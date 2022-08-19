ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, IA

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Veteran Tri-Center opens season with Underwood

(Neola) -- Tri-Center football opens their season with a rivalry matchup on Friday against a highly-charged Underwood squad. The Trojans, coming off a 5-4 playoff season, are feeling they might have another playoff team on their hands. “We’re feeling pretty good,” Trojans head coach Ryan Schroder told KMA Sports. “We...
UNDERWOOD, IA
Sioux City Journal

West opens 2022 season with 46-20 win over Council Bluffs Jefferson

COUNCIL BLUFFS-- Sioux City West football hadn't celebrated a win in 1,442 days (September 7, 2018) entering play Friday night. That changed at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex in Council Bluffs Friday night when West went into enemy territory and came away with a 46-20 win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in Week 0 of the Iowa high school football season.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Football (8/20): Murray opens season with win, Audubon, Southeast Warren fall

(KMAland) -- Murray opened the season with a win while Audubon and Southeast Warren both took looses on Saturday in KMAland football. Winfield-Mount Union scored 46 points in the second half to overcome a two-point half-time deficit. Aaron Olsen had 76 yards rushing and two touchdowns and threw for 56 yards and another score to lead the Wheelers on offense. Gavin Larsen led the Wheelers defense with 15 tackles, and Manny Beisswenger returned a kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown.
MURRAY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harlan, IA
City
Knoxville, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Glenwood, IA
City
Grinnell, IA
State
Nevada State
Harlan, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Nevada, IA
City
Humboldt, IA
Local
Iowa Football
Harlan, IA
Football
Local
Iowa Education
Harlan, IA
Sports
City
Cedar Falls, IA
kmaland.com

Former Harlan basketball coach Lansing passes

(KMAland) -- Former Harlan basketball coach Dave Lansing has passed away. Lansing won 434 games in 33 years between Mount Pleasant and Harlan, taking the Cyclones to the state tournament in 1984. Lansing is a member of the Iowa High School Athletic Association Basketball Hall of Fame along with his...
HARLAN, IA
kmaland.com

Herb Hansen, 90, of Atlantic, Iowa

Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Herb Hansen, 90, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday,...
ATLANTIC, IA
kmaland.com

Herb Hansen

Service:Funeral ServicesName:Herb HansenPronunciation: Age:90From:Atlantic, IowaPrevious: Da…
ATLANTIC, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Team#Countdown#Cyclone#American Football#Highschoolsports#Kma Sports
kmaland.com

Zakk Mitchell, age 13, Elliott

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.riekenfuneralhome.com. After the service, the family welcomes you to join Dan and Zakk on his last ride. For those that do not wish to join, a small gathering will be held at the shelter following the service.
ELLIOTT, IA
kmaland.com

Jeff Miller, 64, rural Hastings, IA

Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Hastings Cemetery Perpetual Care or Indian Creek Historical Society Museum. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern. Cemetery: Hastings Cemetery.
HASTINGS, IA
kmaland.com

Essex board sets district, superintendent goals

(Essex) -- Objectives for the Essex School District are set for the new school year. Recently, the Essex School Board approved goals for both the district and superintendent for the 2022-23 school year, which gets underway for students this week. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the district's first two goals involved improved test scores and continued development of the district's career academy programming.
ESSEX, IA
kmaland.com

Red Oak school facilities study underway

(Red Oak) -- Preliminary work continues on a comprehensive study of the Red Oak School District's facilities. Back in June, the Red Oak School Board selected Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture of Omaha to conduct the survey encompassing the current facility needs and develop an outline for the next 5-10 years. Architect Daric O'Neal told the board late Monday afternoon work is underway on the study's "where are we now" phase, including assessments of the existing facilities.
RED OAK, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
visitomaha.com

Best Places for Hiking in Omaha, Nebraska

From the rolling Ponca Hills in Nebraska to the scenic Loess Hills across the river in Iowa, there are plenty of hiking opportunities to explore in the Omaha area. Plus, many of these same trails offer other recreational fun like snowshoeing and mountain biking and past times like birding. So the next time you’re in the Omaha area, lace up your sneakers and hit one of the area trails/parks below for some good old-fashioned hiking (and more).
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Harlan School District Starts with a Few New Changes

(Harlan) Harlan Schools Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Barnett says the school year will start with several changes. One is a new program; Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates. Dr. Barnett says the programs will help some students look at various occupations they would like to pursue, whether after high school or internships.
HARLAN, IA
kmaland.com

Severe thunderstorm warning for Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee Cos. until 6:30 p.m.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHERN JOHNSON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... WEST CENTRAL NEMAHA COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... NORTHEASTERN PAWNEE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 630 PM CDT. * AT 604 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 5 MILES...
OMAHA, NE
abc17news.com

Iowa man hurt by boat propeller at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - An Iowa man went to the hospital with serious injuries after falling off a boat and hitting its propeller. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that 57-year-old Marvin Neill of Little Sioux, Iowa fell off a boat Friday afternoon in the 2 mile marker of the Big Niangua Arm. The patrol said the boat's driver put the vessel in gear to dock the boat, which caused Neill to fall overboard. The crash report said Neill hit the boat's propeller when he fell.
LITTLE SIOUX, IA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South

Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy