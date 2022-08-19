Read full article on original website
Local Briefs: 8-22-2022
A Columbus woman was arrested after she allegedly sprayed chemicals on a man, who was trying to break up a fight between the woman and another man. Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue on Thursday at 8:23 p.m. to assist with a man who may have had chemical burns.
Eagle Point name saved from demolition
ROSSFORD – Current and future projects, both construction and demolition, received updates with plans for repair of concrete and drainage issues added to the calendar. City council on Aug. 8 received reports from the public works committee for both the Aug. 5 and July 7 meetings. Council has had an abbreviated summer schedule that delayed the discussion from the July meeting.
Health department conducts inspections
Wood County Health Inspectors visited food trucks leading up to the fair. The following inspections were done Aug. 1. RoarE-Q LLC, 10232 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection. Simply D’Lish,...
Perrysburg Twp. truck to be at Firehouse Expo
LIME CITY — The Firehouse Expo will have a booth featuring the newest pickup truck that will be part of the Perrysburg Township Fire Department. Sound-off Signal corporate would like to take the truck to the Firehouse Expo in Columbus, said Tom Brice, fire chief, at last week’s Perrysburg Township Trustees meeting.
Which Toledo-area school zones see the most speeding tickets?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Students across Toledo will return to the classroom this week on a staggered start, which means school zone speed limits will be in effect on your morning commute. "I think the first week will be a lot higher for speeding violations," Sgt. Aaron Riter with the...
Kay Taylor
Kay Taylor, 73, of Grand Rapids, Ohio, passed away, Saturday, August 20, 2022. Kay was born on January 24, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Ortez and Ruby (Conrad) Warner. She married the love of her life Larry Taylor on August 19, 1967 in Maumee, Ohio. They were able to spend 47 years together and he preceded her in death January 1, 2015.
Authorities: Body found in Maumee River near Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A man's body was pulled from the Maumee River by Perrysburg first responders Monday afternoon. Perrysburg police and fire responded to the scene near the Maple Street Boat Launch. The 88-year-old man's body was found in the water by the docks just before 2:30 p.m., city of Perrysburg spokesperson Marie Dunn told WTOL 11.
BG councilmen to hold Ward 2 constituent meeting
Bowling Green Council members Jeff Dennis, at-large, and Joel O’Dorisio, Ward 2, will host a Ward 2 constituent meeting on Saturday at Grounds for Thought beginning at 9 a.m. All are welcome to attend. The purpose of this meeting will be to hear from residents about their priorities and...
BG fire busy with calls, including lightning strike, this weekend
The Bowling Green Fire Division responded to 1120 Lyn Road for a report of lightning hitting a tree and the residence filling with smoke on Sunday morning. When crews arrived, there was light smoke and haze, but no active fire showing. A tree in the backyard had been struck by lightning, and the bark was blown off and the tree was cracked. The lightning traveled through the roots which was visible due to the ground being disturbed, and lightning struck the house.
TFRD offers fitting tribute to former Assistant Chief
TOLEDO, Ohio — The park across from Toledo Fire headquarters in downtown Toledo has been renamed for one of Toledo’s most dedicated firefighters. The spot of land at the intersection of Orange St. and Huron that also holds the Toledo Firefighter’s Memorial is now known as ‘Toledo Fire & Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl Memorial Place.’
Perrysburg tennis starts season 6-1
PERRYSBURG — In the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association team tournament, Perrysburg girls tennis defeated visiting Sylvania Northview, 3-2 on Friday. The Yellow Jackets are 6-1. In singles matches for Perrysburg, Penelope Giammarco lost 6-1, 6-2, Allison Barry lost 6-1, 6-1, and Emerson Metzger won 6-1, 6-1. In doubles for...
St. V’s Toledo, OH USA
Was leaving the hospital and and saw it hanging in a tree. It made my day, because my mom was not doing well in the hospital from a broken hip.
Bowling Green prepares for busiest weekend of year
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green is on the eve of its busiest weekend of the year. The 55th National Tractor Pulling Championships, students moving into BGSU and the final Firefly Nights of the summer are all on the calendar this weekend. "It absolutely is the busiest weekend of...
Nebraska Avenue I-75 overpass in central Toledo to reopen Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two years ago, the overpass connecting South Erie Street to Collingwood Boulevard was in dire need of an upgrade due to serious deterioration, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Construction crews are now applying the finishing touches and will reopen it on Monday afternoon. While...
Metroparks Meetup: New trail, new bridge, new spot at Swan Creek
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s common for Metroparks Toledo to add new trails. This time, the newest addition is a trail that takes you high up into the tree canopy at Swan Creek Metropark. It’s named the Connector Trail. Scott Carpenter, Director of Public Relations for Metroparks Toledo,...
Toledo Pride kicks off festivities Friday after 2 years of smaller events due to COVID-19
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Pride returned on Friday to kick off the weekend's events at Promenade Park after the COVID-19 pandemic caused two years of smaller events. Toledo Pride's Marketing Coordinator, Chad Turner, said he's excited to see the event "back in full force" in 2022. In 2020, the event was a prerecorded indoor celebration, and in 2021, the event was held with limited tickets.
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every year, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Heavy afternoon rain floods underpasses in Fostoria on Sunday
FOSTORIA, Ohio — Fostoria experienced flooded underpasses throughout the city on Sunday afternoon after heavy rain fell on the area. The Fostoria Police Division posted a warning on social media about the flooding telling people to be patient and to avoid all the underpasses saying that drivers would not be able to get through.
Rossford, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Whitmer High School football team will have a game with Rossford Jr Sr High School on August 22, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Back to school: barbers offer $5-hair-cutes for local students
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The first day of school is a big deal for students. Some local barbers want to make sure students feel good about themselves as they head back to the classroom. When it comes to a fade, buzz cuts, and tapers, Renaldo Taylor Bey is one of the best...
