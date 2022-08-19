ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle River, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
parentherald.com

Baltimore Dad Hits Jackpot, Winning $250,000 in Maryland Lottery While on Vacation

An elementary school teacher from Maryland left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime after winning $250,000 in the state lottery, according to Action News Jax. According to a news release from the Maryland Lottery, the anonymous Baltimore County dad purchased the winning ticket while vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland. The 58-year-old purchased a $10 scratch-off in Maryland's Gold Rush game early in the morning.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WTOP

A Maryland teacher went on vacation and won $250,000 in the lottery

A Maryland elementary school teacher left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime — and also won $250,000 in the lottery. The anonymous Baltimore County man purchased the ticket while on vacation in Ocean City, Maryland, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery. The 58-year-old...
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middle River, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Nottingham MD

Gun displayed at White Marsh intersection, shots fired in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Assaults in White Marsh and Middle River are among the local crimes police are investigating. At noon on Tuesday, August 16, an individual pointed a firearm at a vehicle while stopped at a red light in the area of Rossville Boulevard at Perry Hall Boulevard in White Marsh/Nottingham (21236).
WHITE MARSH, MD
Nottingham MD

First-ever Maryland Cycling Classic to roll through Baltimore County on Labor Day weekend, Ray Lewis to appear

BALTIMORE, MD—The first-ever Maryland Cycling Classic, supported by UnitedHealthcare, takes place during Labor Day weekend 2022, and fans throughout Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore can enjoy the action course-side, while fans worldwide can watch through various live broadcast and livestream options. The Maryland Cycling Classic is the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
thefamilyvacationguide.com

14 of the Best Family Resorts in Maryland

If you’re looking for a great family vacation spot, Maryland is a great option. It is a state known for its beautiful waterways and fresh seafood, there are plenty of other fun and exciting things to do in the state. From Baltimore to Annapolis along the Chesapeake Bay to...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland Lottery#Multi#The Royal Farms#Pexels
WBAL Radio

Adolescent injured jumping into 'Prettyboy Dam'

There's no word on the status of a young person that was injured jumping into the water at the Prettyboy Dam on Sunday evening. Baltimore and Carroll County rescue workers were called to the scene to help the person. A Baltimore County Fire Department tweet says the patient jumped from...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
UPI News

Man wins $250,000 lottery jackpot while on vacation

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a family vacation led him to the store where he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $250,000. The 58-year-old Reisterstown man told Maryland Lottery officials he and his wife were vacationing in Ocean City when he made a stop at Acme #0293 on Coastal Highway in Ocean City.
OCEAN CITY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Water Rescue in Harford County

One person was injured after jumping into shallow water in Hereford County, according to authorities. Baltimore County Fire Department and Carrol County Fire Department are at 18100 Prettyboy Dam Rd after assisting the individual who was hurt. Stay with FOX45 news for updates.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Head-on collision sends 5 to hospital

SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Five people had to go to the hospital Monday after a head-on collision involving two vehicles in East Silver Spring. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service tweeted about the crash, which happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of University Blvd. All five victims suffered non […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Restaurant Named Best In Nation For Sandwiches

A recent blog has named a Baltimore restaurant one of the best in the nation for sandwiches as they celebrate the lunchtime favorite. Ekiben was Yelp's choice for the best sandwich in Maryland, and deservedly so with it's unique array of sandwiches served on a beautiful steamed bun, according to the Yelp list.
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy