Loyola Medicine offers free cancer screenings for women

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Loyola Medicine is offering free screenings for cervical and breast cancer for women who qualify.

Those interested can call 708-216-7284 to verify eligibility and make an appointment. Advance registration is required and appointments are limited.

Uninsured women between the ages of 30 and 64 may qualify to receive free pelvic and breast exams, Pap tests and mammograms.

Participants will receive results the same day and can speak one-on-one with Loyola doctors and other healthcare physicians.

"It's very important to us as a health care organization to meet our patients where they are in the community and provide opportunities to maximize health," said Dr. Josephine Dlugopolski, regional medical director of primary care for Loyola.

"The women who attend this event shouldn't be prevented from receiving this important care just because they are uninsured."

The event will be held Saturday, August 20 at 2160 South First Avenue in Maywood.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram