimore County, authorities say. Fire and rescue units were called to the area of 18100 Prettyboy Dam Road to rescue an injured patient who had jumped into shallow water the evening of Sunday, Aug. 21, according to Baltimore County fire officials.
fox5dc.com
Elementary school teacher vacationing in Ocean City wins $250K on lucky lottery scratch-off
OCEAN CITY, Md. - An elementary school teacher vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland will be all smiles heading back to school this year after winning a quarter of a million dollars on a lottery scratch-off. Lottery officials say the lucky winner from Reisterstown was on vacation at the beach with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man wins $250,000 lottery jackpot while on vacation
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a family vacation led him to the store where he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $250,000. The 58-year-old Reisterstown man told Maryland Lottery officials he and his wife were vacationing in Ocean City when he made a stop at Acme #0293 on Coastal Highway in Ocean City.
Nottingham MD
Water rescues, road closures reported in southern Harford County due to flooding
FALLSTON, MD—Crews are responding to several weather-related incidents in southern Harford County. A Monday evening swiftwater rescue is under way in the 2300-block of Belair Road in Fallston due to a vehicle that became trapped in rising flood waters. The driver has been extricated and Belair Road has been shut down.
foxbaltimore.com
Water Rescue in Harford County
One person was injured after jumping into shallow water in Hereford County, according to authorities. Baltimore County Fire Department and Carrol County Fire Department are at 18100 Prettyboy Dam Rd after assisting the individual who was hurt. Stay with FOX45 news for updates.
Head-on collision sends 5 to hospital
SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Five people had to go to the hospital Monday after a head-on collision involving two vehicles in East Silver Spring. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service tweeted about the crash, which happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of University Blvd. All five victims suffered non […]
Baltimore Restaurant Named Best In Nation For Sandwiches
A recent blog has named a Baltimore restaurant one of the best in the nation for sandwiches as they celebrate the lunchtime favorite. Ekiben was Yelp's choice for the best sandwich in Maryland, and deservedly so with it's unique array of sandwiches served on a beautiful steamed bun, according to the Yelp list.
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
15-Year-Old Reported Missing Near Battle Grove Park
BALTIMORE, MD – Police have issued a missing person alert for 15-year-old Akira Smith. Akira...
Bicyclist dies following crash in Glen Burnie
Anne Arundel County Police say Thomas Eric Siebert was riding on the shoulder of Route 10 near E. Furnace Branch Road, when he suddenly turned in front of a Hyundai Sonata and was struck.
Comments / 0