Five DUI arrests were made by Petaluma Police last Friday night. The most notable involved a driver on Frates Road who was driving on all four rims. A witness called it in saying the car was swerving all over the road going about 12 MPH. Officers found the car on Ely Road at Juliet Drive and contacted 21-year-old Eli Alfaro. They determined he was driving under the influence and that his car might have struck a raised curb. Officers checked the area but could not locate where Alfaro may have crashed. If anyone locates recent damage to a vehicle or road structure between Lakeville Highway and Ely Road, please contact the Petaluma Police Department. The other four DUI drivers were stopped for vehicle code violations, determined to be DUI, and also arrested.

