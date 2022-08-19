ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markleeville, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Highway 89 open with one lane to Markleeville

The main route between Markleeville and the rest of the world opened to one-way traffic at around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, according to CalTrans at the last briefing on the flooding. However, transportation officials may be hedging the road’s full opening after they reported finding some undermining on the southbound lane....
MARKLEEVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Some camping sites along Blue Lakes Road to be closed

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Forest Service has announced that some camping sites along Blue Lakes Road on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will be closed during the Meadow Restoration Project. The project is a partnership between American Rivers and the Humboldt-Toiyabe Carson Ranger District. The project will start...
CARSON CITY, NV
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras County Emergency Tree Removal Will Require Crane

Arnold, CA – Electrical hazards have Calaveras County road officials calling in heavy equipment for emergency tree removal in the Arnold area. Due to the close proximity of power lines, a crane will be used to safely perform the tree removal, according to county public works officials. The work will require a complete road closure at 4520 Love Creek Road, off Moran Road and south of Highway 4. The roadway is narrow and the crane will block the entire road, requiring a detour from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 22.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Alpine County, CA
Markleeville, CA
Government
City
Markleeville, CA
Alpine County, CA
Government
City
Commerce, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
2news.com

Fire Crews Put Out Car Fire on I-80 West East of Sparks

An investigation is underway after an early morning car fire on I-80 west between Mustang and Vista Blvd. in Sparks. Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue quickly put out the flames. They say flames extended to nearby brush. No injuries were reported. Storey County also helped with the fire.
SPARKS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caltrans
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Supes to discuss helping homeless, Caldor Fire victims

The long-delayed contract to construct a homeless shelter/navigation center on Perks Court in Placerville is back on the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors’ agenda this week as is an effort promoted by District 2 Supervisor George Turnboo to purchase tiny homes for Caldor Fire victims. Third time’s a...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office adds tactical tool

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office will have to make more room in its garage after getting the go-ahead to purchase a $520,000 Rook Armored Critical Incident Vehicle. The modified Caterpillar with a cab has ballistic resistant glass and NIJ certified level IV...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In Rollover Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)

Official reports state that a Saturday afternoon crash halted traffic near the North Valleys area of Reno for hours. An overturned truck, driven by an adult woman was involved in the motor vehicle incident. Nevada State Police suspect the driver was impaired, and added that she is also a suspect in a hit and run in Reno.
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Record-Courier

Town picks retired CHP officer as manager

A retired California Highway Patrol lieutenant was the top pick to serve as Genoa Town Manager at a meeting on Thursday. Genoa Town Board members voted 4-1 for David J. Qualls, according to interim Town Manger Amanda Reid. Trustee Brian Crowe voted for one of the other two candidates. Town...
GENOA, NV
viatravelers.com

11 Best and Fun Things to Do in Jamestown, California

Jamestown, California, is a small town of around 3,400 in Tuolumne County. But what is Jamestown, California known for, and is Jamestown, California worth visiting?. It is mostly known as a common railroad destination, a sector of the Gold Boom, and for its local culture, food, and role in several films.
JAMESTOWN, CA
KOLO TV Reno

45 violations issued, 2 arrested during anti-street racing operation

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Friday operation aiming to address illegal street racing resulted in citations being issued for 45 violations and one person being arrested. The violations were for various incidents including reckless driving, trick driving, speeding, and equipment violations. Two people were also arrested, one for driving under the influence, and another for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
SPARKS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy