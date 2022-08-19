Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Highway 89 open with one lane to Markleeville
The main route between Markleeville and the rest of the world opened to one-way traffic at around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, according to CalTrans at the last briefing on the flooding. However, transportation officials may be hedging the road’s full opening after they reported finding some undermining on the southbound lane....
KOLO TV Reno
Some camping sites along Blue Lakes Road to be closed
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Forest Service has announced that some camping sites along Blue Lakes Road on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will be closed during the Meadow Restoration Project. The project is a partnership between American Rivers and the Humboldt-Toiyabe Carson Ranger District. The project will start...
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras County Emergency Tree Removal Will Require Crane
Arnold, CA – Electrical hazards have Calaveras County road officials calling in heavy equipment for emergency tree removal in the Arnold area. Due to the close proximity of power lines, a crane will be used to safely perform the tree removal, according to county public works officials. The work will require a complete road closure at 4520 Love Creek Road, off Moran Road and south of Highway 4. The roadway is narrow and the crane will block the entire road, requiring a detour from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 22.
mynews4.com
Overturned truck halted northbound traffic on US-395 at Panther Valley for hours
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — A Saturday afternoon crash snarled traffic near the North Valleys area of Reno for hours. The driver of an overturned truck which has blocked traffic for about an hour and a half is an adult woman. Nevada State Police suspect the...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno police crack down on school zone speeders and do pedestrian safety enforcement
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department conducted a special traffic enforcement in school zones this week and gave drivers 82 citations and 10 warnings. The school zone enforcement was from Monday through Thursday and involved 14 officers. Reno police also did a pedestrian safety operation on Friday in areas...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kiely Rodni’s body, vehicle found in Northern California reservoir, volunteer divers say
Kiely Rodni presumably found after two-week search. After a vast two-week search effort by multiple organizations, a volunteer team of divers on Sunday said it had located the vehicle and presumed body of Kiely Rodni, a Northern California teen who had been missing since early August and was last seen at a large party near Truckee.
2news.com
Fire Crews Put Out Car Fire on I-80 West East of Sparks
An investigation is underway after an early morning car fire on I-80 west between Mustang and Vista Blvd. in Sparks. Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue quickly put out the flames. They say flames extended to nearby brush. No injuries were reported. Storey County also helped with the fire.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Tahoe Planning Commission approves ghost kitchen, ice cream shop permits
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe Planning Commission approved plans for a ghost kitchen in the Bijou area. The ghost kitchen, which will be located at 1022 Fairway Avenue, is local business-owner Luca Genasci’s latest project. While the planning department classifies it as a restaurant,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Supes to discuss helping homeless, Caldor Fire victims
The long-delayed contract to construct a homeless shelter/navigation center on Perks Court in Placerville is back on the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors’ agenda this week as is an effort promoted by District 2 Supervisor George Turnboo to purchase tiny homes for Caldor Fire victims. Third time’s a...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office adds tactical tool
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office will have to make more room in its garage after getting the go-ahead to purchase a $520,000 Rook Armored Critical Incident Vehicle. The modified Caterpillar with a cab has ballistic resistant glass and NIJ certified level IV...
5 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Incline Village (Incline Village, NV)
The officials stated that the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 28 and County Club Drive at around 2 p.m. The crew of the North Lake Fire Protection assisted three people with their injuries on the scene. Two of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment...
1 Person Injured In Rollover Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)
Official reports state that a Saturday afternoon crash halted traffic near the North Valleys area of Reno for hours. An overturned truck, driven by an adult woman was involved in the motor vehicle incident. Nevada State Police suspect the driver was impaired, and added that she is also a suspect in a hit and run in Reno.
Reno's August rainfall record washed away by summer monsoons
It’s official: This is the wettest August in Reno’s recorded history. As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the city had received 1.71 inches of rain in August at the airport, where the National Weather Service’s monitoring station is located. Most of that rain – 1.22 inches – fell in about 90 minutes on Aug....
Search and rescue group says they've found body, car of missing Truckee teen in Nevada Co. lake
The body and car belonging to Kiely Rodni, a missing 16-year-old girl from Truckee, were found in a Nevada County lake on Sunday, according to a search and rescue group.
2news.com
North Lake Tahoe to celebrate Labor Day weekend with Drone Light Shows
Custom drone light shows over Lake Tahoe are planned to help celebrate Labor Day weekend and the end of summer in Kings Beach and Tahoe City this year. The shows, postponed from Independence Day due to unseasonable weather, will take place after the final concerts of the summer in both locations.
Record-Courier
Town picks retired CHP officer as manager
A retired California Highway Patrol lieutenant was the top pick to serve as Genoa Town Manager at a meeting on Thursday. Genoa Town Board members voted 4-1 for David J. Qualls, according to interim Town Manger Amanda Reid. Trustee Brian Crowe voted for one of the other two candidates. Town...
viatravelers.com
11 Best and Fun Things to Do in Jamestown, California
Jamestown, California, is a small town of around 3,400 in Tuolumne County. But what is Jamestown, California known for, and is Jamestown, California worth visiting?. It is mostly known as a common railroad destination, a sector of the Gold Boom, and for its local culture, food, and role in several films.
KOLO TV Reno
45 violations issued, 2 arrested during anti-street racing operation
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Friday operation aiming to address illegal street racing resulted in citations being issued for 45 violations and one person being arrested. The violations were for various incidents including reckless driving, trick driving, speeding, and equipment violations. Two people were also arrested, one for driving under the influence, and another for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
mynews4.com
Carson City sawmill to offer missing link in forest health and resilience efforts
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — New company, Tahoe Forest Products (TFP), is bringing a new sawmill to Carson City, Nevada. It has been decades since a new mill was built in the area. TFP bought the land from the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and Califonia -- sharing a common goal of maintaining forest health and resilience.
