South Bend, IN

WNDU

Cultivate Food Rescue gears up for Taste of Hope

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Food insecurity continues to hit our community hard. That’s why Cultivate Food Rescue works every day to fight hunger and cut down on food waste. And right now, they’re gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year. Taste of Hope will take place on Thursday at the Century Center.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Bjork

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Bjork. Bjork is 3 years old. Unfortunately, her owner passed away,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan opens new space

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan celebrated the opening of its new space on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Bridge Academy is located inside of the Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren building in Benton Harbor. The public-school academy offers resources to students interested in...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Mamas Against Violence

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Founder Bobbie Woods and Vice President Rose Redding sat down with our own Jack Springgate during the Sunday Morning Spotlight to preview the 4th Biennial Mamas Against Violence Gala on Aug. 27. The event will feature live entertainment, a dance floor and DJ, a photo...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Pet Vet: Summer Allergies

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -An itchy pet is certainly uncomfortable, and pet owners can feel helpless, too. That’s why our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to highlight allergies explain how to manage pets that are affected them. If you want to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Help name the baby skunk at the Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The adorable baby skunk at the Potawatomi Zoo needs a name!. The 10-week-old is training to be an ambassador animal for visitors to the zoo! If you have a good idea for what to call the striped skunk, just reach out to the zoo on social media!
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Several traffic alerts in place Monday in Michiana

Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at 100 Center named an endangered landmark. The Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at the 100 Center is on the Indiana Landmarks annual “10 Most Endangered List.”. Man pleads guilty to charge related to death of 6-month-old son. Updated: 24 minutes ago. The St. Joseph County...
MICHIANA, MI
protocol.com

Indiana has a $100 million EV plan. Black communities say they’re being left out.

Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state of Indiana is set to receive $100 million to build out a network of electric vehicle charging stations by 2025. But local officials and leaders of the NAACP in the state are calling on the Biden administration to reject the state’s plan, arguing that communities of color have been left out of the planning process, leading to a proposal that could entrench the racist transportation policies that both President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have vowed to address with these new federal funds.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Grandmother of missing Gary boy to hold missing awareness event at Daley Plaza

CHICAGO(CBS) -- The grandmother of a Gary boy who's been missing for seven years is holding a missing awareness event today in Daley Plaza.King walker was just two years old when he and his 21-year-old aunt Diamond Bynum disappeared after going for a walk in Gary.Bynum is developmentally disabled. Her family thought she got lost while walking with the toddler.Last month - the national center for missing and exploited children released a new photo showing what Walker would look like at age eight. 
GARY, IN
rv-pro.com

Vixen Composites Expands into Larger Elkhart Facility

Vixen Composites, an Airxcel brand, has moved into a new 60,000-square-foot facility in Elkhart, Indiana, to accommodate growth in the company’s fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) products. The new facility is located within the Aeroplex Industrial Park. It was chosen for its centralized location and proximity to the airport, Marc...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

City of South Bend’s Community Action Group meeting rescheduled.

The City of South Bend’s Community Action Group meeting has been rescheduled. Residents can attend to learn about current crisis response procedures and give input on improvements. Originally scheduled for August 23, it’s now happening on September 6 from 6 to 7:30 at Brown Intermediate School at 737 W....
SOUTH BEND, IN
MLive

Residents worry ‘disgusting’ industrial odor could be harming their health

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Residents of North Edwards Street are part of a tight-knit community. They look out for each other, people there told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. A strong odor associated with toxic gas, and its effects on people, is an issue that several residents living next to industrial properties in Kalamazoo have been unable to ignore because of concerns for themselves and loved ones.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Gym dedicated to a friend in Benton Harbor

BERRIEN, Mich. -- The Renaissance Athletic Club "RAC" located near Harbor Shores hosted a ribbon cutting for the Jason Raynor Memorial studio. "We kind of picked up where we left off a few years earlier, and it turned from a trainer, to a coach, to a friend, to a mentor and almost a big brother. He was like the big brother I never had, He was very instrumental in getting the RAC started." said Sean Todman, owner of RAC.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Mishawaka Police investigating thefts of wallets

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating several reports of victims' wallets being stolen from their purses and warning the public of what to do to keep it from happening to them. Victims told police that while in the store, they were confronted by one or two people...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Inside Indiana Business

IU eliminating fees at regional campuses

Indiana University on Thursday announced a plan to lower what it calls common barriers to attending college. The university says it is removing certain fees for high school students looking to attend one of its five regional campuses throughout the state and access college-level classes while still in high school.
INDIANA STATE

