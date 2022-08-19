DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is greatly expanding its large global headquarters and distribution center to continue meeting the needs of its flourishing business well into the next decade. The company recently broke ground on a 416,000-square-foot, three-story building that will expand its distribution center, located south of Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005729/en/ Mouser has undergone multiple expansions over the last decade and has recently broken ground on a 416,000-square-foot building with an extra 200,000 square feet of mezzanine space, greatly expanding its distribution center. (Photo: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO