ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rossford, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sent-trib.com

Local Briefs: 8-22-2022

A Columbus woman was arrested after she allegedly sprayed chemicals on a man, who was trying to break up a fight between the woman and another man. Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue on Thursday at 8:23 p.m. to assist with a man who may have had chemical burns.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Eagle Point name saved from demolition

ROSSFORD – Current and future projects, both construction and demolition, received updates with plans for repair of concrete and drainage issues added to the calendar. City council on Aug. 8 received reports from the public works committee for both the Aug. 5 and July 7 meetings. Council has had an abbreviated summer schedule that delayed the discussion from the July meeting.
ROSSFORD, OH
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

Wood County Health Inspectors visited food trucks leading up to the fair. The following inspections were done Aug. 1. RoarE-Q LLC, 10232 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection. Simply D’Lish,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg Twp. truck to be at Firehouse Expo

LIME CITY — The Firehouse Expo will have a booth featuring the newest pickup truck that will be part of the Perrysburg Township Fire Department. Sound-off Signal corporate would like to take the truck to the Firehouse Expo in Columbus, said Tom Brice, fire chief, at last week’s Perrysburg Township Trustees meeting.
PERRYSBURG, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Rossford, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
City
Oregon, OH
sent-trib.com

Kay Taylor

Kay Taylor, 73, of Grand Rapids, Ohio, passed away, Saturday, August 20, 2022. Kay was born on January 24, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Ortez and Ruby (Conrad) Warner. She married the love of her life Larry Taylor on August 19, 1967 in Maumee, Ohio. They were able to spend 47 years together and he preceded her in death January 1, 2015.
GRAND RAPIDS, OH
WTOL 11

Authorities: Body found in Maumee River near Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A man's body was pulled from the Maumee River by Perrysburg first responders Monday afternoon. Perrysburg police and fire responded to the scene near the Maple Street Boat Launch. The 88-year-old man's body was found in the water by the docks just before 2:30 p.m., city of Perrysburg spokesperson Marie Dunn told WTOL 11.
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

BG councilmen to hold Ward 2 constituent meeting

Bowling Green Council members Jeff Dennis, at-large, and Joel O’Dorisio, Ward 2, will host a Ward 2 constituent meeting on Saturday at Grounds for Thought beginning at 9 a.m. All are welcome to attend. The purpose of this meeting will be to hear from residents about their priorities and...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Mural#Mutual Aid#Bengals#University Of Cincinnati#Csx#Food Drink#Danny S Cafe
sent-trib.com

BG fire busy with calls, including lightning strike, this weekend

The Bowling Green Fire Division responded to 1120 Lyn Road for a report of lightning hitting a tree and the residence filling with smoke on Sunday morning. When crews arrived, there was light smoke and haze, but no active fire showing. A tree in the backyard had been struck by lightning, and the bark was blown off and the tree was cracked. The lightning traveled through the roots which was visible due to the ground being disturbed, and lightning struck the house.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

TFRD offers fitting tribute to former Assistant Chief

TOLEDO, Ohio — The park across from Toledo Fire headquarters in downtown Toledo has been renamed for one of Toledo’s most dedicated firefighters. The spot of land at the intersection of Orange St. and Huron that also holds the Toledo Firefighter’s Memorial is now known as ‘Toledo Fire & Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl Memorial Place.’
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg tennis starts season 6-1

PERRYSBURG — In the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association team tournament, Perrysburg girls tennis defeated visiting Sylvania Northview, 3-2 on Friday. The Yellow Jackets are 6-1. In singles matches for Perrysburg, Penelope Giammarco lost 6-1, 6-2, Allison Barry lost 6-1, 6-1, and Emerson Metzger won 6-1, 6-1. In doubles for...
PERRYSBURG, OH
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

St. V’s Toledo, OH USA

Was leaving the hospital and and saw it hanging in a tree. It made my day, because my mom was not doing well in the hospital from a broken hip.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTOL 11

Bowling Green prepares for busiest weekend of year

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green is on the eve of its busiest weekend of the year. The 55th National Tractor Pulling Championships, students moving into BGSU and the final Firefly Nights of the summer are all on the calendar this weekend. "It absolutely is the busiest weekend of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Nebraska Avenue I-75 overpass in central Toledo to reopen Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two years ago, the overpass connecting South Erie Street to Collingwood Boulevard was in dire need of an upgrade due to serious deterioration, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Construction crews are now applying the finishing touches and will reopen it on Monday afternoon. While...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Metroparks Meetup: New trail, new bridge, new spot at Swan Creek

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s common for Metroparks Toledo to add new trails. This time, the newest addition is a trail that takes you high up into the tree canopy at Swan Creek Metropark. It’s named the Connector Trail. Scott Carpenter, Director of Public Relations for Metroparks Toledo,...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Pride kicks off festivities Friday after 2 years of smaller events due to COVID-19

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Pride returned on Friday to kick off the weekend's events at Promenade Park after the COVID-19 pandemic caused two years of smaller events. Toledo Pride's Marketing Coordinator, Chad Turner, said he's excited to see the event "back in full force" in 2022. In 2020, the event was a prerecorded indoor celebration, and in 2021, the event was held with limited tickets.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Heavy afternoon rain floods underpasses in Fostoria on Sunday

FOSTORIA, Ohio — Fostoria experienced flooded underpasses throughout the city on Sunday afternoon after heavy rain fell on the area. The Fostoria Police Division posted a warning on social media about the flooding telling people to be patient and to avoid all the underpasses saying that drivers would not be able to get through.
FOSTORIA, OH
dailyadvent.com

Back to school: barbers offer $5-hair-cutes for local students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The first day of school is a big deal for students. Some local barbers want to make sure students feel good about themselves as they head back to the classroom. When it comes to a fade, buzz cuts, and tapers, Renaldo Taylor Bey is one of the best...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy