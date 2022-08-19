Read full article on original website
ksro.com
New Gas Stations Bans Could Come Soon to Santa Rosa and Windsor
Santa Rosa and Windsor are considering banning the construction of new gas stations within city limits. If the bans are passed in the next few weeks, the two cities would join Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol and Cotati. Petaluma was the first city in Sonoma County and likely in the entire country to ban the construction of new gas stations. And, that happened just last year. There are 138 active gas stations in Sonoma County.
Fallen oak tree leaves East Bay residents trapped in their neighborhood
Northern California water park temporarily closed after $300,000 fire
Velocity Island Park, which bills itself as "Northern California's Premier Cable Park," is closed after a fire Saturday.
ksro.com
Burglar Arrested at Cal West Rentals in Petaluma
A 36-year-old man was arrested after being found inside a closed business in Petaluma. On Friday night, an alarm went off at Cal West Rentals at 1300 Petaluma Boulevard North. Officers arrived on scene and located Anthony Ray Smith of Petaluma inside. Smith was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail for Burglary and Violation of Probation. Police credit the alarm along with their response for Smith’s apprehension and urge business owners to use such alarm systems.
Evacuations lifted in Lake County vegetation fire that started Saturday afternoon
LAKE COUNTY — Evacuations were lifted Sunday morning for a fast-moving vegetation fire that broke out in Lake County a day earlier.The "Point Fire" started just after 6 p.m. Saturday near Anderson and Panorama roads, causing immediate evacuation orders in the area.As of Sunday evening, the fire was 90 percent contained and approximately 14 acres, Cal Fire said.Crews spent Sunday strengthening containment lines and putting out hotspots.
Woman gives birth on I-680 freeway in Benicia
BENICIA -- A woman gave birth on a North Bay freeway on Saturday evening, the Benicia fire department announced on Sunday.Fire paramedics responded to reports of a woman in labor in a car driving northbound on Interstate 680 near Lake Herman Road.On the scene, fire officials said they found the woman "in active labor with a complicated presentation" at 6:18 p.m.First responders delivered the baby, gave post-delivery care and transported the mother and her child to a local hospital. Both appeared to be "doing well" at the hospital after arrival, the fire department said.
news24-680.com
Toppled Oak Isolates Rancho Road Neighborhood Sunday
Multiple off-road ATVs, motorcycles perform sideshow on Bay Bridge: CHP
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of 100-200 off-road motorcycles and ATVs performing a sideshow on the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon, authorities told KRON4. Video (above) shows approximately 10 ATV/motorcycle riders on the Bay Bridge. An accident then occurred off the bridge on the Fremont Street off-ramp exit, CHP said. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Downed power line starts brush fire in Novato, causes panic at RV park
NOVATO, Calif. - Marion Coleman said he was heating up a plate of spaghetti in his RV at the Novato RV Park on Armstrong Avenue when the power went out and he saw people running. "I ran out there and that’s when I see a fire on the other side...
ksro.com
Six Arrested, 46 Cited at Santa Rosa Checkpoint
Santa Rosa police had a busy Saturday night and early Sunday morning at a DUI checkpoint at Stony Point Road and Stony Circle. Six people were arrested and 46 were cited for vehicle infractions. Three drivers were arrested on suspicion of being drunk behind the wheel, one passenger was arrested for allegedly having an open container of alcohol, and two more drivers were arrested on outstanding warrants. Forty-two people were cited for driving without a license, and four were cited for driving on a suspended or revoked license. More than 770 vehicles passed through the DUI checkpoint in six hours.
Vegetation Fire breaks out north of Clearlake in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY – A vegetation fire broke out and has burned several acres north of Clearlake in Lake County on Friday afternoon.Shortly after 5 p.m., the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit tweeted that the fire is located near the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 53, between the communities of Clearlake and Clearlake Oaks. The incident has been dubbed the "Canyon Fire."Cal Fire officials said five acres have burned and that forward progress of the fire has been stopped.There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage to structures. No word on what caused the fire.Caltrans announced that a stretch of Highway 53 has been closed between Ogulin Canyon Road and Highway 20. Motorists are urged to use caution through the area.This is a breaking news update. More to come.
Woman delivers baby on Bay Area freeway
ksro.com
One Arrested in Deadly Stabbing in Petaluma
A 19-year-old man is behind bars on suspicion of murder following a deadly stabbing in Petaluma. Christopher Hopkins was arrested Sunday morning, after police found a man dead inside a home. The victim had been stabbed several times. Hopkins was at the home when police arrived to check on the victim. The motive is not clear, but the Petaluma Police Department doesn’t believe there are any other suspects.
KTVU FOX 2
North Bay water agencies promote conservation during the heat spell
MARIN, Calif. - The recent hot spell that has hit the Bay Area has magnified the need for one of our most precious resources: water. Whether it’s used for keeping a lawn healthy and green, or for staying hydrated while out in the sun, water in the Bay Area is a resource that is no longer as abundant as it used to be. Drought may become a persistent problem, according to Greg Schwartz, a professor of geography and environmental studies.
ksro.com
Man Arrested in Santa Rosa for Possession of a Ghost Gun
Santa Rosa police found a Ghost Gun during a traffic stop on the 2100 block of Jennings Avenue. On Saturday evening, officers pulled over Kevin Joan Florencio Heredia. The 20-year-old said he did not have a driver’s license and then admitted that he was in possession of a handgun. Officers found a 9mm un-serialized handgun which had a loaded magazine, but no round in the chamber. Florencio Heredia was arrested for possession of an unregistered loaded firearm and possession of loaded firearm in a vehicle.
ksro.com
Petaluma Police Make Five DUI Arrests Friday Night
Five DUI arrests were made by Petaluma Police last Friday night. The most notable involved a driver on Frates Road who was driving on all four rims. A witness called it in saying the car was swerving all over the road going about 12 MPH. Officers found the car on Ely Road at Juliet Drive and contacted 21-year-old Eli Alfaro. They determined he was driving under the influence and that his car might have struck a raised curb. Officers checked the area but could not locate where Alfaro may have crashed. If anyone locates recent damage to a vehicle or road structure between Lakeville Highway and Ely Road, please contact the Petaluma Police Department. The other four DUI drivers were stopped for vehicle code violations, determined to be DUI, and also arrested.
Lake County News
South Lake County Fire Protection District receives two new HeloPods
MIDDLETOWN, Calif. — A generous donation from the South Lake Fire Sirens Auxiliary Group has allowed South Lake County Fire Protection District to order two new generation portable dip tanks known as HeloPods. The HeloPod is a groundbreaking product manufactured in Simi Valley, California, designed and built as a...
Petaluma man arrested for business burglary
KTVU FOX 2
Vacaville police search for missing 11-year-old boy last seen riding bike
VACAVILLE, Calif. - UPDATE: Vacaville police gave an afternoon update that David has been located. Vacaville police asked the public to keep an eye out for 11-year-old David Baker. In a Facebook post, police said David was. at 9:36 a.m. on Saturday riding his bike on Samantha Place. Police said...
