wrnjradio.com
Phillipsburg Police looking to ID dirt bike rider
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – The Phillipsburg Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a person who police said was riding a dirt bike through town on Sunday. The pictured individual was seen riding a dirt bike across the Free Bridge from Easton, PA into Phillipsburg, turning...
delawarevalleynews.com
Catalytic Converter Thief Tries To Hurt Detective With Car
When someone drives their car at another person deliberately, they are trying to kill them, or injure them. This not not an accident or a misunderstanding. Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in this region and these thieves strike at all hours of the day and night. In Lower Southampton Twp, a detective saw a male they identify as Anthony Dalavos, 41, of Philadelphia cutting off a catalytic converter in the 5- Below store parking lot, on August 19, 2022.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fuel theft: Security camera captures video of culprits
UNION TWP., Pa. — Authorities in Berks County are looking a pair of thieves who stole fuel out of a tank stored at the Daniel Boone High School. A security camera captured video of the culprits around 2:10 a.m. Friday, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. About 45 gallons...
sauconsource.com
Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police
Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
Parkesburg Borough Woman Arrested After Breaking into Home
PARKESBURG, PA — A Parkesburg Borough woman was arrested on August 13, 2022, after she was found to have unlawfully gained access to a residence by breaking a window. Parkesburg Borough Police state that 44-year-old Kelly Ann Carpenter was charged with Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief and Public Drunkenness after fleeing the scene. She was later located by police walking in the middle of Parkesburg’s West Bridge Street and bleeding from her hand.
2-Year-Old Child Struck By Train At NJ Amusement Park
A 2-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a train at a Warren County amusement park Saturday, Aug. 20, authorities said. The child was flown in critical condition after the incident at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township around 1:05 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. The incident remains under investigation.
Smash-and-Grab Theft at Haverford Dog Park: Police Search for Suspects
HAVERFORD, PA — Haverford Township Police are investigating a smash-and-grab theft that occurred at the Haverford Dog Park on July 17, 2022. The victim reported that she parked her car at 6:30 PM and returned at 7:20 PM to find the window smashed and her credit cards missing. On...
Northampton County man sentenced for corrupting teen girl in Shickshinny
WILKES-BARRE — A man from Northampton County was sentenced in Luzerne County Court for corrupting a 17-year-old girl in Shickshinny. Kristopher Allan Hoglund, 32, of Bath, was sentenced by Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. to 15 months probation on a charge of corruption of a minor. Hoglund pled guilty to the charge June 27.
fox29.com
Woman shot in the head, man shoots himself during arrest in Berks County, police say
Police were trying the save a woman's life when they say her shooter turned the gun on himself. The 55-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head when officers arrived at the 100 block Park Avenue in Reading on Saturday. A 40-year-old man, identified as the shooter, was also located on the scene.
Police investigating two separate shootings in Chinatown overnight
Philadelphia Police are investigating two separate shootings in Chinatown on Saturday morning.
Police Investigate Starbucks Wallet Theft: Credit and Debit Cards Used at Multiple Establishments
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from Fogelsville Station are investigating a Theft/Access Device Fraud incident that occurred on June 15, 2022. The victim, who was patronizing the Starbucks located on North Krock Road, Lower Macungie Township, Montgomery County, had her wallet stolen from her purse by the pictured suspect. The wallet contained several credit and debit cards, which were subsequently used at multiple establishments. The victim reported a total loss of $3,510.51. The suspect used the credit cards at CVS, Walgreens, Red Stone American Grill, Royal Farms, and Saks 5th Avenue in Allentown, Plymouth Meeting, and King of Prussia.
Fentanyl and Meth Trafficker Charged
SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Terrell Watson, age 33, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was indicted on August 16, 2022, by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking offenses. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment...
Oxford Woman Arrested After Allegedly Attempting to Steal Police Officer’s Gun
WEST CHESTER, PA — Wednesday, August 17th, was a typical day on the job for the West Chester Police Department until officers were dispatched to the 300 Block of W. Chestnut St for an unconscious female. When police arrived on the scene, they made contact with Paige Lafferty, a...
West Windsor Police: Trenton woman returns to same store she allegedly shoplifted at two weeks later
A Trenton woman returned to the same store she allegedly shoplifted at two weeks later, according to the West Windsor Police Department. This time, store employees of Ulta Beauty immediately alerted police on July 17. They had recognized her from the earlier shoplifting incident because of her “red hair and distinctive tattoos,” police said.
Off-duty volunteer firefighter rescues neighbor from burning home in Burlington County
A volunteer firefighter rescued a neighbor who was sleeping inside the home. His two pet rabbits and snake did not survive.
Allentown police investigating after man was shot and killed
Allentown police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Saturday morning.
Monroe County Sheriff's Weekly Warrant Update
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released a weekly warrant report containing newly added wanted individuals. This week there are 22 featured wanted criminals. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office posted a weekly warrant report spanning 22 wanted criminals. Warrants include newly added images to the roster of wanted individuals, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office. A total of seven new wanted criminals got added to the roster. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the community in locating the wanted criminals.
Man Shot from Behind While Cleaning Car in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – A man who was cleaning his car was shot from behind but...
Pocono Township Arrests 2 Criminals This Week In Monroe County
In Monroe County, two criminals got arrested in the past week. These crimes range from alleged homicide to drug paraphernalia. Pocono Twp | This past week two criminals got arrested, one for allegedly attempting homicide at The Learning Center (TLC) Park and the other for possession of drug paraphernalia after a car accident near the Pocono Cheesecake Factory, according to Pocono Township Police.
New Jersey Man Who Punched Perp Breaking into His Car Charged for Manslaughter
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A Jersey City man who saw a man breaking into his...
