Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 35% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Meta Platforms could boost advertising revenue by using AI-powered content recommendations. Moderna has a big opportunity with its omicron coronavirus boosters. Exact Sciences stands to benefit from an upcoming regulatory change.
Motley Fool
Why SNDL Stock Sank Today
SNDL's previous investments in The Valens Company haven't paid off.
Motley Fool
3 Biopharmas on Buyout Watch
Biopharma appears to be on the cusp of a buyout bonanza. These three companies sport highly attractive assets, making them top-tier targets for big pharma.
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett More Than Tripled His Position in This Stock. Is It a Buy?
Buffett and Berkshire raised their stake in Ally Financial by 234%. Ally Financial has generated strong returns but analysts wonder if they are sustainable.
Motley Fool
Why Tesla's Falling Ahead of Its Stock Split
The Nasdaq fell on Monday, and Tesla shares led the way lower. The company boosted the price of its full self-driving technology.
Motley Fool
Want Passive Income? Here Are 3 Surefire Dividend Stocks You Won't Want to Miss
If we hit a recession, STORE Capital will be a safe source of passive income. STAG Industrial keeps growing payouts and its portfolio while riding the e-commerce and reshoring waves.
Motley Fool
Why Novavax Fell Today Despite Its Sunny News
The company has won expansion of its EUA for COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid. Still, it's seen as a laggard in the Great Coronavirus Shot Race.
Motley Fool
Why Rubicon Technolgies Stock Gained Today
Rubicon Technologies went public via a SPAC merger last week. The company describes itself as "a digital marketplace for waste and recycling." Revenue grew 20% year over year in the second quarter.
Motley Fool
Why Tesla Stock Dropped Monday
Tesla is raising the add-on price of its full self-driving software option to $15,000. A drought in China is forcing manufacturers to conserve power, impacting Tesla's supply chain. The company's 3-for-1 stock split will take effect when shares start trading on Aug. 25.
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Rev Up Your Portfolio
Crowdstrike is capitalizing from the massive rise of cybercrime. Next-generation cybersecurity like SentinelOne is becoming a must-have for enterprises. PubMatic's resilience could persuade more investors to add the ad stock.
Motley Fool
Why Salesforce Stock Tumbled Today
One prognosticator is getting slightly less positive on the CRM specialist's future. His latest analysis is concerned with macroeconomic headwinds.
Motley Fool
Is This Dominant Fintech Stock a Buy?
The payments processor logged impressive net revenue and earnings growth for the third quarter. The company's dividend has the potential for significant upside in the years to come. Given its fundamentals, the stock's valuation also seems to be fair.
Motley Fool
Why StoneCo Stock Fell Hard Today
The company missed analysts' consensus earnings estimate in the quarter. StoneCo's management is experiencing yet another change.
Motley Fool
New Bull Market or Recession? 3 Tech Stocks That Will Thrive Either Way
Alphabet's near monopoly on internet search is the foundation for one of the best investments around. LiveRamp is highly profitable and participates in a growing market, so it could be poised for a rebound. Marvell Technology Group is riding tailwinds from data centers and 5G and should be insulated from...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
The Invesco QQQ Trust will instantly park you in 100 companies, including some of the biggest fast-growing ones. Veeva is becoming a giant in helping companies get their work done and manage customer relationships. Block is building an ecosystem of dozens of fintech-related services.
Motley Fool
Will Snowflake Be Worth More Than Alphabet by 2030?
Snowflake has grown like a weed over the past several years. Its premium valuation reflects the market's high expectations. Its stock could double or triple by the end of the decade -- but it will still be dwarfed by Alphabet and the other cloud kings.
Motley Fool
5 High-Growth Stocks That Dividend Investors Will Want to Keep an Eye On
These companies generate lots of recurring revenue and free cash flow. That could enable them to become great dividend stocks as they mature.
Why This Is My No. 1 Recommendation for New Investors
Even Warren Buffett has recommended it.
Motley Fool
More Likely to 5x First: Lemonade vs. Upstart
Insurance disruptor Lemonade and lending technology company Upstart both have massive potential. Both have enormous addressable markets and are doing things very differently than peers.
The Rise and Fall of Novavax
The story of Novavax stock over the last few years would make an amazing book.
