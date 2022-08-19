Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Heavy rain possible in Wyoming Monday; Casper could see storms Tuesday–Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — Western and central Wyoming could see storms each day this week with a chance for showers in Casper starting Tuesday and running through the weekend, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. On Monday, afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible in the...
Monsoon Surge Headed Into SE Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that after an expected dry start to the week on Monday in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, a monsoon surge should bring some much-needed rainfall later in the week. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement...
kjzz.com
Strong wind moves through southern Utah, rips roof off trailer home
CANNONVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A roof was blown off a trailer home after a strong winds moved through southern Utah. Deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of the tornado moving into Cannonville at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. The National Weather Service, however, did not confirm that a tornado had gone through Cannonville as of Sunday.
oilcity.news
Casper to see sunny weekend; western Wyoming could see storms, heavy rain starting Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — While western Wyoming could see some thunderstorms and heavy rain starting Friday, the Casper area can expect a sunny weekend, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Casper has a variety of weekend events happening, including Saturday’s “Riverfest” at Crossroads Park as...
cowboystatedaily.com
More Snow, More Cold Likely This Winter In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For winter weather lovers who have been disappointed over the last two years because of a lack of winter weather, things may be changing in your favor. Wyoming meteorologist Don Day released his annual winter weather forecast and it bodes well...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, August 21, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken on Soldier Creek in Sheridan, Wyoming by Jim Blaha. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please...
Prehistoric fish may spawn in Georgia: 1st time in 50 years
Scientists and students embarking on a census of Georgia lake sturgeon have found three females with mature eggs — an indication that the prehistoric fish may be reproducing in Georgia for the first time in a half-century. Polluted water and markets for caviar and fish meat had wiped the species out of the Coosa River in the 1970s. University of Georgia associate professor Marty Hamel says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources began reintroducing lake sturgeon 20 years ago, after the Clean Water Act cleaned up the river. It takes females 20 to 25 years to mature. So until the mature eggs turned up this year, nobody knew if sturgeon were surviving long enough to reproduce.
mybighornbasin.com
Average Gas Prices Across Wyoming Fall by 12.6 Cents
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming fell 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week (averaging $3.98/g today) according to GasBuddy’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. The report states, “Prices in Wyoming are 64.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 45.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.”
wyo4news.com
All Aboard!! Passenger railway systems could be coming back to Southwest Wyoming
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Regional advocacy organization All Aboard Northwest presented Rock Springs City officials with the potential plans for a passenger car rail system that would essentially connect Colorado to Oregon by way of Rock Springs yesterday at a meeting open to the public. Presenters Dan Bilka and Vice President Charlie Hamilton presented, in video form, the mission of their organization diving deeper into the logistics of achieving such a railway system in council chambers.
wyo4news.com
Chronic Wasting Disease sampling mandatory for mule deer harvested in Laramie Mountains
Laramie, Wyoming — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department wants hunters to be aware of mandatory chronic wasting disease (CWD) sample submission for mule deer harvested in the Laramie Mountains. Hunters who harvest a mule deer in Hunt Areas 59, 60, 64, or 65 are asked to submit a lymph node sample for CWD testing. White-tailed deer harvested do not require mandatory sample submissions, but they are strongly encouraged.
oilcity.news
Toxic blooms again prompt health worries, warnings in Wyoming
University of Wyoming research suggests longstanding presence of algal blooms in the state, but DEQ employees are still trying to better understand the conditions leading to toxin release. Andromeda Erikson, WyoFile. Wyoming health officials are again warning of dangerous summer blooms in lakes, ponds and reservoirs, blooms that can kill...
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
Bull Elk Killed on Side of Wyoming Highway, Head & Antlers Sawed Off
When it comes to the outdoors, poachers are the worst of the worst. A bull elk was recently killed and left to waste in Wyoming. On the side of a highway, a carcass laid with no head, no antlers. They had been sawed off and the rest of the body was left to rot. It’s something that happens way more than it should. Wildlife officials will be wanting to know who was behind this.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Brewery Offers Free Beer For A Year To Artist Who Designs Labels For Their Beer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Snowy Mountain Brewery in Saratoga is looking to combine the art of their brewing with the artistic talents of Wyoming residents through a new contest open to all Wyoming artists until October 1. The brewery has launched “Canvas on a Can”...
Have You Seen The Unbelievable Wyoming History On Legend Rock?
When you google 'petroglyphs in Wyoming' there are three major sites that come up. White Mountain petroglyph site, Castle Gardens and Legend Rock State petroglyph site. Not saying that there aren't more than that and likely there are MANY more, but just not as publicized. I've been lucky enough to...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming State Fair returns to Douglas and hosts new events
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The 110th annual Wyoming state fair was held in Douglas again this year and had some familiar events that everyone expects to see when visiting a Wyoming fair. This includes the FFA livestock shows and competitions along with some live musical performances and, of course, the annual rodeo. This year they will be having some new attractions and shows to add to their lineup. Some of these new shows include Nerveless Knox who is a daredevil act, and a parrot show hosted by Captain Christopher Biro the pirate. This will also be the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic that the fair will host live music at the grand stand with Morgan Evans performing.
deltanews.tv
Escaped rapist: The Delta, Oklahoma, or Wyoming?
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunting: “90/10” Big Game Hunting Allocation Might Be Down, But Not Out
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The latest iteration of a proposal to allocate draws for Wyoming big game hunting tags along a “90/10” split – with 90 percent going to resident hunters and 10 percent to non-residents – was rejected by the Wyoming Wildlife Task Force at its meeting on August 8, but an advocate for the idea said it isn’t dead.
thecheyennepost.com
Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again
Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
county17.com
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
