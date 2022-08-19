ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester’s Veterans Outreach Center to honor those impacted by 9/11

By George Gandy
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Veterans Outreach Center announced they will hold a remembrance ceremony on September 9 honoring those who were impacted by the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The ceremony — titled “Operation We Remember” — will be held at the Gary Beikirch Memorial Park and will include speeches from Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Mayor Malik Evans.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 21 years since that fateful day,” Veterans Outreach Center Executive Director and U.S. Army Veteran Laura Stradley said. “So many lives were lost and impacted, and for a lot of people, the memories are still as vivid today as they were on that day.”

The ceremony will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and is open and free to the public.

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

