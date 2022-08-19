Read full article on original website
Related
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Pair of unrelated pre-weekend traffic accidents in St. Clair and Huron leave two dead, one injured
The end of last week saw separate traffic accidents in Huron and St. Clair counties. On Thursday, an accident at the 5100 block of Lakeshore Road left a Fort Gratiot Township man dead from his injuries. Deputies with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Tri-Hospital EMS and Fort Gratiot Fire/Rescue responded to the scene after 8:30 a.m. to find that the driver, later identified as 62-year-old Robert McCormick had rolled his car several times. The investigation is ongoing, as it is unclear how or why the car rolled over.
WNEM
Sheriff: Caro man dies in two vehicle crash
WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one man and injured another. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Caseville Road and Stein Road in Windsor Township on August 19 around 7:32 p.m. Investigators said that a...
Caro man, 58, killed in crash at rural Huron County intersection
CARO, MI - A crash at a rural intersection left one man dead after another vehicle reportedly disregarded a stop sign and entered the intersection. Officers from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7:32 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the intersection of Caseville and Stein roads in Winsor Township.
WNEM
Investigators look for answers after injured dog found abandoned
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is asking for information after an injured dog was found abandoned early Saturday morning. An officer responded to scene on West Genesee Avenue near Bay Road. Investigators said the pup is extremely emaciated and matted with signs of neglect for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc25news.com
Zilwaukee Bridge re-open following crashes
BAY CITY, Mich - Bay County 911 reports there are two different multi-vehicle accidents on both northbound and southbound I-75 on top of the Zilwaukee Bridge. You are being asked to avoid the area. We are working to learn more information.
nbc25news.com
Police looking for 17-year-old alleged homicide suspect in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - Police are asking the public to help them locate an alleged teenage homicide suspect. 17-year-old Koryion Deshawn Welch Jr. has a warrant out for his arrest for a homicide that occurred on 10/10/21 in the area of Trautner Rd. and Cardinal Square Blvd. A 21-year-old man...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Road work on Huron County’s M-25 begins today
Road work is due to start today on M-25 in Huron County on more than 16 miles of road, starting from the north limit of Caseville to Larned Road in Port Austin Township. The project, which will run from Monday, August 22 until Saturday, October 29 of this year, will focus on pavement marking and concrete sidewalk work. There will be lane closures and traffic regulators during working hours, with closures removed at the end of each work day.
Saginaw County trio ordered to pay $14,000 in cruelty case of 41 animals
SAGINAW, MI — In the spring of 2021, Saginaw County Animal Care and Control officers seized 41 animals in poor health from a local farm. As a result, three people ended up facing animal cruelty charges and they now owe a five-figure sum in restitution to the county. On...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Auburn Hills police searching for 2 missing kids
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Auburn Hills police are searching for two missing children who were last seen Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 PM. 12-year-old Kaelyn and 7-year-old Michael were last seen walking away from their home in the area of Opdyke and South Blvd. Police say they may...
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, August 20
The Back to the Bricks opening ceremony featured grand marshal Dalton Christie. The Burton police officer was wounded in the line of duty last year. Meanwhile, Buicks on the Bricks converged outside of Factory One. This year featured turbo Buicks and the evolution of the engine. Women classic car enthusiasts...
Suspect Leads Officers On High Speed Chase Through Genesee County
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP (CBS DETROIT) – A Flint man is jailed after he allegedly led police on a chase early Thursday morning with speeds of up to 150 miles per hour. According to Grand Blanc Police, an officer witnessed two vehicles drag racing on northbound I-475. The officer attempted to stop the vehicles and that’s when one of the drivers in a Dodge Challenger fled, traveling at speeds of up to 150 miles per hour. Air support was called in and a helicopter from Michigan State Police was able to locate the fleeing vehicle almost immediately. The vehicle continued through the streets of Flint before coming to a stop and officers were able to apprehend the suspect. He’s now lodged in the Genesee County Jail. The 23 year-old suspect is facing two counts of Felony Fleeing and Eluding. No injuries were reported. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WILX-TV
Clinton County K-9 finds large stash of marijuana, cash during traffic stop
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A Clinton County K-9 scored quite a bust for the Sheriff’s Office. According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Smokey had sniffed out a large stash of marijuana and what appears to be thousands of dollars in cash during a traffic stop. “Smokey...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc25news.com
GCSO students display artwork, proceeds from auction goes to Adopt-A-Pet in Fenton
FENTON, Mich. - Students in jail at the Genesee County Sheriff's Office are looking to give back to the community with some fantastic artwork. The student's hand-drew portraits will be auctioned off with proceeds going to homeless animals. Officials say all proceeds from the auction will go to Adopt-A-Pet in...
clarecountycleaver.net
Mystery Virus Killing Dogs
HARRISON – Prior to addressing the Clare County Board of Commissioners during its Aug. 17 meeting, Clare County Animal Control Director Rudi Hicks shared with the Cleaver some sad and disturbing information. An unidentified virus, symptomatically similar to canine parvovirus, has been affecting dogs in the state. She said it was found in Otsego County first, where there were 20 cases.
Dogs getting sick with parvo-like illness in northern Michigan, dying within 3 days
Similar to canine parvovirus in symptoms, an unidentified illness has been sickening and killing dozens of dogs in Michigan in the past month. It first appeared in Otsego County but has been spreading through northern Michigan. In an article in the Clare County Cleaver, Clare County Animal Control Director Rudi Hicks said that the virus is...
Sting operation nets human trafficking arrests in Huron Co.
A sting operation in Huron County led to the arrest of two men for human trafficking charges on Wednesday.
nbc25news.com
Local nurses hold grand opening for new store in Flint Township
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two local nurses are coming together to make sure medical professionals have the equipment they need. Honewa Medical Apparel held its grand opening in Flint Township Saturday. The new store is located at 3430 S Linden Road. The store will sell scrubs, lab coats, badge reels,...
Video shows suspected predatory behavior from former school admin charged with CSC, sheriff says
FLINT, MI – Three years prior to being arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct, video at a Burton Goodwill store captured Eugene Steven Pratt acting suspiciously. The video, part of which was shown during a Friday, Aug. 19, news conference at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, shows Pratt staring at a young male shopper before following him to a changing room.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Marian Gail Stieler, 81
Marian Gail Stieler, age 81 of Marlette, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. She is survived by her two daughters. Services for Marian Stieler will be held on Wednesday, August 24, at 2:00 p.m. at the Marsh Funeral Chapel in Marlette, with visitation occurring on Tuesday, August 23, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral chapel, and again on Wednesday, running from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m.
MDHHS issues updated public health alert on E. coli outbreak
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a public health alert Friday about more confirmed cases of E. coli in multiple locations, which included both Clinton and Jackson counties.
Comments / 0