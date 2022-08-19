ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Walmart vs. Target: Why Discounts Drastically Affected Profits in Opposite Directions

By Vance Cariaga
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Dj5R_0hNU0yZs00

Inflation-weary consumers tired of paying high prices have been scouting deep discounts this year, prompting retailers like Walmart and Target to slash prices on items to help move excess inventory off the shelves. But while the operating environment is similar for both retailers, the financial impact has been much different .

Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered
See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts

On Tuesday, Walmart posted a 23% year-over-year gain in earnings per share for its fiscal second quarter, topping analyst expectations. It also logged a 6.5% increase in same-store sales at its U.S. stores, which also beat views. The retail giant did warn that its full-year EPS would decline 9% to 11%, Reuters reported, though that is a slight improvement from its previous guidance of an 11% to 14% dip.

In contrast, Target took a major beating during the second quarter, reporting a 90% decline in second-quarter profit on Tuesday that fell well short of analyst estimates, CNN Business reported. It was the second straight quarter of plunging profits for Target, with the Q2 decline much steeper than the 40% drop in Q1 earnings.

At first glance, the wide gap in financial results for Walmart and Target seems odd considering that both companies have been forced to slash prices on much of their merchandise to draw foot traffic and reduce inventory.

As Reuters noted, Walmart said it cut prices on clothing and other goods to help clear inventory valued at more than $61 billion at the end of the first quarter. The retailer reported inventories of $59.92 billion at the end of the second quarter, which was 25% higher than a year earlier.

In a statement, Walmart Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey said that electronics, home items and clothing were “problem areas” that required a major reduction in stock.

Similarly, Target slashed prices on general merchandise such as clothing, electronics and home goods. But those price cuts seemed to do little good. Target ended the second quarter with 1.5% more inventory than it had three months earlier and 36% more than it had the previous year.

Take Our Poll: What’s the Table Time Limit on a $400 Restaurant Meal?

The main problem for Target is that it has a much heavier dependence on discretionary items than Walmart, experts say. Walmart gets a bigger share of its sales and profits from groceries and other essentials that consumers must buy even in periods of high inflation. Target typically relies more on sales of items such as clothing, jewelry and electronics that consumers can bypass when prices are historically high.

That reliance on discretionary items likely means Target’s results will continue to lag Walmart’s in the coming months. Looking ahead, Target reiterated its guidance for full-year revenue growth in the low- to mid-single digit range and an operating margin rate in a range of about 6%.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Walmart vs. Target: Why Discounts Drastically Affected Profits in Opposite Directions

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Same Store Sales#Clothing#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Walmart#Walmart And Target#Eps#Reuters#Cnn Business
Mashed

The Disturbing Checkout Scam Walmart Is Being Accused Of

It's big, it's crowded, and it's in just about every town from the East Coast to the West: it's Walmart. Promoting big-box items with low prices, it's no surprise that Walmart serves an average of 230 million customers each week in 2022 (via Statista). But just how many of those 230 million customers are actually getting the prices they expected?
ALTUS, OK
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders

Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
RETAIL
Business Insider

Walmart says shoppers are swapping lunch meat for beans in the latest sign that inflation is roiling low income households

Walmart says inflation continues to impact its shoppers, particularly those with low incomes. CFO John Rainey spoke about how consumers are trading meat for beans. Inflation has hit lower-income consumers harder than their affluent counterparts. Walmart shoppers are reaching for beans over lunch meats, the company said Tuesday, in the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
182K+
Followers
13K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy