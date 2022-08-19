Read full article on original website
Debra Adams
3d ago
So they don’t have to pay Marty if it was a cost cutting decision? Give me a break. I stopped listening to Marty when he said he couldn’t vote for Hillary. Now look what happened. I didn’t like Hillary. But I would have voted for Attila the Hun before Trump.
Reply(2)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina Andras
Related
pittsburghmagazine.com
Change in the Lineup: Marty Griffin Joins Larry Richert on KDKA’s Morning Show
For more than two decades, Larry Richert has hosted morning drive radio on KDKA Radio. Sometimes solo, sometimes with partners such as Shelley Duffy, John Shumway and most recently, Kevin Battle. Starting Monday, Aug. 29, another familiar voice joins the morning show, KDKA talk show host Marty Griffin. “To be...
The New KDKA Radio Lineup
Two of the biggest names in Pittsburgh radio will be teaming up in the morning; market veteran Larry Richert will welcome his new morning show partner, and longtime personality Marty Griffin, to the morning show.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Learn, Laugh and Love Pittsburgh Even More at This Comedy Walking Tour
Pittsburgh has a rich history filled with battles, steel production, bridge building — and pirates?. That’s right. Did you know about Pittsburgh’s river pirates? I didn’t, and neither did Nia Johnson before becoming the producer of Pittsburgh’s Drunken History. Arcade Comedy Theater presents Pittsburgh’s Drunken...
Go back in time with a trip to Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You can take a trip through time and go on a medieval adventure in Westmoreland County.Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival is back for its 15th season today. Every weekend through September 25, you can see live music, sword-fighting, the craft marketplace, and of course, you can't forget the turkey legs.It's open until 6:30 this evening.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh church struck by lightning with around 150 people inside
PITTSBURGH — A local church was struck by lightning just before Sunday’s service. St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church, located on East Street in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill-City View neighborhood was just about to hold mass at around 8:55 a.m. when the lighting hit. Our crew at the scene...
Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days continue this weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days picked back up at noon today.Liberty Avenue from Ella to Gross Streets in Bloomfield is filled with food, vendors, and live entertainment all weekend long."I hope they come hungry and we want to see the smiles on their faces. That's how I get paid, seeing all the smiles on their faces and just enjoying a fun and safe festival. And again, everyone is Italian that weekend," said Sal Richetti, a Little Italy Days event organizer.Today's hours are noon until 9 PM this evening. It ends tomorrow.
Jam on Walnut concert series returns this evening
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The outdoor concert series Jam on Walnut in Shadyside returns this evening.People can grab some food and drinks, listen to live music and enjoy the festivities.Tonight's act is the party band, The Delaneys. Walnut Street will be blocked off from 7 PM until 11 PM tonight.The big block party benefits Animal Friends.
KDKA Radio Morning Show host Kevin Battle let go by Audacy as part of layoffs
Kevin Battle, co-host of the popular “KDKA Radio Morning Show,” has been let go by the station’s parent company Audacy, Inc. in an apparent cost cutting move. Battle joined the 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. show as a co-host with Larry Richert in March 2020. Also let...
RELATED PEOPLE
cranberryeagle.com
Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania
MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Golf outing, movies in the park and more in Penn Hills
The Greater Pittsburgh Business Connection will host a Sept. 26 golf outing to benefit Toys for Pittsburgh Tikes. It will take place at the Westmoreland Country Club, 7100 Mellon Road in Penn Township. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Tickets are $150 per person, with...
wtae.com
Westmoreland Fair kicks off at the fairgrounds
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Families flocked to the Westmoreland Fairgrounds for the opening day of the 2022 Westmoreland Fair on Friday. What's happening at the fair? Click the video above to check it out. The fair features food, amusement rides, live music, agricultural exhibits and more. "I came to my...
beavercountyradio.com
Overnight Line Painting Operations Start Sunday Night in Allegheny County
(File Photo courtesy of PennDOT) (Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that overnight line painting operations on various roadways in Allegheny County will begin Sunday night, August 21 weather permitting. Work to repaint lines will occur from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. nightly through Sunday night, August 28...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pghcitypaper.com
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Wine Bar Manager, Director of Programs, and more
Community Outreach and Engagement Coordinator. The Jewish Healthcare Foundation is hiring a full-time Community Outreach and Engagement Coordinator for AIDS Free Pittsburgh. Responsibilities include developing and coordinating ongoing community engagement opportunities and activities, developing and facilitating an advisory board, providing education around sexual health through presentations at local health fairs and events, managing a phone and text message-based HIV service hotline, and more. Salary is $50,000.
WTAP
Lake Superior Splendor-- Pittsburgh
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -This is Kirk Greenfield’s personal blog of the Lake Superior Splendor trip with Holiday Vacations, and does not represent the opinions of the TV station, nor Holiday Vacations. Well, our trip is concluded, and it’s time for a few last minute thoughts and reflection on the...
Sue Murray Pool to close one week before end of season
PITTSBURGH — The Sue Murray Pool will close one week before the end of the 2022 season due to repairs. CitiParks said the pool needs repairs made to its pump, which is used to keep it clean. Community members pushed hard for the city to reopen the Sue Murray...
One person injured in Downtown Pittsburgh rollover crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight crash in Downtown Pittsburgh.The crash occurred around 2 a.m. near the Boulevard of the Allies exit from the Liberty Bridge.The ramp was closed briefly but has since reopened.It's unknown what caused the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pennsylvania candidates hold heavy campaigning night in Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — The political spotlight was on Western Pennsylvania Friday. It kicked off early in the evening when political heavyweight Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined PA Republican Gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Doug Mastriano. The rally at the Wyndham in Downtown Pittsburgh was the first major appearance by Mastriano in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Murrysville area: Rummage sale, golf fundraiser, car shows, more
Union Presbyterian Church will host a fall rummage sale Sept. 9-10 at the church, 656 Route 380 in Washington Township. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 9, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10. Items other than jewelry, furniture and antiques will not be priced, and will be available for a donation of the customer’s choice.
Pittsburgh church damaged by fire after being struck by lightning ahead of Mass
A Pittsburgh church was struck by lightning right before the start of a Sunday morning Mass, setting off a fire while close to 150 parishioners were inside the building. WPXI news reported that St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church, located on East Street in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill-City View neighborhood, was getting ready to begin Mass around 8:55 a.m. when the lighting hit.
102-year-old Pennsylvania woman hits the slots for her birthday
What a way to celebrate over a century of living. A woman from Pennsylvania partied it up for her 102nd birthday by going to a casino. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reports how Jane Hellstern—who grew up in Overbrook and ran a beauty parlor...
Comments / 7