Three 19-Year-Old Suspects Assaulted Victims In Stafford Pizza Joint: Police

By AJ Goldbloom
 3 days ago

Three suspects assaulted three patrons of a Little Caesar's Pizza in Stafford, police said.

On August 1, sometime before 5 p.m., the three suspects entered the restaurant, located at 282 Deacon Road, and demanded a refund for their pizza, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

While waiting for their money, a conversation with two victims began, before one of the suspects punched one of the victims in the head, authorities reported.

The second victim, in trying to defend the first victim, got involved in the brawl with the other suspects, police said.

Officials said that a bystander was injured in the assault and came out with a broken knee cap.

Local surveillance footage captured the license plate of the suspects' vehicle, a gray Nissan Sentra, once they fled, officials said.

One of the victims told police that Onrey Charles and Raheem Grogan, both 19, were two of the suspects, authorities reported.

Police were then able to identify Ramsey White, 19, as the third suspect, who law enforcement is still attempting to find, officials said.

Charles and Grogan were charged with two counts of assault by mob, and Charles received an additional charge of aggravated malicious wounding for the injuries caused to the third victim, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident or White's whereabouts should contact police at 540-658-4400.

