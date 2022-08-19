Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Veteran Tri-Center opens season with Underwood
(Neola) -- Tri-Center football opens their season with a rivalry matchup on Friday against a highly-charged Underwood squad. The Trojans, coming off a 5-4 playoff season, are feeling they might have another playoff team on their hands. “We’re feeling pretty good,” Trojans head coach Ryan Schroder told KMA Sports. “We...
Sioux City Journal
West opens 2022 season with 46-20 win over Council Bluffs Jefferson
COUNCIL BLUFFS-- Sioux City West football hadn't celebrated a win in 1,442 days (September 7, 2018) entering play Friday night. That changed at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex in Council Bluffs Friday night when West went into enemy territory and came away with a 46-20 win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in Week 0 of the Iowa high school football season.
kmaland.com
KMAland Football (8/20): Murray opens season with win, Audubon, Southeast Warren fall
(KMAland) -- Murray opened the season with a win while Audubon and Southeast Warren both took looses on Saturday in KMAland football. Winfield-Mount Union scored 46 points in the second half to overcome a two-point half-time deficit. Aaron Olsen had 76 yards rushing and two touchdowns and threw for 56 yards and another score to lead the Wheelers on offense. Gavin Larsen led the Wheelers defense with 15 tackles, and Manny Beisswenger returned a kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown.
kmaland.com
Alan E. Pierce, 68 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:2:00 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
Hayes runs wild as Sioux City West snaps 33-game losing streak with win over TJ
(Council Bluffs) -- It had been three years, 11 months and 12 days since Sioux City West won a football game. That lengthy drought finally came to an end thanks to Keavian Hayes, as the Wolverines (1-0) took down Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (0-1) 46-20 Friday. “I’m just happy for...
kmaland.com
Former Harlan basketball coach Lansing passes
(KMAland) -- Former Harlan basketball coach Dave Lansing has passed away. Lansing won 434 games in 33 years between Mount Pleasant and Harlan, taking the Cyclones to the state tournament in 1984. Lansing is a member of the Iowa High School Athletic Association Basketball Hall of Fame along with his...
kmaland.com
Herb Hansen, 90, of Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Herb Hansen, 90, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday,...
kmaland.com
Herb Hansen
Service:Funeral ServicesName:Herb HansenPronunciation: Age:90From:Atlantic, IowaPrevious: Da…
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmaland.com
Zakk Mitchell, age 13, Elliott
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.riekenfuneralhome.com. After the service, the family welcomes you to join Dan and Zakk on his last ride. For those that do not wish to join, a small gathering will be held at the shelter following the service.
kmaland.com
Jeff Miller, 64, rural Hastings, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Hastings Cemetery Perpetual Care or Indian Creek Historical Society Museum. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern. Cemetery: Hastings Cemetery.
kmaland.com
Essex board sets district, superintendent goals
(Essex) -- Objectives for the Essex School District are set for the new school year. Recently, the Essex School Board approved goals for both the district and superintendent for the 2022-23 school year, which gets underway for students this week. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the district's first two goals involved improved test scores and continued development of the district's career academy programming.
kmaland.com
Red Oak school facilities study underway
(Red Oak) -- Preliminary work continues on a comprehensive study of the Red Oak School District's facilities. Back in June, the Red Oak School Board selected Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture of Omaha to conduct the survey encompassing the current facility needs and develop an outline for the next 5-10 years. Architect Daric O'Neal told the board late Monday afternoon work is underway on the study's "where are we now" phase, including assessments of the existing facilities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska residents could see heat indices of 125 degrees in coming decades
OMAHA -- For a glimpse of future summers, residents of Lincoln and Omaha need only spend time in a neighboring cornfield on a hot day. Moisture from the corn combines with heat and humidity to virtually saturate the air, making breathing feel nearly suffocating. That rare type of weather, when...
visitomaha.com
Best Places for Hiking in Omaha, Nebraska
From the rolling Ponca Hills in Nebraska to the scenic Loess Hills across the river in Iowa, there are plenty of hiking opportunities to explore in the Omaha area. Plus, many of these same trails offer other recreational fun like snowshoeing and mountain biking and past times like birding. So the next time you’re in the Omaha area, lace up your sneakers and hit one of the area trails/parks below for some good old-fashioned hiking (and more).
Harlan School District Starts with a Few New Changes
(Harlan) Harlan Schools Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Barnett says the school year will start with several changes. One is a new program; Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates. Dr. Barnett says the programs will help some students look at various occupations they would like to pursue, whether after high school or internships.
kmaland.com
Severe thunderstorm warning for Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee Cos. until 6:30 p.m.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHERN JOHNSON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... WEST CENTRAL NEMAHA COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... NORTHEASTERN PAWNEE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 630 PM CDT. * AT 604 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 5 MILES...
abc17news.com
Iowa man hurt by boat propeller at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - An Iowa man went to the hospital with serious injuries after falling off a boat and hitting its propeller. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that 57-year-old Marvin Neill of Little Sioux, Iowa fell off a boat Friday afternoon in the 2 mile marker of the Big Niangua Arm. The patrol said the boat's driver put the vessel in gear to dock the boat, which caused Neill to fall overboard. The crash report said Neill hit the boat's propeller when he fell.
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
3 News Now
Iowa DOT announces new construction for those traveling to Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — There are some new upcoming closures and detours to be aware of. In addition to the I-480 east-bound closure in Omaha from Aug. 23 until Sept. 23, there will be ongoing construction activities on the I-29/I-480/West Broadway System Interchange. This will lead to temporary...
Kearney Hub
Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South
Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
Comments / 0