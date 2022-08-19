Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Grand Chute Police Hold Person Suspected Of Causing Four Overdoses – Two Fatal
Grand Chute police say they are holding a person suspected of being responsible for four overdoses at a hotel Sunday morning. Two people died and two others had to be hospitalized. No names have been reported. Officers spotted the first victim in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn. While...
101 WIXX
Fond Du Lac Homicide Has Neighbors Nervous
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Around 7:20 Saturday morning, Fond du Lac police and detectives responded to a 911 call of someone laying on the ground in the 200 block of Marquette Street. Police found a 40 year old man dead on this sidewalk Saturday morning with an...
wtaq.com
Arrest Made In Fatal Grand Chute Drug Overdose
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WRN) – Grand Chute police have arrested a person they suspect delivered the drugs that killed two and injured two others at a hotel in Grand Chute. Grand Chute Police say officers on an early Sunday morning patrol spotted the first victim in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn.
news8000.com
2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel, drug arrest made
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Wisconsin have arrested one person on possible drug delivery charges after two people were found dead in a hotel parking lot and two more individuals were found in need of medical attention inside the hotel. Officers on patrol in Grand Chute, near...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Nabbed for 4th OWI
A Manitowoc man was arrested over the weekend for his 4th OWI. An officer pulled over a 48-year-old man at the Marathon gas station on Washington Street just before 6:30 p.m. Friday because he was driving with a revoked license. While speaking with the man, the officers noticed signs of...
seehafernews.com
Two Men Arrested in Green Bay for Human Trafficking
Two men have been arrested in Green Bay for human trafficking. Details on the situation have not been released, but we do know that the arrest was a part of a national sting operation called Operation Cross Country. The Green Bay Police Department was working with the state Department of...
whby.com
Green Bay woman convicted of setting her house on fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay woman who set fire to her own house reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Kari Seyler is convicted in Brown County Court on one count of Arson. Seyler started the fire in her home along S. Taylor Street back in March, claiming someone had broken in and robbed the place. After additional questioning, she admitted to starting the blaze.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Investigating a Weekend Shooting
Gun violence continues to be an issue in Green Bay as another shooting was reported over the weekend. This incident occurred outside of the Deckner Manor Apartments, located in the 2000 block of Deckner Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday (August 20th). The unnamed victim was taken to a local...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Grand Chute police arrest suspect accused of giving ‘illegal narcotics’ to two people found dead at a Grand Chute hotel
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute Police say one person is in custody after being accused of giving ‘illegal narcotics’ to two people found dead in a hotel parking lot this weekend. While out on foot patrol early Sunday morning, officers found one unresponsive person lying on...
wearegreenbay.com
Update: Suspect arrested in Grand Chute death investigation
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Just hours after multiple individuals were found unconscious in a hotel parking lot and later pronounced dead, Grand Chute officers have confirmed that they have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident. According to the department, officers executed multiple search warrants and interviewed...
Suspect in custody relating to hotel parking lot deaths
Grand Chute Police are investigating the death of two individuals who were found in a hotel parking lot.
seehafernews.com
Southern Wisconsin Man Sentenced for Trying to Meet Up with a Manitowoc Girl
A southern Wisconsin man has been sentenced after attempting to meet up with a Manitowoc girl earlier this year. 43-year-old Marc Bennett was sentenced to spend 10 years in prison by US District Judge William Griesbach followed by 10 years of extended supervision on a charge of Attempted Child Enticement.
WBAY Green Bay
Childs gets 30 months for role in burning body on Menominee reservation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who took part in covering up a drug overdose death was sentenced Monday to two-and-a-half years in federal prison and three more years of supervised release. Two years ago this month, the remains of 24-year-old Stephanie Greenspon of Green Bay were found in...
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc man convicted of 2021 drug-related homicide in Wisconsin
MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Manitowoc man was recently convicted for his involvement in the death of a Wisconsin woman in 2021. According to a Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, Sean Siegman was sentenced and convicted this year for 1st Degree Reckless Homicide. In June...
wearegreenbay.com
Carnival worker at Brown County Fair arrested on child enticement charges
(WFRV) – A man from Missouri is facing two charges after he allegedly tried to meet up with a minor while he was working at the Brown County Fair. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 40-year-old Brian Bradley was arrested on August 18 while working at the Brown County Fair. A human trafficking operation that involved an undercover escort advertisement was used to target people who were interested in soliciting minors for commercial sex.
wearegreenbay.com
Menasha PD search for individual connected to incident at store
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha police are asking the public for help in identifying an individual possibly connected to an incident that took place at a local store. On Saturday night, the Menasha Police Department shared on Facebook that officers were seeking help in identifying a person in reference to an incident at a local store.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Fire Chief, String of Fires Not Believed to be Arson
It was a busy week last week for the Sheboygan Fire Department. They were called to four separate fires, one on Tuesday, another on Thursday, and two overnight Friday. The first of the last two fires occurred in the 700 block of North 14th Street just after midnight and required the rescue of three people off of a second-story porch.
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/21/22 Short Vehicle Chase In FDL County
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department got an assist from the General Motors Company while pursuing a stolen vehicle in the Town of Eldorado Saturday night. GMC was tracking the vehicle and reported it on Interstate 41 near County Highway N. A deputy located the vehicle on the Interstate near County Highway OO and began to pursue it. GMC, which was in contact with the County’s Communications Center, was able to turn on the hazard lights on the stolen vehicle and disengage the accelerator. The vehicle rolled to a stop and a 39-year-old Seymour man was arrested during a high-risk traffic stop. He was taken to the County Jail where he was booked on fleeing an officer and stolen vehicle charges. No one was injured and no property was damaged during the 1.5-mile pursuit. The incident was reported just before 7:30 Saturday evening.
wearegreenbay.com
Former Wisconsin DOA employee sentenced 10 years for attempted child enticement
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old man from Jefferson, Wisconsin has been sentenced on Friday for attempting to meet up with a 12-year-old girl in Manitowoc back in February. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Marc Bennett began using popular online platforms to communicate with a 12-year-old...
radioplusinfo.com
8-20-22 fdl police investigating apparent homicide
Fond du Lac police are investigating an apparent homicide. Shortly before 7:30am Saturday police and rescue personnel were called to the 200 block of Marquette Street for an individual laying on the ground. Police found a 40 year old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no suspects are in custody. Police are asking anyone with information to call the police department or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740. Callers can request to remain anonymous.
