Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Coffee with Kent and the Chief" event makes latest stop in MaricopaJeremy BerenMaricopa, AZ
A local organization is helping support at-risk teens when they need it mostMadison VegaPeoria, AZ
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per MonthCadrene HeslopPhoenix, AZ
Popular Pizza Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Why This Businessman Faked His DeathJeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
Related
azbigmedia.com
AZ Big Spotlight: Southwest Network, Valleywise Health, Sundt
Southwest Network announced the promotion of Dr. Nahid Nadiri to Medical Director. In this capacity, Nadiri will provide oversight to the organization’s medical providers and ensure the highest quality psychiatric treatment for its approximate 10,000 adult and child/family members. The role is also directly responsible for identifying clinical quality...
azbigmedia.com
How Arizona can advance innovation, access in digital learning
Digital learning and economic advancement are inextricably linked. That’s why Arizona State University is using advanced technology with pedagogical tools to chart new pathways for learners of all ages, transforming and expanding the university’s reach. These tools are needed to help Arizona and the nation lead – not...
azbigmedia.com
Most Influential Women of 2022: Amy Walters, CTCA
Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including Amy Walters, vice president of product operations at Cancer Treatment Centers of America. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
azbigmedia.com
Here are the finalists for the 2022 Athena Awards
The Greater Phoenix Chamber announced the 11 women chosen as finalists for its prestigious 35th Anniversary ATHENA Awards, continuing its strong tradition of recognizing outstanding Valley businesswomen. : The Most Influential Women in Arizona Business for 2022. : The Most Influential Women in Commercial Real Estate for 2022. The ATHENA...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
azbigmedia.com
JDM Partners reacquires stake in Douglas Ranch
The Howard Hughes Corporation announced today that JDM Partners has exercised their remaining option to reacquire a stake in Douglas Ranch, the recently launched large-scale master planned community in Phoenix’s West Valley. The community was acquired by The Howard Hughes Corporation from JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings last October for approximately $541 million. On August 18, JDM Partners exercised its second option to buy back into Douglas Ranch, acquiring an additional 2.8% interest in the Douglas Ranch joint venture for approximately $15 million.
ABC 15 News
Arizona 5th graders can score some extra money for college
The Arizona Treasurer's Office announced an incentive for your fifth grader to earn money for their AZ529 Education Savings Plan. All your child has to do is write up three paragraphs on what they want to be when they grow up. Twenty winners in the state will win a check...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Metro Phoenix offers startups advantages over other tech hubs
The Silicon Desert could become a post-Silicon Valley entrepreneurship hub the world has never seen before according to university officials and business experts. Greater Phoenix already offers advantages for startups over other tech hubs. How so? Through community-based initiatives, use-inspired, practical university research, strong infrastructure, and more resources all leading...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Phoenix still faces staggering pension debt
Arizona municipalities, counties and fire districts last fiscal year took advantage of unanticipated general fund revenue increases to make big additional payments on their debt to the fund that pays the pensions earned by thousands of retired police officers and firefighters. Even Phoenix kicked in an additional $65.6 million over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Valley Tribune
New Gateway Airport tower to be dedicated
Members of Arizona’s congressional delegation and dignitaries from the region will dedicate Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport’s new 199-foot air traffic tower. It’s a major milestone for the East Valley and the airport, but for the children of Queen Creek’s Geoffrey Minor, who managed the project for builder DPR, it will likely remain “Daddy’s tower.”
azmarijuana.com
Former Arizona Governor’s Son Hired as Cannabis CEO
Fife Symington IV has been named Chief Executive Officer of Copperstate Farms, a vertically integrated Arizona cannabis operator. As co-founder and managing director of Copperstate Farms, Symington was identified as the ideal candidate to assume the vacant executive position. “I’m honored to take on this leadership role as Copperstate Farms...
Arizona Capitol Times
Six little letters threaten Arizona’s students
Most of us want the same things for Arizona’s schools: the opportunity for every child to succeed, transparency, accountability and flexible options for the unique needs of families. But two issues deeply threaten the ability for Arizona to achieve those goals – the AEL (Aggregate Expenditure Limit) and ESA vouchers (Codename: Empowerment Scholarship Accounts).
'It's so much money': ASU students struggle with high cost of rent
PHOENIX — Rising rent prices in Arizona are hitting students at Arizona State University hard as more than 140,000 students start the new school year. "I'm really excited," said freshman Colleen Schaner. But with that enthusiasm, comes frustration, because finding a place to live these days, isn't always easy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjzz.org
Exit Interview: Why public educator Yvonne Watterson left Phoenix
The Show series Exit Interview that takes a critical look at Phoenix and asks why so many influential people have decided to leave. Head south of the border to meet Yvonne Watterson in a tiny Mexican town outside of Guadalajara called Ajijic. It’s a picturesque place full of ex-pats from...
KTAR.com
Former Homeland Security counsel thinks Arizona Gov. Ducey’s border barrier is ‘a stupid idea’
PHOENIX — A former Department of Homeland Security counsel under Barack Obama isn’t fond of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s recent barrier additions at the U.S.-Mexico border. Andy Gordon told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad on Thursday that he thinks Ducey’s wall of shipping containers to fill gaps near Yuma is “a stupid idea.”
12news.com
Arizona's school voucher expansion won't track how tax dollars are spent. No problem, voucher advocate says
PHOENIX — A leading advocate for Arizona's universal school voucher expansion says on this weekend's "Sunday Square Off" that parents will provide accountability for how effectively private and parochial schools spend a windfall of tuition dollars that could be coming their way. Jenny Clark, the founder of Phoenix-based Love...
scottsdale.org
AIA introduces big school sports changes
The Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board on Monday approved an extra state track division and a true state championship format. The proposal was announced Aug. 12 during the first annual AIA media day held at the association’s offices in Phoenix. Executive Director David Hines also had updates on other sports, including football, basketball and girls flag football.
East Valley Tribune
California firm buys 5 acres in QC for $2.8M
A California real estate investment company recently bought 5 acres of land in Queen Creek for $2.8 million. Greenwood & McKenzie of Tustin and Power Marketplace LLC bought the land at S. 187th Place, near Power and Germann roads, from Schwan’s Company, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
kjzz.org
ASU scientist says the Inflation Reduction Act will have a big climate impact in Arizona
President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law this week, and with it, made the single largest investment by our federal government into climate change mitigation in our nation’s history. While it was a lot less than Democrats originally pushed for, the bill includes everything from major...
momcollective.com
Ice Cream in Phoenix: The Ultimate Guide
The dog days of summer are upon us. The triple digit weather seems to be a constant companion and the only cure I’ve found is giving in to the craving for my favorite desert- ice cream. In case you feel the same and are looking for some amazing ice cream in Phoenix, here are some shops to put on your summer bucket list.
Comments / 0