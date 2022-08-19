Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Paramount Plus will be free with a Walmart+ subscription starting in September — here's a full breakdown of what the streaming service offers
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Paramount Plus is one of the most affordable streaming services available. The ad-supported Essential plan starts at $5 a month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. The service offers a growing collection of original series...
NFL・
It Finally Happened: Streaming Platforms Surpassed Cable TV in July
Americans are turning to streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu in larger numbers than ever seen before after the platforms surpassed cable for the first time. According to Nielsen figures, audiences spent more time watching streaming TV than cable in July, with subscription services including Netflix garnering 34.8 percent of TV consumption, compared to cable TV at 34.4 percent. The streaming numbers are a considerable rise from this time last year, when that figure stood at just 22.6 percent. July also broke the record for the highest-volume streaming weeks, with the average time spent streaming last month clocking 190.9 billion minutes per week. The last time it hit such a high was the week of Christmas in December 2021, with 183 billion minutes. Viewers spent 23 percent more time on the streaming services while cable and broadcast views were down. Cable dropped 8.9 percent drop from last year and dropped 2 percent from June.Read it at Bloomberg
The Verge
Walmart Plus subscribers are about to get a lot of streaming content for free
Walmart has looked at the field of streaming services and finally settled on Paramount Plus as a partner to bundle into its subscription service, Walmart Plus. The company is hoping all those plus signs will help it compete with Amazon, its biggest rival in the “ship everything under the sun directly to a customer’s home” department.
Streaming Subscribers Resist Idea Of Trading Down From Ad-Free To Ad-Supported Tiers Despite Cost Savings – Study
EXCLUSIVE: As streaming leaders Netflix and Disney prepare to roll out ad-supported subscription tiers, new research from Fandom indicates a majority of paying customers plan to take a wait-and-see approach before trading down to a cheaper plan. About 57% of the 1,000 entertainment fans in the study agreed with this statement: “I am not interested in subscribing to any subscription services that have ads.” Just 17% agreed with this one: “I am interested in paying less for an ad-supported tier if there is no free tier.” While 54% of respondents said they only pay for ad-free streaming outlets, just 8% went...
Billboard
China’s Cloud Music Posts 34% Revenue Growth in First Half of 2022 as Subscriptions Spike
Strong gains in subscriptions helped Cloud Music, China’s second-largest music streaming company, post revenue of RMB 4.3 billion ($636 million) in the first half of 2022, up 33.8% year-over-year, the company announced Thursday (Aug. 18). Adjusted net loss improved to RMB 217 million ($32.4 million) from RMB 533 million ($79.6 million) in the prior-year period.
Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
Walmart Just Made A Huge Announcement About Streaming—Amazon Is Going To Be So Mad!
Walmart+ may be giving Amazon Prime a run for its money with their latest membership perk. The corporation announced on Monday that they’ve added a streaming service to the mix: Walmart+ memberships will now include Paramount+ at no additional...
Phone Arena
50 free TV channels are coming to Google TV; no downloading or subscriptions will be required
Google TV is an app available for both Android and iOS devices. The app allows you to find movies and television shows that you can watch on demand from several platforms including Pluto TV, Tubi TV, Plex, Prime Video, Peacock, YouTube, and more. 9to5Google found code hidden in the latest version of an app that Google listed in the Play Store. One bit of code said, "Enjoy 50 channels of live TV without the need to subscribe, sign-up, or download."
Collider
Amid Cancellations and Chaos, HBO Max Offers New Subscribers a 30% Discount
In an effort to lock down subscribers in yearly plans, HBO Max is currently offering a 30% discount to clients willing to pay up for a whole year in advance. The offer comes just as HBO Max announces dozens of films and series are leaving the streaming platform, while Warner Bros. Discovery tries to cut costs following its merging.
Motley Fool
Did Disney Just Turn a Genius Move Into a Big Mistake?
Disney added more Disney+ subscribers than forecast, putting it ahead of Netflix. It's also launching an ad-supported version priced at only a slight discount to the ad-free one. Pushing viewers to pay for the ad-free version may backfire with an overall subscription decline. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Today in the Connected Economy: TikTok Debuts New Ad Features
Today in the connected economy, TikTok rolls out new features to help brands advertise their wares on the popular social media platform. Plus, PYMNTS looks at the prevalence of Apple Pay, and Grubhub teams with Bank of America to offer cardholders free Grubhub+ membership. TikTok Aims to Blend Content and...
Popculture
Walmart Reportedly Eyeing Streaming Service Bundle
The list of streaming services is already a crowded field, with Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, and Prime Video already major players, but now Walmart is reportedly looking to enter the game. According to a recent report from The New York Times, while the company isn't looking to launch its own streaming service, Walmart is reportedly looking to bundle its Walmart+ subscription with an existing streaming service.
Restaurant Roundup: QSRs Make Changes to Value Menus Amid Inflation
As inflationary challenges continue, restaurant brands are rethinking their value offerings, with some presenting new deals to woo price-conscious customers and others going the other direction, upping prices as ingredient costs rise. For instance, quick-service restaurant (QSR) brand Domino’s, the world’s largest pizza company, announced Monday (Aug. 15) the return...
Young people are nearly done with traditional TV—but older viewers can’t seem to get enough
The survey found that people under 24 are spending less than an hour a day on average watching traditional TV.
Truist Acquires Arena Platform to Boost Data Management
In a bid to expand its data management capabilities, Truist Financial has acquired the Arena platform from data tech company Zaloni. According to a Monday (Aug. 22) news release, the acquisition will let Truist “accelerate its data governance, metadata management, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) programs.”
Indonesian eCommerce Firm Tokopedia Adds BNPL Option
Indonesian eCommerce company Tokopedia has added a buy now, pay later (BNPL) option to the range of digital payment methods it accepts. With the new GoPayLater Cicil, select Tokopedia customers can shop on the company’s platform and then choose to pay in installments over one, three, six or 12 months, according to a report from The Jakarta Post.
Walmart, Target, Kohl’s Look to Cut Amazon’s Apparel Lead
With Macy’s set to give an update tomorrow, after Walmart, Target and Kohl’s set the stage last week, players of all shapes and sizes are trying to find ways to shrink Amazon’s widening moat in the important retail apparel category. Action is fast and furious as retail...
Voice of the CFO: Legacy Systems Impede Cross-Border Payments
Mark Himelfarb is the chief financial officer of Accolite Digital, a generalist digital transformation services provider, and has been with the firm for 15 months. When he started, his marching orders were to standardize disparate systems across lines of business and international operation borders to establish a digital foundation that could help the company scale for growth.
Today in the Connected Economy: Adidas Seeks Do-Over With New CEO
Today in the connected economy, Adidas looks for a new chief executive weeks after dialing its yearly outlook downward. Also, Walmart hopes to boost book sales by launching a book club, and DoorDash unveils new features to help restaurants get more insights into their customers. Saying it’s time for a...
Ars Technica
For the first time ever, more people watched streaming TV than cable
A new report from market measurement firm Nielsen says that for the first time, TV viewers watched more on streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ than they did on cable TV, making streaming the most popular way to consume content. The shift has been predicted by analysts and commentators for...
