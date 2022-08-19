Read full article on original website
$10,000 reward offered in Bessemer shooting death
Ricky Hamrick's family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his death. Hamrick was shot to death on July 24, 2022, on 6th Avenue in Bessemer. He was to meet someone for a buy/sell/trade transaction from an on-line deal. During the transaction, two suspects, described as black males, fired three shots into the vehicle, striking Hamrick in the head.
Missing and Endangered Person Alert canceled for 70-year-old man in Cullman County
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Missing and Endangered Person Alert was canceled Monday for a 70-year-old man who was last seen in the area of I-65 northbound in Cullman County. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said William Roger Akers was last seen...
New Calhoun County Animal Control named following previous director's arrest
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Calhoun County Animal Control has a new director after the previous director resigned and was later arrested amid claims of unethical and illegal treatment of shelter dogs. The county commission said Naomi Richards accepted the position and will take up the role on...
Two persons of interest wanted in Shelby County in string of burglary cases
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has asked for the public's help to identify two people who may be involved with multiple burglary cases in the area. The office said the two were considered persons of interest in the case. Officials also provided pictures of a car which may have been...
Suspect still at large after 22-year-old killed in Birmingham
The Birmingham Police Department has started a homicide investigation after an incident Saturday which left one man dead in Wenonah. The victim has been identified as Jamari Smith, 22, of Birmingham. According to police, officers from the West Precinct responded to multiple calls of shots fired at 4421 Ishkooda-Wenonah Road...
Your Week in Review for August 14, 2022
Second suspect sought after fatal attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park. One person was shot and killed Sunday morning during an attempted robbery on a National Forest Service Road near Cheaha State Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. Read more here. MONDAY, AUGUST 15. Vehicle of interest sought...
Inspection finds 'threat to health, safety' at Pelham hotel, emergency closure ordered
PELHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A Pelham hotel was shut down after the city's fire marshal ordered an emergency closure after a complaint and notice of "hazardous and unsafe conditions" was received. According to Declaration of Emergency document from the city's mayor, Gary Waters, an August 12 inspection at the...
Schools make security changes after shooting in Uvalde
As a new school year gets underway, safety remains a top concern. The massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas served as a stark reminder of how important school safety is. Weeks leading up to the new school year, school resource officers across the state spent hours in training. In...
450-500 attend Birmingham's Ukrainian Freedom Festival, organizers say
Support for Ukraine grows in Central Alabama as upwards of 500 people attend the Ukrainian Freedom Festival in Birmingham, according to organizers. The festival was held at the Independent Presbyterian Church. The church was filled with traditional Ukrainian eats, music, art and live chats with friends and family over in...
Legion comes from behind to claim regular season sweep of Memphis
Birmingham has moved its way up the Eastern Conference table over the last couple of months, making progress with some big wins against teams which were well ahead of the Legion earlier in the season. And despite a home loss Wednesday night, the Legion continued that trend Saturday when the team went on the road to square off with Memphis 901 FC for the second time this season.
The Weather Authority: Wet through Wednesday with cooler than average temps
RADAR CHECK: Large areas of rain are pushing into West Alabama early this morning, and an unsettled pattern will continue across the state today with a mostly cloudy sky along with periods of rain. Some thunder is possible, but no severe storms are expected, and temperatures will hold in the 70s across much of the state today due to the clouds and rain. The average high for Birmingham on August 22 is 90.
Friday Night Blitz Week 0 scoreboard: Hoover, Auburn battle in AHSAA Kickoff Classic
The Wade Waldrop era at Hoover got started Friday night in Montgomery as the No. 5 Buccaneers took on No. 3 Auburn in a Class 7A non-region showdown to close out the annual AHSAA Kickoff Classic at Cramton Bowl. Hoover erased a two-touchdown deficit but Auburn kicked a game-winning field...
Regulating short-term rentals to be considered in Hoover
There have been lots of complaints across the country about short-term rental houses. Neighbors are concerned about safety and about property values. The city of Hoover becomes the latest local municipality to consider tightening up on its short-term rental regulations. Right now, the city of Hoover has no regulations on...
