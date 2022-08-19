ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter to follow in Prince William and Kate’s footsteps

By HOLA! USA
Lady Louise Windsor is set to follow in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ’s footsteps. The palace confirmed on Thursday that Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex ’s 18-year-old daughter will attend Prince William and Kate’ s alma mater: St. Andrews.

Kate Middleton and Roger Federer are teaming up: Details

Lady Louise will be attending the same university where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met

In a statement, a spokesperson said (via HELLO! ), “Having received her A Level results today, Lady Louise will start at St Andrews University in September to study English.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met at the university in Scotland as students. Louise’s cousin Prince William graduated from St. Andrews in 2005 with a 2:1 master of arts (honours) in geography. The Duchess of Cambridge graduated that same year with a 2:1 in history of art.

The royal couple graduated from St. Andrews in 2005

During their 2010 engagement interview, Kate recalled meeting her future husband . She shared, “I actually think I went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off, feeling very shy about meeting you. But um, actually William wasn’t there for quite a bit of the time initially, he wasn’t there for Freshers Week, so it did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other but we did become very close friends from quite early.”

While at university, Kate “ did a bit of waitressing ” and William would cook meals . The Duchess told Mary Berry on the A Berry Royal Christmas TV special, “In university days he used to cook all sorts of meals.” Kate added, “I think that’s when he was trying to impress me, Mary! Things like Bolognese sauce, and things like that.”

Debbie Mixon
3d ago

Lovely to carry on family traditions. Lady Louise is a bright beautiful addition to the Royal family. GOD bless and protect her.

Lorena Bustamantes
3d ago

Kate Middleton looks the same age she doesn't look like she's aging at all

