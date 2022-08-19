ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Different dramas unfold as Yankees host Mets

Interleague play eluded Buck Showalter by two years when he piloted the New York Yankees from 1992 to 1995, costing him a chance to manage Subway Series games. Showalter finally managed in the series, now as skipper of the New York Mets, last month when his new team enjoyed two victories in Queens.
Orioles' Adley Rutschman had the time of his life at the Little League World Series ahead of 2022 MLB Little League Classic vs. Red Sox

MLB took its annual trip to Williamsport, Penn. for the 2022 Little League Classic and brought one of its best young players with it in Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman. Rutschman is arguably the league's best hitting catchers and he's only a rookie. He looks like the next coming of Buster Posey with the bat and the glove. And he's the perfect inspiration for kids hoping to make the grade in the big leagues.
Mets To Select Nate Fisher

The Mets are selecting the contract of left-hander Nate Fisher, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. Fisher is not currently on the club’s 40-man roster, meaning a corresponding move of some kind will be required. To say that Fisher is not a top prospect would be underselling his journey. As...
Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros play in game 2 of series

Houston Astros (77-44, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (74-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (7-8, 2.96 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (7-4, 3.04 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 142 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Astros +119; over/under is 7 1/2...
How many jersey numbers do the Yankees have left?

The New York Yankees have a lot of double-digit jersey numbers on the field. Jersey numbers was one of the storylines on Sunday in the Blue Jays-Yankee game — in addition to Whit Merrifield’s improbable two-bounce home run — with Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 coming off the board.
Yankees vs. Mets: Which New York team is a better bet to win the 2022 World Series?

Both New York baseball teams have been fixtures atop the standings this season. The Mets are 78-44 and hold a four-game lead in the NL East despite the Braves having been on a surge since early June. The Mets have been in first place every day except one this season, back when they were 3-2 and a half-game out. The Yankees are 74-48 and have held first place in the AL East since April 27. They at one point held a 15 1/2-game lead. They've fallen on tough times the last month-plus, but they still have an eight-game lead.
Mets Announce Decision On Tuesday Starter Against Yankees

The New York Yankees will catch a huge break for the second game of their Subway Series against the New York Mets. Before Monday's game at Yankee Stadium, Mets manager Buck Showalter revealed a change to his starting rotation. Taijuan Walker, whose regular turn got pushed back after leaving last...
New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies play in game 4 of series

New York Mets (78-44, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (66-54, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Butto (0-0); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.30 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -118, Mets -101; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York...
New York Mets

