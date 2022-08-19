Read full article on original website
WNDU
Cultivate Food Rescue gears up for Taste of Hope
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Food insecurity continues to hit our community hard. That’s why Cultivate Food Rescue works every day to fight hunger and cut down on food waste. And right now, they’re gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year. Taste of Hope will take place on Thursday at the Century Center.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Bjork
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Bjork. Bjork is 3 years old. Unfortunately, her owner passed away,...
laportecounty.life
Start a career at American RENOLIT for great benefits, co-workers, and community giveback opportunities
Manufacturing sustainable, high-quality polyvinyl chloride (PVC) solutions takes a team that is dedicated to producing both great products and great relationships. This is exactly what the staff at American RENOLIT strives for daily. American RENOLIT Human Resources Director Melissa Gruber chalks up the company’s success to a team mentality that...
abc57.com
Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan opens new space
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan celebrated the opening of its new space on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Bridge Academy is located inside of the Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren building in Benton Harbor. The public-school academy offers resources to students interested in...
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Mamas Against Violence
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Founder Bobbie Woods and Vice President Rose Redding sat down with our own Jack Springgate during the Sunday Morning Spotlight to preview the 4th Biennial Mamas Against Violence Gala on Aug. 27. The event will feature live entertainment, a dance floor and DJ, a photo...
WNDU
Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at 100 Center named an endangered landmark
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Historians across the Hoosier state are sounding the alarm for a local landmark. The Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at the 100 Center in Mishawaka is on the Indiana Landmarks annual “10 Most Endangered List.” The brewery also made the list last year. The building...
WNDU
Pet Vet: Summer Allergies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -An itchy pet is certainly uncomfortable, and pet owners can feel helpless, too. That’s why our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to highlight allergies explain how to manage pets that are affected them. If you want to...
WNDU
Help name the baby skunk at the Potawatomi Zoo
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The adorable baby skunk at the Potawatomi Zoo needs a name!. The 10-week-old is training to be an ambassador animal for visitors to the zoo! If you have a good idea for what to call the striped skunk, just reach out to the zoo on social media!
WNDU
Several traffic alerts in place Monday in Michiana
WNDU
Alarming ILearn results call for Indiana’s largest ever financial investment in literacy
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Results for one of Indiana’s standardized tests, ILearn, came back last month, and were so alarming, leaders in the state felt they need to step in. In 2019, when ILearn was introduced to classrooms in Indiana, replacing the ISTEP exams, 37 percent of 3rd through 8th grade students across Indiana scored proficient in math and English.
protocol.com
Indiana has a $100 million EV plan. Black communities say they’re being left out.
Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state of Indiana is set to receive $100 million to build out a network of electric vehicle charging stations by 2025. But local officials and leaders of the NAACP in the state are calling on the Biden administration to reject the state’s plan, arguing that communities of color have been left out of the planning process, leading to a proposal that could entrench the racist transportation policies that both President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have vowed to address with these new federal funds.
Grandmother of missing Gary boy to hold missing awareness event at Daley Plaza
CHICAGO(CBS) -- The grandmother of a Gary boy who's been missing for seven years is holding a missing awareness event today in Daley Plaza.King walker was just two years old when he and his 21-year-old aunt Diamond Bynum disappeared after going for a walk in Gary.Bynum is developmentally disabled. Her family thought she got lost while walking with the toddler.Last month - the national center for missing and exploited children released a new photo showing what Walker would look like at age eight.
rv-pro.com
Vixen Composites Expands into Larger Elkhart Facility
Vixen Composites, an Airxcel brand, has moved into a new 60,000-square-foot facility in Elkhart, Indiana, to accommodate growth in the company’s fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) products. The new facility is located within the Aeroplex Industrial Park. It was chosen for its centralized location and proximity to the airport, Marc...
95.3 MNC
City of South Bend’s Community Action Group meeting rescheduled.
The City of South Bend’s Community Action Group meeting has been rescheduled. Residents can attend to learn about current crisis response procedures and give input on improvements. Originally scheduled for August 23, it’s now happening on September 6 from 6 to 7:30 at Brown Intermediate School at 737 W....
Residents worry ‘disgusting’ industrial odor could be harming their health
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Residents of North Edwards Street are part of a tight-knit community. They look out for each other, people there told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. A strong odor associated with toxic gas, and its effects on people, is an issue that several residents living next to industrial properties in Kalamazoo have been unable to ignore because of concerns for themselves and loved ones.
WNDU
Patchy morning fog before a great weather start to the work week!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today: Patchy morning fog will burn off after sunrise. Skies become a mix of sun and clouds with more sunshine later in the day. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 degrees. Tonight: Partly cloudy with cooling temperatures falling into the mid 50s overnight.
abc57.com
Gym dedicated to a friend in Benton Harbor
BERRIEN, Mich. -- The Renaissance Athletic Club "RAC" located near Harbor Shores hosted a ribbon cutting for the Jason Raynor Memorial studio. "We kind of picked up where we left off a few years earlier, and it turned from a trainer, to a coach, to a friend, to a mentor and almost a big brother. He was like the big brother I never had, He was very instrumental in getting the RAC started." said Sean Todman, owner of RAC.
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan
A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren counties through Sunday night
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police investigating thefts of wallets
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating several reports of victims' wallets being stolen from their purses and warning the public of what to do to keep it from happening to them. Victims told police that while in the store, they were confronted by one or two people...
Inside Indiana Business
IU eliminating fees at regional campuses
Indiana University on Thursday announced a plan to lower what it calls common barriers to attending college. The university says it is removing certain fees for high school students looking to attend one of its five regional campuses throughout the state and access college-level classes while still in high school.
