Kanye West Responds To Backlash Over Yeezy Gap Trash Bags, ‘Not Here To Sit Up & Apologize About My Ideas’

Kanye West defends selling Yeezy Gap clothes in large trash bags: ‘Not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas’

After Yeezy Gap was finally placed in local GAP stores it instantly went viral for its trash bag merchandising with shoppers comparing it to digging in the trash. Kanye West appeared on FOX News and defended his branding and slamming critics.

Some even accused the trash bag shopping experience as making fun of the homeless.

Never the one to shy away from his ideas Kanye West appeared on Fox News to defend the backlash and set the record straight.

“I’m an innovator, and I’m not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas,” West said, in an interview that aired Thursday. “That’s exactly what the media tries to do. Make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under exactly the way they want us to think.” “I’m up here literally working on homeless shelters. There’s documentation of it where the city came and tore down my creations while I was doing it,” West said. “So no one can tell me I’m insensitive when that stuff that I think about every single day and actually have put my mind and innovation to.” “The whole point of why I came to The Gap was to make egalitarian clothing,” West said. “I remember times being in the [Dominican Republic], going to a store and seeing clothes in bins and just seeing people be happy to have a moment of discovery, to think like children.”

As far as backlash that seems to be an over step many people are just making fun of the bags like social media does with everything. If you’ve ever worked retail you know the employees are loving having a big section of the store that doesn’t need customer assistance or restocking.

You can watch the full interview below.