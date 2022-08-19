ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Albany Herald

Albany City Commission reverses Historic Preservation Commission decision on Phoebe/Albany Tech project

ALBANY — A deadline set unanimously Wednesday by the Albany City Commission for the city’s Historic Preservation Commission to sign off on Certificates of Approval that would allow Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital to move forward with construction of a planned joint “Living and Learning Community” with Albany Technical College passed with no action Friday, negating a ruling by the preservation commission and allowing Phoebe to move forward with the $40 million project.
ALBANY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
City
Cobb, GA
Cobb, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Traffic
City
Atlanta, GA
WCTV

SWGA school systems respond to social media threat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several southwest Georgia school districts are responding to a social media threat being disseminated in Georgia school systems. On Wednesday, around 8:30 a.m., the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said it was made aware of a “vague warning of a shooting threat circulating on social media.”
CRISP COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Bus Routes#Cobb School Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
WALB 10

1 arrested in crime spree at Albany businesses

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Albany Police Department (APD) arrested a man they said committed crimes at several businesses, including a popular bar and restaurant. On Aug. 20, officers responded to Harvest Moon located on 2347 Dawson Rd in reference to multiple entering autos at the business around 1:30 a.m. and around 1:45 a.m.
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Teen shot in a home on First Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Just after reports of a shooting at Circle K on Friday night, Bibb County Sherriff's office say they responded to another shooting. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they received a call that a house was shot at on First Avenue. A 16-year-old...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

GBI: Macon County man found shot to death in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A homicide in Dodge County is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. In a media release, the GBI says they were requested by the Eastman Police Department Sunday evening just after 6:30 p.m. Officers say they were called to a Neese Street address about shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a car that had crashed into a tree. Upon further investigation, they found the driver, 22-year-old Zaquan Brown, of Oglethorpe, dead from a gunshot wound.
DODGE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Driver arrested in wreck at I-75 North in Peach County

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Update:. In a statement by Georgia State Patrol, they said around 7 Friday morning, a Trooper attempted to stop and Infinity SUV for following too close and having improper tags. The driver didn't yield, and started to run from the Trooper, causing a chase. The...
PEACH COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man dead in car accident on Highway 247

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was pronounced dead this morning after a crash on Highway 247, near the 247 Spur in Kathleen. Houston County deputies responded to the accident, and found that a car had left the road and overturned, ejecting the driver. The driver was identified as...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lee County tops No. 1 Warner Robins

The No. 2-ranked Lee County Trojans went to Warner Robins Friday night and defeated the top-ranked and defending state champion Warner Robins Demons 26-10 in a high school football showdown. The Trojans scored three, second-quarter touchdowns and led 20-10 at the half. Lee County got a late score in the...
LEE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy