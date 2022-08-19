ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riegelsville, PA

wrnjradio.com

Phillipsburg Police looking to ID dirt bike rider

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – The Phillipsburg Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a person who police said was riding a dirt bike through town on Sunday. The pictured individual was seen riding a dirt bike across the Free Bridge from Easton, PA into Phillipsburg, turning...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Catalytic Converter Thief Tries To Hurt Detective With Car

When someone drives their car at another person deliberately, they are trying to kill them, or injure them. This not not an accident or a misunderstanding. Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in this region and these thieves strike at all hours of the day and night. In Lower Southampton Twp, a detective saw a male they identify as Anthony Dalavos, 41, of Philadelphia cutting off a catalytic converter in the 5- Below store parking lot, on August 19, 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fuel theft: Security camera captures video of culprits

UNION TWP., Pa. — Authorities in Berks County are looking a pair of thieves who stole fuel out of a tank stored at the Daniel Boone High School. A security camera captured video of the culprits around 2:10 a.m. Friday, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. About 45 gallons...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police

Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Riegelsville, PA
City
Dublin, PA
MyChesCo

Parkesburg Borough Woman Arrested After Breaking into Home

PARKESBURG, PA — A Parkesburg Borough woman was arrested on August 13, 2022, after she was found to have unlawfully gained access to a residence by breaking a window. Parkesburg Borough Police state that 44-year-old Kelly Ann Carpenter was charged with Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief and Public Drunkenness after fleeing the scene. She was later located by police walking in the middle of Parkesburg’s West Bridge Street and bleeding from her hand.
PARKESBURG, PA
Daily Voice

2-Year-Old Child Struck By Train At NJ Amusement Park

A 2-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a train at a Warren County amusement park Saturday, Aug. 20, authorities said. The child was flown in critical condition after the incident at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township around 1:05 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. The incident remains under investigation.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
MyChesCo

Police Investigate Starbucks Wallet Theft: Credit and Debit Cards Used at Multiple Establishments

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from Fogelsville Station are investigating a Theft/Access Device Fraud incident that occurred on June 15, 2022. The victim, who was patronizing the Starbucks located on North Krock Road, Lower Macungie Township, Montgomery County, had her wallet stolen from her purse by the pictured suspect. The wallet contained several credit and debit cards, which were subsequently used at multiple establishments. The victim reported a total loss of $3,510.51. The suspect used the credit cards at CVS, Walgreens, Red Stone American Grill, Royal Farms, and Saks 5th Avenue in Allentown, Plymouth Meeting, and King of Prussia.
MyChesCo

Fentanyl and Meth Trafficker Charged

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Terrell Watson, age 33, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was indicted on August 16, 2022, by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking offenses. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Pocono Update

Monroe County Sheriff's Weekly Warrant Update

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released a weekly warrant report containing newly added wanted individuals. This week there are 22 featured wanted criminals. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office posted a weekly warrant report spanning 22 wanted criminals. Warrants include newly added images to the roster of wanted individuals, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office. A total of seven new wanted criminals got added to the roster. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the community in locating the wanted criminals.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Pocono Township Arrests 2 Criminals This Week In Monroe County

In Monroe County, two criminals got arrested in the past week. These crimes range from alleged homicide to drug paraphernalia. Pocono Twp | This past week two criminals got arrested, one for allegedly attempting homicide at The Learning Center (TLC) Park and the other for possession of drug paraphernalia after a car accident near the Pocono Cheesecake Factory, according to Pocono Township Police.
MONROE COUNTY, PA

