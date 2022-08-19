ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Kanye West Responds To Backlash Over Yeezy Gap Trash Bags, ‘Not Here To Sit Up & Apologize About My Ideas’

By bignoah256
Bossip
Bossip
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40bErF_0hNU4iqK00

Kanye West defends selling Yeezy Gap clothes in large trash bags: ‘Not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h5Yuh_0hNU4iqK00

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

After Yeezy Gap was finally placed in local GAP stores it instantly went viral for its trash bag merchandising with shoppers comparing it to digging in the trash. Kanye West appeared on FOX News and defended his branding and slamming critics.

Some even accused the trash bag shopping experience as making fun of the homeless.

Kanye West Responds To Backlash Over Yeezy Gap Trash Bags, Claims He’s ‘Not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas’.

Never the one to shy away from his ideas Kanye West appeared on Fox News to defend the backlash and set the record straight.

“I’m an innovator, and I’m not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas,” West said, in an interview that aired Thursday. “That’s exactly what the media tries to do. Make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under exactly the way they want us to think.”

“I’m up here literally working on homeless shelters. There’s documentation of it where the city came and tore down my creations while I was doing it,” West said. “So no one can tell me I’m insensitive when that stuff that I think about every single day and actually have put my mind and innovation to.”

“The whole point of why I came to The Gap was to make egalitarian clothing,” West said. “I remember times being in the [Dominican Republic], going to a store and seeing clothes in bins and just seeing people be happy to have a moment of discovery, to think like children.”

As far as backlash that seems to be an over step many people are just making fun of the bags like social media does with everything. If you’ve ever worked retail you know the employees are loving having a big section of the store that doesn’t need customer assistance or restocking.

You can watch the full interview below.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'I'm Not Kim': Kid Cudi Fires Back At Frenemy Kanye West After Rapper 'Used His Power' To Trash Him, Says There's No Turning Back

Rapper Kid Cudi finally addressed his long-standing beef with friend-turned-nemesis Kanye West, slamming the rapper for using his "power" and platform to "f--- with me." The Day 'n' Nite lyricist, 38, went off about the Yeezy designer's actions in an explosive new tell-all interview, revealing his side of the story after their falling out in February.Radar can confirm that drama kicked off after West, 45, removed Cudi's contributions from his Donda 2 album over the Pursuit of Happiness hitmaker's friendship with Pete Davidson, who dated Kim Kardashian in the wake of Ye's split from the Skims founder. He revealed that...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Kanye West Defends Selling His New Clothing Line Out of Construction Bags: ‘I’m Not Here to Apologize About My Ideas’

Kanye West gave an interview to Fox News on Thursday where he refused to apologize after receiving backlash for selling his Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection out of construction bags. “Look, man. I’m an innovator. And I’m not here to sit up here and apologize about my ideas,” West explained to the news outlet. “That’s exactly what the media tries to do. Make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under exactly the way they want us to think.” West appeared adamant when speaking about his unconventional in-store presentation and expressed his goal with the display method is to make...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
hotnewhiphop.com

600 Breezy Alleges King Von Told Him NBA YoungBoy Threatened "To Shoot Up The Crib"

A bit too much has been said on VladTV and now 600 Breezy is elucidating on his statements. Although there are artists who take to social media to express their grievances with the outlet, VladTV remains a heavy force in Hip Hop media. Their expansive interviews make for viral talking points each week, and 600 Breezy is adding his name to the list. However, A clip of his chat quickly circulated and caused Breezy to return with a follow-up.
NBA
TMZ.com

Quando Rondo Caught In A Hail Of Bullets In L.A., But He's "OK"!!

10:37 AM PT -- A rep for Quando tells TMZ ... "Quando was present during a shooting yesterday evening which resulted in the untimely death of another young man's life." The rep continued ... "He himself didn't sustain any injuries during the shooting and is safe. We ask that his privacy is respected at this time."
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Backlash#Homeless Shelters#Trash Bags#Fox News
The Independent

LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32

LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Cardi B Appears to Have Gotten a Tattoo On Her Face

It looks like Cardi B has some new ink, and it's in a surprising location. A new video from tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos posted on his Instagram page shows him adding new ink to the rapper's face, making it Cardi B's first face tattoo. In the video, De...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Rich Homie Quan Says New Yorkers Still Hate Him For Messing Up Biggie Lyrics At Hip Hop Honors Show

Rich Homie Quan thinks New York City and its die-hard Hip Hop fans are still upset with him for fumbling lyrics by The Notorious B.I.G. at 2016’s Hip Hop Honors show. During a recent visit to the 85 South Comedy Show, the “Lifestyle” rapper addressed scrambling some of the late rapper’s iconic lines when he performed Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Get Money” alongside Lil Kim in tribute to Biggie at the VH1 event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bossip

Young Thug Denied Bond For A Third Time, Speaks To Gunna Over Zoom

An ATL rapper has been denied bond yet again leaving him in jail until his trial begins but he’s seemingly in good spirits. Young Thug appeared before the court again yesterday requesting bond in his YSL RICO case hoping to become a free man while awaiting trial which begins in January. Since his arrest Young Thug and his lawyer Brian Steele have done everything in their power to try and get a bond in the case. Despite them even offering 24-hour supervision, the Judge still didn’t budget even an inch.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

‘VH1’s My True Crime Story’ Exclusive: Can A Fake Pregnancy Emergency Keep This Female Hustler From Getting Busted?

We’re just a week away from the return of the provocative, sizzling docu-series “My True Crime Story” hosted by GRAMMY® nominated rapper and actress Remy Ma. If you missed the first season of “My True Crime Story,” The eight-episode series follows ordinary people who got caught up in outrageous, unlawful crimes ranging from drug trafficking and steroid production to counterfeiting and jewelry theft.
TV SERIES
Vibe

Styles P Calls For ‘Verzuz’ Boycott, Urges Hip-Hop To Join Him

Styles P is planning to boycott Verzuz if Triller fails to pay Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, and he’s calling for his peers to follow him. On Thursday (Aug. 18), Styles P shared how he felt about Swizz Beatz and Timbaland suing Triller for $28 million over missed payments. According to TMZ, Styles stated he stands with the duo for suing the company, especially if they violated an agreement.More from VIBE.comThe LOX Report Live From The Studio In "Terminator LOX" Music VideoDiddy Feels "R&B Is Dead," But Mary J. Blige And More Say OtherwiseSwizz Beatz And Timbaland Sue Triller For $28M Over...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy