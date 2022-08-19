CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The 110th annual Wyoming state fair was held in Douglas again this year and had some familiar events that everyone expects to see when visiting a Wyoming fair. This includes the FFA livestock shows and competitions along with some live musical performances and, of course, the annual rodeo. This year they will be having some new attractions and shows to add to their lineup. Some of these new shows include Nerveless Knox who is a daredevil act, and a parrot show hosted by Captain Christopher Biro the pirate. This will also be the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic that the fair will host live music at the grand stand with Morgan Evans performing.

