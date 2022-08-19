Read full article on original website
Mouser Electronics Breaks Ground on Major New Expansion of Global Distribution Center
DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is greatly expanding its large global headquarters and distribution center to continue meeting the needs of its flourishing business well into the next decade. The company recently broke ground on a 416,000-square-foot, three-story building that will expand its distribution center, located south of Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005729/en/ Mouser has undergone multiple expansions over the last decade and has recently broken ground on a 416,000-square-foot building with an extra 200,000 square feet of mezzanine space, greatly expanding its distribution center. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEC Corporation of America Names Gary Lac as Vice President of Solutions
IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2022-- NEC Corporation of America (NEC), a leading provider and integrator of advanced IT, communications, networking and biometric solutions, today announced Gary Lac has joined the company as Vice President of Solutions. Gary brings more than 20 years of biometric and identity solution sales, development and delivery experience to NEC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005277/en/ Gary Lac, NEC Corporation of America (Photo: Business Wire)
Fast Company
Veterans are a valuable resource in the battle for technology talent
Business owners who have tapped former service members to fill technology jobs often share a common opinion: Veterans are valuable additions because they bring with them the unique and important skills required to be successful in the workplace of tomorrow. Veterans are leaders who have high integrity, which makes them well-rounded and outstanding candidates. Those qualities can be applied to more than just tech jobs.
