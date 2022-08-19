Read full article on original website
Related
Florida primaries 2022: Some of the top races to watch in Tuesday’s election
Floridians have been voting for weeks through early voting, now leading up to the primaries’ election day this Tuesday. There’s the contest over who’ll win the Democratic primary in the governor’s race, as well as congressional races, a contentious Florida Senate race and local School Board races with many candidates running. Here are some of the top races to watch. Crist and Fried campaign in ...
Mysuncoast.com
Gov. DeSantis, Democratic gubernatorial candidates differ on how to fix Florida’s teacher shortage
Orlando, Fla. (Gray DC) - According to the most recent data from the state’s department of education, Florida is short nearly 4,500 teachers. It is a problem Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) has recently promised to address. Meanwhile, his main Democratic challengers say they have their own ideas on how to fix the issue.
Crist, Fried campaign across Florida in final push toward primary
Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried spent Sunday— the last day of early voting in their primary contest for governor — courting supporters in South Florida, home to the largest concentration of Democratic voters in the state. A major focus for both candidates: Black voters, a critically important Democratic constituency. Each attended services at Black churches, and both campaigned at an NAACP rally ...
sflcn.com
Black Lawmakers Endorse Aramis Ayala for Florida Attorney General
ORLANDO – Today, Aramis Ayala – award-winning civil rights advocate, former State Attorney, and Democratic candidate for Florida Attorney General – announced endorsements from 20 Black lawmakers from across the state ahead of the upcoming August 23 primary. The lawmakers cite Aramis’ experience, vision, and energy to build a statewide coalition this fall in their reasons to support her.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
Faith in Florida hosts early voting event in Miami Gardens, offering rides to poll sites
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida group aiming to increase voter turnout ahead of next week’s state primary held an event in Miami Gardens. Faith in Florida hosted a Souls to the Polls event on Saturday to encourage voters to cast their ballots before Tuesday’s primary.
floridapolitics.com
Six candidates vie for District 2 seat on Miami-Dade County Commission
Like the Commissioner they’re running to replace, four candidates immigrated from Haiti. Two were born in Miami. Six candidates this year are competing to represent Miami-Dade County Commission District 2, which spans portions of Miami, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Opa-locka, Hialeah and the unincorporated neighborhoods of Liberty City, North Dade Central and Biscayne Gardens.
NBC Miami
South Florida Man Accused of Voter Fraud Speaks Out
After Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 20 arrests tied to voter fraud charges, one South Florida resident is speaking out. Ron Miller insists his criminal past is behind him and he should be allowed to vote — he did, and was arrested for it. “I am a law-abiding citizen...
‘Incompetence and neglect of duty’: Grand jury wants 4 current Broward School Board members removed
A long-awaited grand jury report that focused on mismanagement within Broward schools recommended Gov. Ron DeSantis remove five School Board members, four of whom still are on the board. One of those, Rosalind Osgood, has already left the School Board and is now serving as a state senator. The others recommended for removal are Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson and Ann Murray. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Miami
Two Arrested, Accused of Voter Fraud in Broward County
Two men are facing voter fraud charges in Broward County for allegedly casting mail-in ballots in the 2020 primary and general elections. Nathaniel Singleton, 71, was convicted of second-degree murder in 1996 and sentenced to 18 years. He was released from state prison in 2007, according to the state’s Department of Corrections.
Voters will decide Aug. 23 if school safety, mental health services and teachers’ pay tax is renewed
Unless voters approve a one cent ad valorem tax in the Aug. 23 primary election, Broward County schools will lose millions in funding, money that now pays for 500 security guards, 100 mental health workers and $82 million in teachers’ compensation. The ballot measure was approved unanimously by the...
NBC Miami
Employers Looking to Fill Over 9K Jobs at Hiring Event Thursday in Sunrise
South Florida residents looking for a job are encouraged to attend a hiring event Thursday looking to fill over 9,000 positions. The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the FLA Live Arena. Over 100 employers are expected to take part. Some of the employers scheduled...
Deerfield News
MAYOR ASKS DEERFIELD RESIDENTS TO VOTE IN PERK YOUR PARK CONTEST
Deerfield-News.com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Mayor Ganz is asking all residents to please vote to support Deerfield Beach’s Oveita Mckeithen Recreational Complex in the ongoing Perk Your Park Contest. #DEERFIELDBEACH CURRENTLY IN 4TH PLACE AND LOSING!. #DFBCommunity we need to continue voting!. We are 128 votes from being in the top 3,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridabulldog.org
Broward Sheriff fights Criminal Justice Standards Commission move to strip him of license to be a cop for lying
Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is fighting a recommendation that he be stripped of his state license to be a police officer for multiple counts of lying under oath, according to documentation obtained by Florida Bulldog. The case now goes to an administrative law judge in Tallahassee for a “formal hearing”...
NBC Miami
‘His Brain is Broken': Defense of Parkland School Shooter Begins
A dozen Broward jurors and 10 alternates got a preview Monday of what’s to come in the defense of convicted Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz. For nearly 90 minutes, lead defense attorney Melisa McNeill’s opening statement focused on his life story and all those who failed him. She paraphrased an Irish poet who said the beginning holds the clues to what follows.
NBC Miami
Viewing, Funeral Set for Fallen Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry
Members of the public will get a chance to pay their respects to a fallen Miami-Dade Police Department detective killed last week in the line of duty. A public viewing for Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry will take place Monday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Vior Funeral Home, located at 291 Northwest 37th Avenue in Miami. Family and invited guests will hold a viewing before the general public. Parking will be available at the Magic City Casino.
News4Jax.com
‘Overt fraud’: Former DCPS police chief didn’t report more than 2,000 crimes, grand jury finds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The same grand jury that issued the 122-page report on the Broward County School Board following the Parkland massacre also examined security issues in the Duval County School District and found that former District Police Chief Micheal Edwards instituted a system of non-reporting crimes in schools during his tenure. More than 2,000 alleged crimes were not reported, the new grand jury report concluded.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
legalreader.com
Who is Liable for Damages in a Fort Lauderdale Truck Accident, the Trucker or the Employer?
The company may be held accountable under the vicarious liability legal doctrine. Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward County has one of the highest numbers of traffic accidents in the Sunshine State. In 2019, for instance, there were over 41,000 crashes in the county, and 5,400 of those occurred in the Fort Lauderdale area. Many of those were minor crashes, fortunately, but the same cannot be said about truck accidents which often resulted in severe injury and death.
thewestsidegazette.com
SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away
Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
NBC Miami
Family of Parkland School Shooter Compelled to Answer Lawyers' Questions
Two family members of the Parkland school shooter have been ordered to answer all the questions posed by prosecutors during depositions that may not happen until after Labor Day. The attorney for Nikolas Cruz’s brother Zachary Cruz and Zachary’s foster father/guardian Richard Moore argued in a Broward courtroom Thursday morning...
Stage set for Parkland gunman’s brother and sister to testify
The biological brother and sister of the Parkland gunman are preparing to testify for him when the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting case resumes. Defense lawyers have been tight-lipped about their strategy to try to persuade a jury to show mercy to Nikolas Cruz, 23, who pleaded guilty last October to 17 counts of first-degree murder. The jury is tasked with deciding whether the ...
Comments / 0