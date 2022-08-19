ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Debra Adams
3d ago

So they don’t have to pay Marty if it was a cost cutting decision? Give me a break. I stopped listening to Marty when he said he couldn’t vote for Hillary. Now look what happened. I didn’t like Hillary. But I would have voted for Attila the Hun before Trump.

KDKA News Radio

The New KDKA Radio Lineup

Two of the biggest names in Pittsburgh radio will be teaming up in the morning; market veteran Larry Richert will welcome his new morning show partner, and longtime personality Marty Griffin, to the morning show.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Learn, Laugh and Love Pittsburgh Even More at This Comedy Walking Tour

Pittsburgh has a rich history filled with battles, steel production, bridge building — and pirates?. That’s right. Did you know about Pittsburgh’s river pirates? I didn’t, and neither did Nia Johnson before becoming the producer of Pittsburgh’s Drunken History. Arcade Comedy Theater presents Pittsburgh’s Drunken...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Go back in time with a trip to Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You can take a trip through time and go on a medieval adventure in Westmoreland County.Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival is back for its 15th season today. Every weekend through September 25, you can see live music, sword-fighting, the craft marketplace, and of course, you can't forget the turkey legs.It's open until 6:30 this evening.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days continue this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days picked back up at noon today.Liberty Avenue from Ella to Gross Streets in Bloomfield is filled with food, vendors, and live entertainment all weekend long."I hope they come hungry and we want to see the smiles on their faces. That's how I get paid, seeing all the smiles on their faces and just enjoying a fun and safe festival. And again, everyone is Italian that weekend," said Sal Richetti, a Little Italy Days event organizer.Today's hours are noon until 9 PM this evening. It ends tomorrow.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Jam on Walnut concert series returns this evening

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The outdoor concert series Jam on Walnut in Shadyside returns this evening.People can grab some food and drinks, listen to live music and enjoy the festivities.Tonight's act is the party band, The Delaneys. Walnut Street will be blocked off from 7 PM until 11 PM tonight.The big block party benefits Animal Friends.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Big Show
cranberryeagle.com

Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania

MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Golf outing, movies in the park and more in Penn Hills

The Greater Pittsburgh Business Connection will host a Sept. 26 golf outing to benefit Toys for Pittsburgh Tikes. It will take place at the Westmoreland Country Club, 7100 Mellon Road in Penn Township. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Tickets are $150 per person, with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Westmoreland Fair kicks off at the fairgrounds

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Families flocked to the Westmoreland Fairgrounds for the opening day of the 2022 Westmoreland Fair on Friday. What's happening at the fair? Click the video above to check it out. The fair features food, amusement rides, live music, agricultural exhibits and more. "I came to my...
GREENSBURG, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Wine Bar Manager, Director of Programs, and more

Community Outreach and Engagement Coordinator. The Jewish Healthcare Foundation is hiring a full-time Community Outreach and Engagement Coordinator for AIDS Free Pittsburgh. Responsibilities include developing and coordinating ongoing community engagement opportunities and activities, developing and facilitating an advisory board, providing education around sexual health through presentations at local health fairs and events, managing a phone and text message-based HIV service hotline, and more. Salary is $50,000.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAP

Lake Superior Splendor-- Pittsburgh

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -This is Kirk Greenfield’s personal blog of the Lake Superior Splendor trip with Holiday Vacations, and does not represent the opinions of the TV station, nor Holiday Vacations. Well, our trip is concluded, and it’s time for a few last minute thoughts and reflection on the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Murrysville area: Rummage sale, golf fundraiser, car shows, more

Union Presbyterian Church will host a fall rummage sale Sept. 9-10 at the church, 656 Route 380 in Washington Township. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 9, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10. Items other than jewelry, furniture and antiques will not be priced, and will be available for a donation of the customer’s choice.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Pittsburgh church damaged by fire after being struck by lightning ahead of Mass

A Pittsburgh church was struck by lightning right before the start of a Sunday morning Mass, setting off a fire while close to 150 parishioners were inside the building. WPXI news reported that St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church, located on East Street in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill-City View neighborhood, was getting ready to begin Mass around 8:55 a.m. when the lighting hit.

