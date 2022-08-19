Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
Detroit Lions defeat Indianapolis Colts in preseason, 27-26: Game thread replay
Looking for Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts information and updates? This is the right place. Jared Goff, D’Andre Swift and several projected starters are slated to sit after the teams held joint practices the days prior. In their preseason opener, the Lions lost a nail-biter to the Atlanta Falcons. ...
Lions DL John Cominsky got 'into the groove' nicely vs. Colts, helps his cause to make the team
John Cominsky is battling to make the Detroit Lions amidst a crowded and uncertain defensive line. The veteran put his best foot forward in the Lions’ 27-26 preseason win over the Colts in Indianapolis. Cominsky started at defensive end opposite Austin Bryant while the starters sat out. Both Bryant...
Lions fans call major cap on cocky Colts LB over heated callout vs. Jamaal Williams
The Detroit Lions’ mid-season Hard Knocks coverage is already producing incredible moments. From Aidan Hutchinson’s Billie Jean impersonation to that weird stray Kevin Durant caught, it’s already been a pretty entertaining watch. Recently, though, we had one hell of a spicy interaction from Hard Knocks, this time coming from the team’s joint practice with the […] The post Lions fans call major cap on cocky Colts LB over heated callout vs. Jamaal Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Detroit News
2022 high school football preview: Downriver League
WOODHAVEN (9-2, 7-1) Woodhaven's offense, led by star running back Devin Henry, is expected to be among the best in the league. With a more mobile starting quarterback in Dom Davis, Woodhaven appears to be shifting to a more run-first option offense. It should have no trouble gaining yards on the ground with 6-2, 275-pound lineman Isaac Perez leading the way up front. On defense, it's led by LB duo Nathan Blaszczak and Jacob Navarro. The two seniors, along with Tyler Dodd and Xavier Barnes, form what appears to be the league's best front seven. It looks to lean on the big boys up front, especially with all the inexperience they have in the secondary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stock Up, Stock Down Report from Colts vs. Lions
Multiple Colts players took advantage of the opportunity to help cement their place on the roster while others failed to capitalize.
WATCH: Dontae Wright Preseason Press Conference
West Virginia safeties coach Dontae Wright talked with the media during the final week of the preseason
Detroit News
2022 high school football preview: Western Wayne Athletic Conference
REDFORD UNION (8-2, 7-0) After finishing 8-2 and winning their first league title in 17 years, Redford Union looks to repeat. Coach Ian Iler will have plenty of experienced players coming back for 2022, including seniors such as quarterback Cory Chavis, running back Jeremiah Alston, and two-way players Kyren Ware and Jeremiah Alston. Senior offensive lineman Jamire Hall has Division 2 offers, while Alston has picked up an offer from Central Michigan. It will start its season off against Pewamo-Westphalia, the same team that gave them their only regular-season loss last season.
saturdaytradition.com
Baye Fall, 5-star 2023 center, includes B1G team in final 7
Baye Fall is narrowing things down in his recruitment. The 5-star center out of Colorado included a Big Ten program in his final 7 teams. Rutgers is in the mix, along with Auburn, Texas, Arkansas, Seton Hall, Kansas State and Colorado. Fall has a good relationship with the Scarlet Knights...
RELATED PEOPLE
CIProud Blitz 8/22/2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Kurt Pegler and Patrick Cunningham discuss high school football in this week’s CIProud Blitz, sponsored by OSF Healthcare Children’s Hospital of Illinois.
Detroit News
2022 Metro Detroit high school football: Your guide to season preview coverage
Get ready for the season with a look at your favorite teams, as well as the top programs and players in the state, with previews coming this week in The Detroit News and at detroitnews.com. Here is a look at what we have so far:. * Also, coaches, please be...
BTN’s Dave Revsine: ‘We were really blown away’ by Michigan football practice
The positive reviews keep coming in for Michigan football. After Big Ten Network visited Ann Arbor for practice, the 12th stop for the network on its 14-team conference tour, no team received more effusive praise than the Wolverines. Gerry DiNardo raved both on Twitter and on “Big Ten Today” about...
Lions stock report after the 2nd preseason game
The second preseason game saw the Detroit Lions notch their first exhibition victory in a long time, a 27-26 win over the host Indianapolis Colts. Saturday’s game followed two days of intense joint practice sessions at the Colts training facility, physical practices that had the feel of something more than just practicing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Longtime Detroit Tigers utilityman John Wockenfuss dies at 73
John Wockenfuss, the Detroit Tigers player who could field just about any position and had a batting stance like nobody else, died Friday. He was 73. Wockenfuss, heralded as one of Delaware's most accomplished athletes of all time, spent parts of 10 seasons with the Tigers and worked his way up from little-used backup catcher...
Michigan basketball box score from exhibition game against Fos Provence Basket
Michigan Wolverines basketball is on its once-every-four-years overseas trip. The Maize and Blue are in Europe, where they’ll play three exhibition games in total, the first of which being an 86-68 loss to Fos Provence Basket. Michigan went with a starting lineup of graduate point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, sophomore...
Comments / 0