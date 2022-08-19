Idris Elba’s Daughter Failed to Land ‘Beast’ Role Because Their ‘Chemistry Wasn’t Right’: We Didn’t Talk for ‘Three Weeks’

Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32
LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
SFGate
‘House of the Dragon’ Star Steve Toussaint Slams Racist Viewers: ‘They’re Happy With a Dragon Flying’ but Not a ‘Rich Black Guy’
“House of the Dragon” star Steve Toussaint, who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon a.k.a. “The Sea Snake” on the series, slammed viewers of the “Game of Thrones” prequel who took issue with his casting. “It seems to be very hard for people to swallow,” Toussaint said...
SFGate
‘Little Ellen’ Co-Creator on HBO Max Removing Show, Despite 20 Unreleased Episodes: ‘It Feels Like Being Kicked to the Curb’
“Little Ellen” co-creator Jennifer Skelly found out her show would be removed from HBO Max earlier this month by reading the news. These past few days, she’s witnessed dozens of other series meet the chopping block as Warner Bros. Discovery purges the HBO streaming platform in order to reduce costs.
SFGate
‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Director Explains the Ending, Deaths and Killing Off the Men First
A24’s “Bodies Bodies Bodies” starts with seven young partiers drinking, doing drugs and hooking up during a hurricane party, but the debauchery turns deadly as the night goes on, until just two people are left alive. More from Variety. Amandla Stenberg Defends Messaging 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Critic:...
SFGate
Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears Against Her ‘Coward’ Ex Kevin Federline
Nicki Minaj is not here for Kevin Federline’s nonsense. On the latest episode of her Queen Radio show, the rapper defended Britney Spears against Federline’s recent comments claiming that the pop singer’s sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, are not comfortable being around her. “Do you understand...
