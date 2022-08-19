ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

101 WIXX

Fond Du Lac Homicide Has Neighbors Nervous

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Around 7:20 Saturday morning, Fond du Lac police and detectives responded to a 911 call of someone laying on the ground in the 200 block of Marquette Street. Police found a 40 year old man dead on this sidewalk Saturday morning with an...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wtaq.com

Arrest Made In Fatal Grand Chute Drug Overdose

GRAND CHUTE, WI (WRN) – Grand Chute police have arrested a person they suspect delivered the drugs that killed two and injured two others at a hotel in Grand Chute. Grand Chute Police say officers on an early Sunday morning patrol spotted the first victim in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn.
news8000.com

2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel, drug arrest made

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Wisconsin have arrested one person on possible drug delivery charges after two people were found dead in a hotel parking lot and two more individuals were found in need of medical attention inside the hotel. Officers on patrol in Grand Chute, near...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Manitowoc, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Nabbed for 4th OWI

A Manitowoc man was arrested over the weekend for his 4th OWI. An officer pulled over a 48-year-old man at the Marathon gas station on Washington Street just before 6:30 p.m. Friday because he was driving with a revoked license. While speaking with the man, the officers noticed signs of...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Men Arrested in Green Bay for Human Trafficking

Two men have been arrested in Green Bay for human trafficking. Details on the situation have not been released, but we do know that the arrest was a part of a national sting operation called Operation Cross Country. The Green Bay Police Department was working with the state Department of...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Green Bay woman convicted of setting her house on fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay woman who set fire to her own house reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Kari Seyler is convicted in Brown County Court on one count of Arson. Seyler started the fire in her home along S. Taylor Street back in March, claiming someone had broken in and robbed the place. After additional questioning, she admitted to starting the blaze.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Police Investigating a Weekend Shooting

Gun violence continues to be an issue in Green Bay as another shooting was reported over the weekend. This incident occurred outside of the Deckner Manor Apartments, located in the 2000 block of Deckner Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday (August 20th). The unnamed victim was taken to a local...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Update: Suspect arrested in Grand Chute death investigation

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Just hours after multiple individuals were found unconscious in a hotel parking lot and later pronounced dead, Grand Chute officers have confirmed that they have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident. According to the department, officers executed multiple search warrants and interviewed...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc man convicted of 2021 drug-related homicide in Wisconsin

MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Manitowoc man was recently convicted for his involvement in the death of a Wisconsin woman in 2021. According to a Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, Sean Siegman was sentenced and convicted this year for 1st Degree Reckless Homicide. In June...
MISHICOT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Carnival worker at Brown County Fair arrested on child enticement charges

(WFRV) – A man from Missouri is facing two charges after he allegedly tried to meet up with a minor while he was working at the Brown County Fair. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 40-year-old Brian Bradley was arrested on August 18 while working at the Brown County Fair. A human trafficking operation that involved an undercover escort advertisement was used to target people who were interested in soliciting minors for commercial sex.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Menasha PD search for individual connected to incident at store

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha police are asking the public for help in identifying an individual possibly connected to an incident that took place at a local store. On Saturday night, the Menasha Police Department shared on Facebook that officers were seeking help in identifying a person in reference to an incident at a local store.
MENASHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Fire Chief, String of Fires Not Believed to be Arson

It was a busy week last week for the Sheboygan Fire Department. They were called to four separate fires, one on Tuesday, another on Thursday, and two overnight Friday. The first of the last two fires occurred in the 700 block of North 14th Street just after midnight and required the rescue of three people off of a second-story porch.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

8/21/22 Short Vehicle Chase In FDL County

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department got an assist from the General Motors Company while pursuing a stolen vehicle in the Town of Eldorado Saturday night. GMC was tracking the vehicle and reported it on Interstate 41 near County Highway N. A deputy located the vehicle on the Interstate near County Highway OO and began to pursue it. GMC, which was in contact with the County’s Communications Center, was able to turn on the hazard lights on the stolen vehicle and disengage the accelerator. The vehicle rolled to a stop and a 39-year-old Seymour man was arrested during a high-risk traffic stop. He was taken to the County Jail where he was booked on fleeing an officer and stolen vehicle charges. No one was injured and no property was damaged during the 1.5-mile pursuit. The incident was reported just before 7:30 Saturday evening.
ELDORADO, WI
radioplusinfo.com

8-20-22 fdl police investigating apparent homicide

Fond du Lac police are investigating an apparent homicide. Shortly before 7:30am Saturday police and rescue personnel were called to the 200 block of Marquette Street for an individual laying on the ground. Police found a 40 year old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no suspects are in custody. Police are asking anyone with information to call the police department or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740. Callers can request to remain anonymous.
FOND DU LAC, WI

