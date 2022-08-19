ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frontier adding new international routes from Atlanta with introductory fares as low as $69

By Nathan Diller, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Frontier Airlines will begin service to five new international destinations from Atlanta,  the carrier said this week.

The ultra-low-cost airline will roll out the routes this fall, including service to Nassau in the Bahamas and Kingston, Jamaica. The new offerings will more than double Frontier's international service from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

"This international expansion marks an exciting milestone for Frontier at ATL," Jake Filene, senior vice president, customers at Frontier said in a news release . "We now offer an extensive range of flight options, including an impressive roster of international destinations, providing Atlanta-area consumers even more opportunities to enjoy our 'Low Fares Done Right.' With the addition of these new routes, Frontier now serves 36 nonstop destinations in total from ATL."

The expansion comes after Frontier and Spirit Airlines agreed to terminate a merger proposal in July, clearing the way for approval of JetBlue's takeover bid for Spirit.

Airlines cut tens of thousands of flights in November: Here's why travelers shouldn't panic.

Hawaii interisland deals, tips: Southwest Airlines offers $39 tickets for the rest of the year

When will Frontier's new international service start?

Frontier will begin serving the new routes beginning in early November, and will be  offering introductory fares.

► Flights to Nassau, Bahamas will begin on Nov. 5, and have an introductory fare of $69. Frontier will fly the route once a week.

► Service to San Salvador, El Salvador, starts on Nov. 6 and will operate twice a week. The introductory fare is also $69.

► Frontier will begin flights to Kingston, Jamaica, on Nov. 7 and will fly there twice a week. The introductory fare is $89.

► San Jose, Costa Rica, service starts Nov. 17, operating twice a week, and has a $79 introductory fare.

► Service to Liberia, Costa Rica, will begin on Dec. 17. Frontier will fly the route, which also has a $79 intro fare, once a week.

Spirit, Frontier agree to terminate proposed merger: Spirit will look to pursue JetBlue's bid

Avelo Airlines adds new routes: Airline expands in the Midwest and Southeast

"This is a significant moment for Frontier Airlines here at Hartsfield-Jackson," airport deputy general manager and chief commercial officer, Jai Ferrell, said in the release. "We are excited that Frontier will expand our travelers’ choice of international connectivity with these five new routes."

What are the terms of the intro fare offer?

In order to take advantage of the intro fare offer, travelers need to buy their tickets by 11:59 p.m. EDT on Aug. 23. The fares are "valid for nonstop travel on select days of the week, Nov. 5 through Feb. 2, 2023," according to the release. There are a number of blackout dates including Nov. 19 through 23 and the 25 through 28, as well as others in Dec. and Jan.

The tickets are nonrefundable unless passengers request a refund within 24 hours of booking and have made their reservation seven or more ahead of their flight. Travelers can more details on the terms of the deal here .

IN THIS ARTICLE
