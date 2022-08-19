ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

I tried Anastasia Beverly Hills' popular Brow Freeze and I'm convinced it's the best product for anyone who wants fuller-looking brows

By Kayla Bickham
 3 days ago

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

I used the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze for naturally full brows that hold its shape all day.

Kayla Bickham/Insider

  • For as long as I can remember, I've been using Anastasia Beverly Hills products to tame my brows.
  • The ABH Brow Freeze Styling wax lifts and sculpts brows for a long-lasting hold and natural finish.
  • I've been using the styling wax in my eyebrow routine ever since I first tried the product.

It's time I come clean about my obsession with my eyebrows. The truth is, even on my most natural days, when I'm not wearing much makeup at all, I don't leave the house without touching up sparse hairs first. Somewhere between my introduction to the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz and my switch over to the Brow Powder Duo , I realized the way fuller brows liven up my face and have been tweaking the way I define them ever since.

Now that I think about it, my eyebrow routine has always included one ABH product or another. I have the brand's DipBrow in Ebony to thank for my laminated brows in 2014, back when inner corners were ombre and tails were sharp and darkened. Whether today's feathery hairs that sprout upward is just another trend or here to stay, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Styling Wax is the product I turn to for brow lifting results that stay locked into place all day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NILaH_0hNU4jj300
The best way to get the product out is by scooping out what you need with the spatula end of the wand and placing it on top of the cap.

Kayla Bickham/Insider

I'll admit, this isn't the first brow gel I've tried from the brand. I first went looking for a product with some hold when I realized my hairs were too long to stay in the direction I brushed them in. Unlike the ABH Brow Gel that brushes on last, the Brow Freeze is a waxy consistency that I consider to be the main character in my brow routine. As for the supporting character? That's the Brow Freeze Styling Wax Dual-Ended Applicator .

I could go on and on about my current obsession with this product, but the application is the real secret behind getting the best use out of this holding wax. Like other ABH applicator wands I've used with a spoolie, it's the opposite end of the applicator that sets it apart from others. Instead of a small angled brush for short and precise strokes, there's a spatula in its place recommended for scooping out the product and placing it on the rose gold mirrored cap for easy access. After months of awkwardly stabbing my spoolie into the flat tub of wax, trust me when I say this is the way to go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MSskP_0hNU4jj300
I like to smooth my eyebrow hairs flat with the spatula end of the wand and brush along the tops of the hairs with the spoolie end.

Kayla Bickham/Insider

Although my hairs are long, my brows aren't as thick as I'd liked them to be. This is why each step I take goes towards emphasizing every individual hair for a fuller appearance. After scooping the product off the back of the cap with the spoolie, I brush downwards and then upwards to coat both sides of my hairs. For that "soap brow" effect, I comb the front end of my brows upwards and every hair that falls after my arch outward.

Taking the spatula end of the wand, I press the hairs flat on my face and smooth excess product evenly from end to end. Skipping this step can result in product build up with a white cast to prove it. After switching back to the spoolie end, I lightly glide over the spikey tips to create a more controlled frame. At this point, It's safe to follow up with your go-to pencil, pomade or powder to touch up any gaps or sparse areas.

When every hair is visible and laid flat in its designated area, the product seems to make even the most fine eyebrows appear fuller. For thick and unruly hairs on the other hand, this styling wax has a strong hold that puts you back in control of your eyebrows. Fine or full, this product has become necessary for me to sculpt my brows.

When you've used as many ABH products on your brows as I have, the shock doesn't come from how well the Brow Freeze works, but how each new product excels past the previous again and again and again.

