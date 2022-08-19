Read full article on original website
BREAKING NEWS: Missing Man Found Safe, PSP Cancels Alert.
BREAKING NEWS: Missing Man Found Safe, PSP Cancels Alert. No details are out yet on the safe discovery of Michael Reich today. No details but police say he was found okay. BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – The search continues for an 80-year-old man who went missing from an assisted-living facility Friday night.
COVID Vaccines, Masking Still Important Says UPMC Doc
WILLIAMSPORT – Despite getting infected with COVID-19 one or multiple times while vaccinated and boosted, it’s still important to remember your symptoms won’t be as severe. That’s the message from Dr. Rutul Dalal, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases at UPMC Williamsport, “I know people are disappointed that...
Two adults, baby hospitalized after fire in Northumberland County
MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two adults and an infant were taken to the hospital after crews battled a fire early Monday morning in Northumberland County. The fire broke out around 4:00 a.m. on the 100 block of Myrtle Street in Milton. Officials say three people – two adults and a baby – were extracted […]
York Coroner: ‘Shortcuts’ can kill; OSHA gives more details about Amazon and J&K Salvage deaths
Kevin Chambers says he never becomes jaded investigating workplace deaths, despite how many he investigates.
New eye doctor joins UPMC Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Dr. Wesley Adams is the latest member of the Opthalmology team at UPMC Williamsport. Before joining UPMC, Dr. Adams worked with Rocky Mountain Eye Center, Salida and Alamosa, Colorado. “Our eye health is something we may take for granted until we have an injury or medical issue affecting the eyes or our vision,” said Dr. Adams. “When concerns arise, it’s essential to have access to quality care. I’m excited to join the team in Williamsport and help extend our services to the...
Missing Man Okay, Now at Geisinger, After Massive Search
More Than 50 People Canvassed Neighborhood to Find Missing Man. BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – After an eight-county state police missing person bulletin and successful grid search of the Lewisburg area, the 80-year-old man who went missing Friday night is out of the woods. Literally. Currently being treated by...
Man accused of selling fentanyl in Northumberland County
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a man has been charged with drug trafficking after police say he distributed fentanly in Northumberland County. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Eric Clark, 32, of Shamokin allegedly distributed quantities of fentanyl on June 1, 2022, and again on August 3, 2022, in Northumberland County. Clark was […]
Man sentenced for claiming PA school would be a ‘school of ashes’ with ‘dead kids along the way’
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— An Oregon man was sentenced on Friday for sending a threatening message to a Lycoming County school in 2021. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Harvey Dulgar, age 28 from Oregon, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for making interstate threats. Court documents allege Dulgar left a voicemail at […]
BU student found dead early Saturday morning
This picture of the 71 Iron St. apartments is from the Bloomsburg Student Housing website. Bloomsburg University student Edward Heckler, 23, of Audubon, Pa was found dead early Saturday morning from a suspected overdose. The Press Enterprise reported Heckler was found by police at 71 Iron St., along with three...
Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
Emergency Alert for Snyder County Sign Up Offered
Residents of Snyder County have the option to sign up for emergency alerts. These would include weather warnings, issues of public health or criminal activity. EMA Director Derick Shambach says residents may receives messages via email, text, phone call or through services for the hearing-impaired. More can be found ay hyper-reach.com.
Fire destroys home in Northumberland County
MILTON, Pa. — Flames destroyed a home in Northumberland County. The fire broke out around 4 Monday morning on Myrtle Street in Milton. Emergency officials tell us everyone made it out. There's no word what caused the fire here in Northumberland County. Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?
Police release additional info on missing Centre County mother and daughter
CENTRE HALL, PA – Rockview state police Sunday provided an update on a mother and her 10-year-old daughter missing since Aug. 5. The original police filing on Thursday of last week listed their address as Bald Eagle St. in Blanchard. The Sunday filing said they are from Centre Hall.
Body found in car in Harrisburg, police investigating
Police are investigating a death in the vicinity of Rowland Academy in Harrisburg, according to Lt. Kyle Gautsch with Harrisburg police.
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Shenandoah Woman Who Failed to Appear for Court Appearances
Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Shenandoah woman who failed to appear for court. Schuylkill County District Attorney Mike O'Pake and Detectives say they are looking for Toni Ann Chester, 37, of Shenandoah after she failed to appear appear at the Schuylkill County Court House on July 19, 2022 and July 20, 2022 for status conferences.
Crimes by Deception Being Investigated in Snyder County
SNYDER COUNTY – If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is . . . More than $56,000 has been stolen throughout Snyder County over the past month or so according to Selinsgrove state police, who are investigating three separate incidents of theft by deception. Police said...
Rallying to keep Berwick Hospital Center open
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County Community is rallied together Thursday night in the hopes of changing the fate of a local hospital that’s slated to close. The owner of Berwick Hospital Center gave the Pennsylvania Department of Health a 90-day closure notice in July. It sent shockwaves through the community and its […]
From Monsey to Muncy: One small borough’s connection to Native American history
Where did the name Muncy come from? A writer in the book “History of Lycoming County” edited by John Megginess, said “Muncy derives its name from the Monsey tribe of Indians that once dwelt within its borders.” According to Native-Languages.org, the Monsey language, also spelled “Munsee,” is “an Algonkian language closely related to American Delaware, or Lenape, but is considered by most linguists a distinct language.” It was said that...
Severe storm warning posted
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has posted a severe storm warning for parts of Centre, Clinton and Lycoming counties:. State College – PA, US, National Weather Service. Affected Area. Clinton County. Description. …A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215...
Escaped Pigs On I-81 Cause Delays In Central Pennsylvania: State Police
The cause of serious delays on Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania has been revealed to be due to three escaped pigs, according to Pennsylvania state police. The wayward swine go loose from a truck heading north along the interstate near Exit 77 (PA 39 Mandala Hill/Hershey) shortly after 7 a.m., on Thursday, August 18, police say.
