City of Warner Robins hiring for few open job positions, including finance director
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins has a few positions ready to be filled, including finance director. The city has been working to fill the role since before Mayor LaRhonda Patrick took office. The reason why Patrick says it's taking so long is because there aren't...
Albany City Commission reverses Historic Preservation Commission decision on Phoebe/Albany Tech project
ALBANY — A deadline set unanimously Wednesday by the Albany City Commission for the city’s Historic Preservation Commission to sign off on Certificates of Approval that would allow Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital to move forward with construction of a planned joint “Living and Learning Community” with Albany Technical College passed with no action Friday, negating a ruling by the preservation commission and allowing Phoebe to move forward with the $40 million project.
Help wanted: 90 poll workers needed in Dougherty County for November general election
ALBANY — The date for the dance has been set, but the number of chaperones is woefully inadequate, in the sense that the dance is the Nov. 8 election when voters will weigh in on statewide and local political races, and chaperones are poll workers needed to make the operation run smoothly.
$109 million tax initiative for Albany, Dougherty County improvements to be on Nov. 8 ballot
ALBANY — In 2016, the question of extending a 1% sales tax in Dougherty County was the last item on a lengthy ballot that included 24 other choices for voters, from the Trump v. Clinton presidential race to constitutional amendments and U.S. Senate and House races. Despite its place...
Albany Herald
FANTASTIC FIFTEEN: Lee County's Ousmane Kromah finds excellence in football, academics
LEESBURG — For many people in southwest Georgia, his name is difficult to pronounce and understand, but his performance on the football field and the classroom is what really stands out for Lee County’s sophomore running back, Ousmane Kromah.
Elections board takes Macon-Bibb mayor, county commissioners to court over supervisor selection
MACON, Ga. — The battle over who has the authority to select a candidate for Macon-Bibb County elections supervisor is now in Superior Court. On Aug. 8, the Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections and Chairman Mike Kaplan filed a civil action against Mayor Lester Miller and all the county commissioners.
Albany Area Chamber of Commerce announces plans for Women in Business, Business Expo events
ALBANY — The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a pair of its most anticipated high-profile events. The Chamber will present the PROPEL Women in Business program Wednesday and announced that its annual Business Expo is set for Sept. 29. The PROPEL event connects, engages and inspires women...
WCTV
SWGA school systems respond to social media threat
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several southwest Georgia school districts are responding to a social media threat being disseminated in Georgia school systems. On Wednesday, around 8:30 a.m., the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said it was made aware of a “vague warning of a shooting threat circulating on social media.”
Macon DA's office and Peach County Sheriffs hold cookout for the community
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The recent shootings in Fort Valley raised concerns for Peach County Law enforcement, especially after the death of a 13-month-old boy last month at lakeview apartments. In July, two children were shot at Lakeview Apartments, and a one-year-old died. They decided to come together with...
WMAZ
Peach County dominates, Warner Robins falls and more in the first week of high school football action
MACON, Ga. — The high school football season in Central Georgia is finally underway. The first week of the season is almost in the books with most teams starting their season on Friday night. There were plenty of upsets, close calls and blowout wins to go around on, including...
Phoebe sees declining COVID numbers, with 24 hospitalized in Albany
ALBANY — COVID-19 seems to have taken us all on a ride on a storm-tossed ocean for more than two years, with high waves of climbing cases and troughs when numbers go down. And there likely is more rough water ahead. The latest wave, which was nowhere near as...
Georgia: Cash register stolen from store, schools put on lockdown during search for suspects
GEORGIA (WRBL) – A woman has been arrested and police are looking for a second suspect after a cash register was stolen from a Warner Robins gaming store Thursday morning. Several local schools were put on lockdown while the incident was going on. The incident happened at VIP Foods, located at 81 Martin Luther King […]
WALB 10
1 arrested in crime spree at Albany businesses
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Albany Police Department (APD) arrested a man they said committed crimes at several businesses, including a popular bar and restaurant. On Aug. 20, officers responded to Harvest Moon located on 2347 Dawson Rd in reference to multiple entering autos at the business around 1:30 a.m. and around 1:45 a.m.
Teen shot in a home on First Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Just after reports of a shooting at Circle K on Friday night, Bibb County Sherriff's office say they responded to another shooting. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they received a call that a house was shot at on First Avenue. A 16-year-old...
wgxa.tv
GBI: Macon County man found shot to death in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A homicide in Dodge County is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. In a media release, the GBI says they were requested by the Eastman Police Department Sunday evening just after 6:30 p.m. Officers say they were called to a Neese Street address about shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a car that had crashed into a tree. Upon further investigation, they found the driver, 22-year-old Zaquan Brown, of Oglethorpe, dead from a gunshot wound.
Driver arrested in wreck at I-75 North in Peach County
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Update:. In a statement by Georgia State Patrol, they said around 7 Friday morning, a Trooper attempted to stop and Infinity SUV for following too close and having improper tags. The driver didn't yield, and started to run from the Trooper, causing a chase. The...
Man dead in car accident on Highway 247
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was pronounced dead this morning after a crash on Highway 247, near the 247 Spur in Kathleen. Houston County deputies responded to the accident, and found that a car had left the road and overturned, ejecting the driver. The driver was identified as...
wfxl.com
Cordele native honors her mothers dying wish to build housing for veterans
A Cordele native is honoring the dying wish of her mother. Kesha Fuller created Carolyn's Heart Ministry after her mom who she said was a key founder in the idea behind building housing for displaced veterans. The vision is to create a space where veterans can live among one another...
Albany Herald
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lee County tops No. 1 Warner Robins
The No. 2-ranked Lee County Trojans went to Warner Robins Friday night and defeated the top-ranked and defending state champion Warner Robins Demons 26-10 in a high school football showdown. The Trojans scored three, second-quarter touchdowns and led 20-10 at the half. Lee County got a late score in the...
Warner Robins woman who was found dead on Sunday has been identified
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found near the 600 block of South Pleasant Hill Road. 49-year-old woman Celia Watts was found dead on Sunday, according to Houston County coroner James Williams. There were no signs of trauma to...
