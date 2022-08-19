ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essexville, MI

sanilacbroadcasting.com

Pair of unrelated pre-weekend traffic accidents in St. Clair and Huron leave two dead, one injured

The end of last week saw separate traffic accidents in Huron and St. Clair counties. On Thursday, an accident at the 5100 block of Lakeshore Road left a Fort Gratiot Township man dead from his injuries. Deputies with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Tri-Hospital EMS and Fort Gratiot Fire/Rescue responded to the scene after 8:30 a.m. to find that the driver, later identified as 62-year-old Robert McCormick had rolled his car several times. The investigation is ongoing, as it is unclear how or why the car rolled over.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Caro man dies in two vehicle crash

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one man and injured another. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Caseville Road and Stein Road in Windsor Township on August 19 around 7:32 p.m. Investigators said that a...
CARO, MI
MLive

Caro man, 58, killed in crash at rural Huron County intersection

CARO, MI - A crash at a rural intersection left one man dead after another vehicle reportedly disregarded a stop sign and entered the intersection. Officers from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7:32 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the intersection of Caseville and Stein roads in Winsor Township.
CARO, MI
WNEM

Investigators look for answers after injured dog found abandoned

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is asking for information after an injured dog was found abandoned early Saturday morning. An officer responded to scene on West Genesee Avenue near Bay Road. Investigators said the pup is extremely emaciated and matted with signs of neglect for...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Zilwaukee Bridge re-open following crashes

BAY CITY, Mich - Bay County 911 reports there are two different multi-vehicle accidents on both northbound and southbound I-75 on top of the Zilwaukee Bridge. You are being asked to avoid the area. We are working to learn more information.
BAY COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Road work on Huron County’s M-25 begins today

Road work is due to start today on M-25 in Huron County on more than 16 miles of road, starting from the north limit of Caseville to Larned Road in Port Austin Township. The project, which will run from Monday, August 22 until Saturday, October 29 of this year, will focus on pavement marking and concrete sidewalk work. There will be lane closures and traffic regulators during working hours, with closures removed at the end of each work day.
HURON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Auburn Hills police searching for 2 missing kids

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Auburn Hills police are searching for two missing children who were last seen Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 PM. 12-year-old Kaelyn and 7-year-old Michael were last seen walking away from their home in the area of Opdyke and South Blvd. Police say they may...
AUBURN HILLS, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, August 20

The Back to the Bricks opening ceremony featured grand marshal Dalton Christie. The Burton police officer was wounded in the line of duty last year. Meanwhile, Buicks on the Bricks converged outside of Factory One. This year featured turbo Buicks and the evolution of the engine. Women classic car enthusiasts...
BURTON, MI
CBS Detroit

Suspect Leads Officers On High Speed Chase Through Genesee County

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP (CBS DETROIT) – A Flint man is jailed after he allegedly led police on a chase early Thursday morning with speeds of up to 150 miles per hour. According to Grand Blanc Police, an officer witnessed two vehicles drag racing on northbound I-475. The officer attempted to stop the vehicles and that’s when one of the drivers in a Dodge Challenger fled, traveling at speeds of up to 150 miles per hour. Air support was called in and a helicopter from Michigan State Police was able to locate the fleeing vehicle almost immediately. The vehicle continued through the streets of Flint before coming to a stop and officers were able to apprehend the suspect. He’s now lodged in the Genesee County Jail. The 23 year-old suspect is facing two counts of Felony Fleeing and Eluding. No injuries were reported. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FLINT, MI
clarecountycleaver.net

Mystery Virus Killing Dogs

HARRISON – Prior to addressing the Clare County Board of Commissioners during its Aug. 17 meeting, Clare County Animal Control Director Rudi Hicks shared with the Cleaver some sad and disturbing information. An unidentified virus, symptomatically similar to canine parvovirus, has been affecting dogs in the state. She said it was found in Otsego County first, where there were 20 cases.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Local nurses hold grand opening for new store in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two local nurses are coming together to make sure medical professionals have the equipment they need. Honewa Medical Apparel held its grand opening in Flint Township Saturday. The new store is located at 3430 S Linden Road. The store will sell scrubs, lab coats, badge reels,...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Video shows suspected predatory behavior from former school admin charged with CSC, sheriff says

FLINT, MI – Three years prior to being arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct, video at a Burton Goodwill store captured Eugene Steven Pratt acting suspiciously. The video, part of which was shown during a Friday, Aug. 19, news conference at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, shows Pratt staring at a young male shopper before following him to a changing room.
BURTON, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Marian Gail Stieler, 81

Marian Gail Stieler, age 81 of Marlette, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. She is survived by her two daughters. Services for Marian Stieler will be held on Wednesday, August 24, at 2:00 p.m. at the Marsh Funeral Chapel in Marlette, with visitation occurring on Tuesday, August 23, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral chapel, and again on Wednesday, running from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m.
MARLETTE, MI

