Effective: 2022-08-22 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-22 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Evangeline; St. Landry The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Evangeline Parish in central Louisiana North central St. Landry Parish in central Louisiana * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Chicot State Park, or near Ville Platte, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Ville Platte around 725 PM CDT. Indian Lake around 735 PM CDT. Whiteville and Grand Prairie around 745 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 34 and 44. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

