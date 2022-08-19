A Washington man suspected in the brutal murders of a couple inside their home on Thursday is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Shaun D. Rose, 40, is believed to be hiding in the Pierce County and Tacoma area following the murders of Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, at their home in the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

OLALLA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO