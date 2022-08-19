ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago man shot dead during fight at Blue Island bar

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. - Two people were shot, one fatally, during a fight at a bar in south suburban Blue Island early Sunday, according to police. Officers responded to a reported shooting about 1 a.m. at The Forge Pub in the 3400 block of 127th Street, Blue Island police said.
BLUE ISLAND, IL
fox32chicago.com

Concealed carry holder returns fire, critically wounding carjacker in Austin

CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder shot and critically wounded an attempted carjacker during an exchange of gunfire Monday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 45-year-old man was in his car around 1:27 a.m. in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street when a gunman walked up and started shooting, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
fox32chicago.com

SWAT team responds to man barricaded with gun in West Englewood home

CHICAGO - A Chicago police SWAT team responded to a man barricaded inside of a home with a gun Monday afternoon in West Englewood. Officers responded to a call of a person with a gun in the 6800 block of South Elizabeth Street around 12:20 p.m., then called the SWAT team, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person wounded in Chatham drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A person was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood. The male, whose age is unknown, was walking on the sidewalk just before midnight in the 8100 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a black SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn these neighborhood residents of recent armed carjackings

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents on the Southwest Side of recent armed carjackings in the early morning hours. In each incident, police say at least one offender would approach the victim and demand their vehicle at gunpoint. The crimes happened at the following times and locations in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while walking to his car in Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking to his car Sunday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 43-year-old was approaching his vehicle around 8 p.m. when a gunman started shooting at him in the 6800 block of South Laflin Street, according to Chicago police. He suffered a gunshot wound...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

1 killed, 1 critically injured in pub shooting in Blue Island

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a pub in the south suburbs. Blue Island Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred outside Forge Pub around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired in...
BLUE ISLAND, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police seek suspects wanted in fatal shooting in McKinley Park

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for three suspects who are wanted in connection with a deadly shooting this April in McKinley Park. On April 8, 27-year-old Ryan Arliskas was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the neck in the 2000 block of West 35th Street, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while walking in Chicago alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking through an alley in Englewood early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 5500 block of South Wolcott. At about 5:07 a.m., the 29-year-old man was walking through an alley when he was shot in the calf, Chicago police said. He was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman shoots 2 women in Logan Square before fleeing the scene

CHICAGO - Two women were wounded after a suspect fired shots at them in Logan Square early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of North Sacramento. At about 3:30 a.m., the two women, ages 19 and 22, were approached by a known male, Chicago police said. He produced...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman takes 4 shots to the torso in North Lawndale, suspect flees

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old woman was standing outside in North Lawndale Sunday morning when she was shot by another woman. The victim was shot four times in the torso near the 4700 block of West 5th Avenue around 1:57 a.m. The known offender fled the scene and the victim was...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Felon fatally shot sister’s boyfriend, paralyzed second man while drinking in Park Manor

A convicted felon killed his sister’s boyfriend and paralyzed another man during an alcohol-fueled shooting earlier this summer in Park Manor, prosecutors announced Sunday. Colby Aiknes, 34, was charged with felony counts of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest in connection to the June 2 shooting and his arrest on Friday, according to Chicago police and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

'Healing circle' held for 3 men killed in hit and run at Jeffrey Pub in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO - A healing circle was held Sunday in honor of three men killed outside a pub on Chicago's South Side in an intentional hit-and-run. Devonta Vivetter, 27, Donald Huey, 25, and Jaylen Ausley, 23, were killed on August 14 when a vehicle plowed through a group fighting outside Jeffrey Pub at 71st and Jeffrey Boulevard in the South Shore neighborhood. The incident was caught on horrific dashcam video.
CHICAGO, IL

