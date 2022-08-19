ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Air and Water Show set to take off on Saturday, will be first full program since 2019

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - The Chicago Air and Water Show is back this weekend as a full event, after a COVID cancellation in 2020 and an abbreviated show last year.

The show that started in 1959 is now the largest of its kind.
Jennifer Johnson-Washington, First Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events is the show manager.

“Bringing it back after the pandemic hiatus, this is the first year since 2019 where we’re back, full force, so I’m really excited for people to come back to the lakefront and enjoy the show. Our viewing area is all the way from Oak Street to Fullerton, with North Avenue Beach being the center point, ” said Johnson-Washington.

The show manager added that, despite there being storms in the weekend forecast, they still expect one million people to turn out.

“Obviously, parking is at a premium, so we suggest you take public transportation. The Millennium Park garages are all offering free shuttles, if you choose to park there, but you’re outside, stay hydrated, bring your water, bring your sunscreen even if it’s cloudy,” Johnson-Washington added.

Of course, many head to the lakefront for the practice days.

