From the rolling Ponca Hills in Nebraska to the scenic Loess Hills across the river in Iowa, there are plenty of hiking opportunities to explore in the Omaha area. Plus, many of these same trails offer other recreational fun like snowshoeing and mountain biking and past times like birding. So the next time you’re in the Omaha area, lace up your sneakers and hit one of the area trails/parks below for some good old-fashioned hiking (and more).

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO