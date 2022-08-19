Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 35% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Meta Platforms could boost advertising revenue by using AI-powered content recommendations. Moderna has a big opportunity with its omicron coronavirus boosters. Exact Sciences stands to benefit from an upcoming regulatory change. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Why EV Charging Stocks Were Down Big Today
Electric vehicle-related stocks have sold off after reaching a near-term peak following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. With the focus now turning back to inflation and interest rates, investors are fleeing these stocks, as none are profitable now. Each management team faces a an uneasy choice between growth...
Motley Fool
Why Rubicon Technolgies Stock Gained Today
Rubicon Technologies went public via a SPAC merger last week. The company describes itself as "a digital marketplace for waste and recycling." Revenue grew 20% year over year in the second quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Is This Dominant Fintech Stock a Buy?
The payments processor logged impressive net revenue and earnings growth for the third quarter. The company’s dividend has the potential for significant upside in the years to come. Given its fundamentals, the stock’s valuation also seems to be fair. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Better Buy: Energy Transfer or Enterprise Products Partners?
The two companies differ significantly in terms of their growth approaches. Although the earnings have been far more volatile, the growth rate was higher for Energy Transfer. Energy Transfer’s higher debt levels make it more susceptible to oil market volatility. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
These Are the 6 Stocks Warren Buffett Sold in the Second Quarter
Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway eliminated their positions in two stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Social Security Is Due for a Huge Increase, but Will It Be Enough for You?
Next year's Social Security COLA will surely be the biggest in at least 10 years. Even so, you'll very likely need retirement savings as well. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why SNDL Stock Sank Today
SNDL's previous investments in The Valens Company haven't paid off. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
5 Energy Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Over the last two decades, Brent crude oil prices fluctuated from over $120 per barrel to below $40 per barrel. Chevron, Williams Companies, and Enterprise Products Partners outperformed the S&P 500 Index in terms of total returns over the last two decades. Chevron and ExxonMobil are Dividend Aristocrats, with Chevron...
Motley Fool
Why Tesla's Falling Ahead of Its Stock Split
The Nasdaq fell on Monday, and Tesla shares led the way lower. The company boosted the price of its full self-driving technology. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett More Than Tripled His Position in This Stock. Is It a Buy?
Buffett and Berkshire raised their stake in Ally Financial by 234%. Ally Financial has generated strong returns but analysts wonder if they are sustainable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Want Passive Income? Here Are 3 Surefire Dividend Stocks You Won't Want to Miss
If we hit a recession, STORE Capital will be a safe source of passive income. STAG Industrial keeps growing payouts and its portfolio while riding the e-commerce and reshoring waves. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Rev Up Your Portfolio
Crowdstrike is capitalizing from the massive rise of cybercrime. Next-generation cybersecurity like SentinelOne is becoming a must-have for enterprises. PubMatic’s resilience could persuade more investors to add the ad stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Is Warren Buffett Making a Prediction About the Future of Energy?
Buffett continues to boost his investment in Occidental Petroleum. The oil company is investing heavily in a lower-carbon future. Those investments could make oil a more sustainable fuel in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Why Salesforce Stock Tumbled Today
One prognosticator is getting slightly less positive on the CRM specialist's future. His latest analysis is concerned with macroeconomic headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
New Bull Market or Recession? 3 Tech Stocks That Will Thrive Either Way
Alphabet's near monopoly on internet search is the foundation for one of the best investments around. LiveRamp is highly profitable and participates in a growing market, so it could be poised for a rebound. Marvell Technology Group is riding tailwinds from data centers and 5G and should be insulated from...
Motley Fool
Why Roblox's Sales May Have Further to Fall
Bookings have fallen for two consecutive quarters at Roblox. Still, the stock has arguably priced in most of the risks from falling sales growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
5 High-Growth Stocks That Dividend Investors Will Want to Keep an Eye On
These companies generate lots of recurring revenue and free cash flow. That could enable them to become great dividend stocks as they mature. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Carbylan Therapeutics
Read the most recent pitches from players about KALV. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in KALV. See what the Wall Street professionals think, according to their public statements and filings.
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
The Invesco QQQ Trust will instantly park you in 100 companies, including some of the biggest fast-growing ones. Veeva is becoming a giant in helping companies get their work done and manage customer relationships. Block is building an ecosystem of dozens of fintech-related services. You’re reading a free article with...
Comments / 0