ClutchPoints

Lions fans call major cap on cocky Colts LB over heated callout vs. Jamaal Williams

The Detroit Lions’ mid-season Hard Knocks coverage is already producing incredible moments. From Aidan Hutchinson’s Billie Jean impersonation to that weird stray Kevin Durant caught, it’s already been a pretty entertaining watch. Recently, though, we had one hell of a spicy interaction from Hard Knocks, this time coming from the team’s joint practice with the […] The post Lions fans call major cap on cocky Colts LB over heated callout vs. Jamaal Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Detroit News

2022 high school football preview: Downriver League

WOODHAVEN (9-2, 7-1) Woodhaven's offense, led by star running back Devin Henry, is expected to be among the best in the league. With a more mobile starting quarterback in Dom Davis, Woodhaven appears to be shifting to a more run-first option offense. It should have no trouble gaining yards on the ground with 6-2, 275-pound lineman Isaac Perez leading the way up front. On defense, it's led by LB duo Nathan Blaszczak and Jacob Navarro. The two seniors, along with Tyler Dodd and Xavier Barnes, form what appears to be the league's best front seven. It looks to lean on the big boys up front, especially with all the inexperience they have in the secondary.
Detroit News

2022 high school football preview: Western Wayne Athletic Conference

REDFORD UNION (8-2, 7-0) After finishing 8-2 and winning their first league title in 17 years, Redford Union looks to repeat. Coach Ian Iler will have plenty of experienced players coming back for 2022, including seniors such as quarterback Cory Chavis, running back Jeremiah Alston, and two-way players Kyren Ware and Jeremiah Alston. Senior offensive lineman Jamire Hall has Division 2 offers, while Alston has picked up an offer from Central Michigan. It will start its season off against Pewamo-Westphalia, the same team that gave them their only regular-season loss last season.
saturdaytradition.com

Baye Fall, 5-star 2023 center, includes B1G team in final 7

Baye Fall is narrowing things down in his recruitment. The 5-star center out of Colorado included a Big Ten program in his final 7 teams. Rutgers is in the mix, along with Auburn, Texas, Arkansas, Seton Hall, Kansas State and Colorado. Fall has a good relationship with the Scarlet Knights...
WMBD/WYZZ

CIProud Blitz 8/22/2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Kurt Pegler and Patrick Cunningham discuss high school football in this week’s CIProud Blitz, sponsored by OSF Healthcare Children’s Hospital of Illinois.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions stock report after the 2nd preseason game

The second preseason game saw the Detroit Lions notch their first exhibition victory in a long time, a 27-26 win over the host Indianapolis Colts. Saturday’s game followed two days of intense joint practice sessions at the Colts training facility, physical practices that had the feel of something more than just practicing.
