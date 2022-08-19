Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Different dramas unfold as Yankees host Mets
Interleague play eluded Buck Showalter by two years when he piloted the New York Yankees from 1992 to 1995, costing him a chance to manage Subway Series games. Showalter finally managed in the series, now as skipper of the New York Mets, last month when his new team enjoyed two victories in Queens.
Sporting News
Orioles' Adley Rutschman had the time of his life at the Little League World Series ahead of 2022 MLB Little League Classic vs. Red Sox
MLB took its annual trip to Williamsport, Penn. for the 2022 Little League Classic and brought one of its best young players with it in Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman. Rutschman is arguably the league's best hitting catchers and he's only a rookie. He looks like the next coming of Buster Posey with the bat and the glove. And he's the perfect inspiration for kids hoping to make the grade in the big leagues.
Mets To Select Nate Fisher
The Mets are selecting the contract of left-hander Nate Fisher, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. Fisher is not currently on the club’s 40-man roster, meaning a corresponding move of some kind will be required. To say that Fisher is not a top prospect would be underselling his journey. As...
FOX Sports
Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros play in game 2 of series
Houston Astros (77-44, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (74-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (7-8, 2.96 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (7-4, 3.04 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 142 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Astros +119; over/under is 7 1/2...
RELATED PEOPLE
deseret.com
How many jersey numbers do the Yankees have left?
The New York Yankees have a lot of double-digit jersey numbers on the field. Jersey numbers was one of the storylines on Sunday in the Blue Jays-Yankee game — in addition to Whit Merrifield’s improbable two-bounce home run — with Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 coming off the board.
CBS Sports
Yankees vs. Mets: Which New York team is a better bet to win the 2022 World Series?
Both New York baseball teams have been fixtures atop the standings this season. The Mets are 78-44 and hold a four-game lead in the NL East despite the Braves having been on a surge since early June. The Mets have been in first place every day except one this season, back when they were 3-2 and a half-game out. The Yankees are 74-48 and have held first place in the AL East since April 27. They at one point held a 15 1/2-game lead. They've fallen on tough times the last month-plus, but they still have an eight-game lead.
Yardbarker
New York Mets vs. New York Yankees prediction and odds Mon., 8/22: Dramas unfolding
Interleague play eluded Buck Showalter by two years when he piloted the New York Yankees from 1992 to 1995, costing him a chance to manage Subway Series games. Showalter finally managed in the series, now as skipper of the New York Mets, last month when his new team enjoyed two victories in Queens.
Phillie Phanatic trolls Keith Hernandez during Mets broadcast
New York Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez made a quip about the Philadelphia Phillies’ defense last Tuesday, and the Phillie Phanatic on Friday was apparently still not over Hernandez’s comment. During last Tuesday’s Mets broadcast, Hernandez said that he disliked working Phillies games because the team was not fundamentally-sound...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mets Announce Decision On Tuesday Starter Against Yankees
The New York Yankees will catch a huge break for the second game of their Subway Series against the New York Mets. Before Monday's game at Yankee Stadium, Mets manager Buck Showalter revealed a change to his starting rotation. Taijuan Walker, whose regular turn got pushed back after leaving last...
Watch: Mets' Starling Marte steals home in 7-2 win over Phillies
The New York Mets kicked off an important road series with the Philadelphia Phillies with a 7-2 win on Friday night. Mets' outfielder Starling Marte scored two of New York's seven runs on Friday night, including a steal of home in the fifth inning. With the Mets up 4-0 in...
New York Mets’ top pitching prospect, Jose Butto, will make MLB debut Sunday
Jose Butto, arguably the best pitching prospect in the New York Mets farm system is reportedly in line to make
FOX Sports
New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies play in game 4 of series
New York Mets (78-44, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (66-54, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Butto (0-0); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.30 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -118, Mets -101; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sporting News
Canada Little League World Series star Jaxon Mayervich steals the show with incredible interview
The stars were on display during MLB's Little League Classic. Whether it was Adley Rutschman, Xander Bogaerts or Rafael Devers, it seemed that the matchup between the O's and Red Sox was littered with star power. But no athlete's star burned brighter than that of Canadian wunderkind Jaxson Mayervich. In...
Comments / 0