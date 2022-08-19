ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Ann Plamondon
3d ago

Everything circles back to the governor. The mother who complained that the police shot her son and his special task force who wrote racially quality laws. From the hard-core criminals that the governor has let out of prison. And the lax laws that are not enforced in the state. To the revolving door of justice.

Tony O
3d ago

This is all due to this far left way of thinking politics BS..If we decriminalize crimes that should be prosecuted! Seattle being the only city to actively defund the police...Of course every criminal in the country will move to the Seattle area as they know they will get away with it! and people are wondering why the crime rate has spiked recently...What in the World did they think was gonna happen?

rodrick ramsey
2d ago

Though this is sad to hear but I do have one thing to say to this. It is better to have it and not need it, vs needing it and not having it. If she had a gun she could have change the outcome by not being the victim.

q13fox.com

1 injured in Everett shooting, deputies searching for suspect

EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Everett Sunday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a shooting at 12400 Admiralty Way around 12:43 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.
EVERETT, WA
Fox News

‘Armed and dangerous’ Washington man wanted in ‘gruesome’ double homicide of couple in their home: deputies

A Washington man suspected in the brutal murders of a couple inside their home on Thursday is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Shaun D. Rose, 40, is believed to be hiding in the Pierce County and Tacoma area following the murders of Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, at their home in the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.
OLALLA, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies investigate deadly shooting near Granite Falls Sportsmen's Club

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the Granite Falls Sportsmen's Club Saturday morning. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), deputies responded to the 21100 block of Gun Club Rd. after someone called 911 saying a 27-year-old man had been shot multiple times.
GRANITE FALLS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#96th St Se#Gsw#Mcu#Pio
washingtonbeerblog.com

Suspect apprehended in murder of E2W Brewing owners

As previously reported, the owners of E2W Brewing of Olalla, Washington were murdered at their home on Thursday, August 18. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the suspect, Shaun Rose, and asked for the public’s assistance in locating him. Shaun Rose was arrested in Tacoma...
OLALLA, WA
gigharbornow.org

Suspect identified in killings at Olalla home

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that it has obtained an arrest warrant for Shaun D. Rose, 40, in connection with a double homicide discovered late Thursday in Olalla. Detectives identified Rose as a suspect in the Steven P. Shulz and Mina Shulz, both 51 years old. The...
OLALLA, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lynnwoodtimes.com

Shooting at Admiralty Way and Airport Rd in South Everett

EVERETT, Wash., August 21, 2022 – Snohomish County deputies are investigating a shooting near Admiralty Way and Airport Rd in South Everett that occurred approximately 12:43 p.m. today. One male has been transported to hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. K-9 deputies and drones are scouring the area north of the shooting. According to Lt. Rob Martin 24 veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, it is too early to know the relationship between the victim and the suspect.
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Olalla double homicide suspect taken into custody in Tacoma

OLALLA, Wash. — A 40-year-old man suspected of killing an Olalla couple on their property last week was taken into custody in Tacoma Sunday night. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) issued an arrest warrant for Shaun Rose in connection to the double homicide on Saturday. The sheriff’s...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

The Crime Blotter: Two people arrested for statewide dealership car thefts

Pair accused of statewide dealership car thefts arrested. Bellevue detectives arrested a 29-year-old male and 24-year-old female at a Renton hotel Friday. The pair is suspected of multiple car thefts from car dealerships across the state. Investigators say on Aug. 2, they drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a Bellevue dealership and asked the salesperson to move a similar vehicle to compare with theirs. They then asked for the Carfax report, and when the salesman returned, both vehicles were gone.
BELLEVUE, WA
Fox News

Seattle man wanted after brutally beating woman on elevator in caught-on-video attack

Seattle police are searching for a man who reportedly cornered a woman on an elevator in May and began punching and kicking her in the head in a brutal caught-on-video attack. The assault happened just before 10 p.m. on May 30 when an unidentified man followed a woman into the lobby of an apartment building in the city's Central District and jumped inside an elevator with her, Seattle police said.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

