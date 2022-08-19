ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Photos: Shots From Chargers' Two-Day Joint Practice With Cowboys

By Nicholas Cothrel
 3 days ago

Here's a photo gallery from the two-day joint practice between the Chargers and Cowboys.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers and Cowboys completed their second joint practice on Thursday at Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex. It was a clean operation without any scuffles or fights between the two teams.

The Chargers and Cowboys will square off one more time during Week 2 of the preseason schedule. Kickoff is slated for Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7:00 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

Here's a look into the top shots from Wednesday and Thursday's joint practice:

Aug 17, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; A general overall view of the line of scrimmage as players wear Guardian helmet caps as Los Angeles Chargers center Will Clapp (76) snaps the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during joint practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 17, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during joint practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 18, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dennis Houston (3) is pursued by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) and safety Nasir Adderley (24) during joint practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 18, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Quarterbacks from the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers (from left) Stick Easton (2), Ben Dinnuci (17), Chase Daniel (4), Cooper Rush (10), Justin Herbert (10), Dak Prescott (4) and Will Grier (15) pose during joint practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 18, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley at press conference during joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 18, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Drew Brees (center) and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) react during joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers] at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 18, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver Dennis Houston (3) catches a pass in front of Cowboys wide receiver Simi Fehoko (81) and Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) during joint practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 18, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws the ball during joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 18, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (13) at press conference during joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 17, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams (81) is pursued by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Devin Harper (right) during joint practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sport

Aug 17, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson (77) wears a Guardian helmet cap during joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 17, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James (3) during joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 18, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) at press conference during joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 18, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley (63) and guard Zion Johnson (77) defend against Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (98) wearing Guardian helmet caps during joint practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 17, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) takes the snap from center Corey Linsley (63) against the Dallas Cowboys during joint practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 17, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James (3) during press conference at joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 18, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Kemon Hall (37), linebacker Cole Christiansen (50), linebacker Damon Lloyd (53), linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams (58), cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) and linebacker Nick Niemann (31) watch from the sidelines during joint practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 18, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during joint practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 17, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James (3) participates in joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 17, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Jalen Guyton (15) attempts to catch the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during joint practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

