South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida primaries 2022: Some of the top races to watch in Tuesday’s election

Floridians have been voting for weeks through early voting, now leading up to the primaries’ election day this Tuesday. There’s the contest over who’ll win the Democratic primary in the governor’s race, as well as congressional races, a contentious Florida Senate race and local School Board races with many candidates running. Here are some of the top races to watch. Crist and Fried campaign in ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Crist, Fried campaign across Florida in final push toward primary

Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried spent Sunday— the last day of early voting in their primary contest for governor — courting supporters in South Florida, home to the largest concentration of Democratic voters in the state. A major focus for both candidates: Black voters, a critically important Democratic constituency. Each attended services at Black churches, and both campaigned at an NAACP rally ...
sflcn.com

Black Lawmakers Endorse Aramis Ayala for Florida Attorney General

ORLANDO – Today, Aramis Ayala – award-winning civil rights advocate, former State Attorney, and Democratic candidate for Florida Attorney General – announced endorsements from 20 Black lawmakers from across the state ahead of the upcoming August 23 primary. The lawmakers cite Aramis’ experience, vision, and energy to build a statewide coalition this fall in their reasons to support her.
floridapolitics.com

Six candidates vie for District 2 seat on Miami-Dade County Commission

Like the Commissioner they’re running to replace, four candidates immigrated from Haiti. Two were born in Miami. Six candidates this year are competing to represent Miami-Dade County Commission District 2, which spans portions of Miami, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Opa-locka, Hialeah and the unincorporated neighborhoods of Liberty City, North Dade Central and Biscayne Gardens.
NBC Miami

South Florida Man Accused of Voter Fraud Speaks Out

After Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 20 arrests tied to voter fraud charges, one South Florida resident is speaking out. Ron Miller insists his criminal past is behind him and he should be allowed to vote — he did, and was arrested for it. “I am a law-abiding citizen...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Incompetence and neglect of duty’: Grand jury wants 4 current Broward School Board members removed

A long-awaited grand jury report that focused on mismanagement within Broward schools recommended Gov. Ron DeSantis remove five School Board members, four of whom still are on the board. One of those, Rosalind Osgood, has already left the School Board and is now serving as a state senator. The others recommended for removal are Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson and Ann Murray. ...
NBC Miami

Two Arrested, Accused of Voter Fraud in Broward County

Two men are facing voter fraud charges in Broward County for allegedly casting mail-in ballots in the 2020 primary and general elections. Nathaniel Singleton, 71, was convicted of second-degree murder in 1996 and sentenced to 18 years. He was released from state prison in 2007, according to the state’s Department of Corrections.
Deerfield News

MAYOR ASKS DEERFIELD RESIDENTS TO VOTE IN PERK YOUR PARK CONTEST

Deerfield-News.com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Mayor Ganz is asking all residents to please vote to support Deerfield Beach’s Oveita Mckeithen Recreational Complex in the ongoing Perk Your Park Contest. #DEERFIELDBEACH CURRENTLY IN 4TH PLACE AND LOSING!. #DFBCommunity we need to continue voting!. We are 128 votes from being in the top 3,...
NBC Miami

‘His Brain is Broken': Defense of Parkland School Shooter Begins

A dozen Broward jurors and 10 alternates got a preview Monday of what’s to come in the defense of convicted Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz. For nearly 90 minutes, lead defense attorney Melisa McNeill’s opening statement focused on his life story and all those who failed him. She paraphrased an Irish poet who said the beginning holds the clues to what follows.
NBC Miami

Viewing, Funeral Set for Fallen Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry

Members of the public will get a chance to pay their respects to a fallen Miami-Dade Police Department detective killed last week in the line of duty. A public viewing for Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry will take place Monday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Vior Funeral Home, located at 291 Northwest 37th Avenue in Miami. Family and invited guests will hold a viewing before the general public. Parking will be available at the Magic City Casino.
News4Jax.com

‘Overt fraud’: Former DCPS police chief didn’t report more than 2,000 crimes, grand jury finds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The same grand jury that issued the 122-page report on the Broward County School Board following the Parkland massacre also examined security issues in the Duval County School District and found that former District Police Chief Micheal Edwards instituted a system of non-reporting crimes in schools during his tenure. More than 2,000 alleged crimes were not reported, the new grand jury report concluded.
legalreader.com

Who is Liable for Damages in a Fort Lauderdale Truck Accident, the Trucker or the Employer?

The company may be held accountable under the vicarious liability legal doctrine. Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward County has one of the highest numbers of traffic accidents in the Sunshine State. In 2019, for instance, there were over 41,000 crashes in the county, and 5,400 of those occurred in the Fort Lauderdale area. Many of those were minor crashes, fortunately, but the same cannot be said about truck accidents which often resulted in severe injury and death.
thewestsidegazette.com

SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away

Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
NBC Miami

Family of Parkland School Shooter Compelled to Answer Lawyers' Questions

Two family members of the Parkland school shooter have been ordered to answer all the questions posed by prosecutors during depositions that may not happen until after Labor Day. The attorney for Nikolas Cruz’s brother Zachary Cruz and Zachary’s foster father/guardian Richard Moore argued in a Broward courtroom Thursday morning...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Stage set for Parkland gunman’s brother and sister to testify

The biological brother and sister of the Parkland gunman are preparing to testify for him when the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting case resumes. Defense lawyers have been tight-lipped about their strategy to try to persuade a jury to show mercy to Nikolas Cruz, 23, who pleaded guilty last October to 17 counts of first-degree murder. The jury is tasked with deciding whether the ...
