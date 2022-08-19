Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Related
communityadvocate.com
Jacqueline A. Benoit, 87, of Shrewsbury
– Jacqueline A. Benoit, lifelong resident of Shrewsbury passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 20, 2022; she was 87 years old. Jackie was born and raised in Shrewsbury, one of three children to the late Raymond C. and Edith M. (Corazzini) Charette. She graduated Shrewsbury High School in 1952 and...
communityadvocate.com
Nancy L. Colonero, 104, of Douglas and Westborough
– Nancy L. (Vecchione) Colonero of Douglas, died peacefully early Friday morning at the Beaumont Nursing Facility in Westborough. She was born on September 23, 1917 and died a few days short of her 105th birthday. She was the eighth of eleven children born to Nunzio and Santina (Sodano) Vecchione both of Naples, Italy.
communityadvocate.com
Robert P. Foley Jr., 55, of Grafton
Grafton – “And in the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.” The words of President Abraham Lincoln are fitting when reflecting on the tragic loss of a truly kind soul in Robert P. “Bob” Foley, Jr. who passed away at home August 15, 2022 following a very unexpected illness.
communityadvocate.com
Edwin Quispe Navarro, 45, of Marlborough
– Edwin Abelardo Quispe Navarro, 45, of Marlborough passed away Thursday August 18, 2022 at Massachusetts General Hospital. He was born in Lima, Peru to Brigida Navarro and Abelardo Quispe. He worked for Longhorn Steakhouse for many years. Edwin loved his family and friends. He always made sure to make...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
communityadvocate.com
Elizabeth French, 80, of Hudson
Hudson – Elizabeth (Betty) French, 80, of Hudson, MA, passed away August 7, 2022. She is survived by her husband Jon C. French of Hudson, MA (formerly of Stow, MA) and two children Jon E. French (and wife Mary French) of Plymouth and Ann Kinslow (and husband Tim) of Marlborough. Grandchildren are Adam and Ryan French, Alex, Nick, Julianna and Genevieve Kinslow.
communityadvocate.com
Garfield R. Atchue, 95, of Grafton
– Garfield R. Atchue, 95, passed away August 11, 2022 following a brief illness. His wife Dorothy (Esten) Atchue predeceased him in 2004. Garfield leaves his son Bruce Atchue his grandchildren Sabrina, Michelle and Robert Bosma and Adam and Andy Atchue, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Robert Atchue.
communityadvocate.com
John E. Macomber, 87, of Hudson
– John Edwin Macomber, 87 of Hudson passed away Wednesday August 17, 2022 at Reservoir Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Marlboro after a long struggle with Parkinson Disease. He leaves his wife Elizabeth of 67 years. John was born in Boston, January 18, 1935 to the late Verrill Ivor...
communityadvocate.com
Join Crossroads Continuum’s Bike to the Beach team
HUDSON – There’s still time to join Crossroads Continuum’s for Bike to the Beach next month. Held on Sept. 17, riders will have their choice of a 25-, 50- and 100-mile charity cycling ride from Boston to Rhode Island. Crossroads Continuum became a beneficiary of the Bike...
IN THIS ARTICLE
communityadvocate.com
Two Northborough athletes reach national Track and Field Championships
NORTHBOROUGH – Two Northborough students went to the National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships in Sacramento, Calif. after placing at the regional championship in Brunswick, Maine. Former eighth grader Niko Conway competes in the high jump and former seventh grader Nick Furtado competes in the 100-meter dash. Furtado...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough firefighters battle brush fire in the Desert
MARLBOROUGH – The resources of the Marlborough Fire Department were put to the test on Friday as firefighters battled a brush fire burning deep in the woods in the Desert Conservation Area off Concord Road. At the end of Friday, fire officials estimated the brush fire spread over 10...
communityadvocate.com
Jersey Mike’s opens new location in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – Jersey Mike’s Subs continues to expand in central Massachusetts. Franchisee Tyler Tombs and his management team of Dianna Faias, Ariana Loader and Erin Donahue, opened their second location in Westborough on June 22. Started at the Jersey Shore in 1956, Jersey Mike’s serves authentic East Coast-style...
Comments / 0