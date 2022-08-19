Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Sports World Erupts Over Brittney Griner, Dennis Rodman News
The Brittney Griner situation got even more notable on Sunday morning. Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody since early 2022. She was arrested at the airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. Griner has since been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.
NBA・
Shaquille O’Neal Weighs In On Vanessa Bryant’s Ongoing Trial Over Kobe Bryant Photos
Amid Vanessa Bryant's court case, her late husband's former teammate, Shaquille O'Neal, shared some thoughts on the matter.
NBA・
Warriors Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The last time two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant was on the Golden State Warriors, his exit was, to put it politely, acrimonious. After being told by Draymond Green that the team “didn’t need him,” would he really return to the team again? Absolutely. Believe it or...
Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?
After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brandon Ingram looks almost unrecognizable in new viral photo
Brandon Ingram appears to have gone on sabbatical this NBA offseason. The New Orleans Pelicans forward looked nearly unrecognizable in a new photo of him that made the rounds online this week. Ingram had grown out both the hair on his head as well as his facial hair. Here is...
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
NBA trade rumors: Surprise team is shaking up Kevin Durant landscape
A new team is now in the running for Brooklyn Nets star and trade piece Kevin Durant. Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, and while things have been reportedly slow-moving thus far, a new team joining the sweepstakes could be the catalyst needed to move things along.
NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission
Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning
The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors
Jayson Tatum took a lot of heat during and in the aftermath of the Boston Celtics’ heartbreaking NBA Finals loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum virtually went invisible in that series as the Dubs took the title by force against a Celtics side that had very high hopes […] The post ‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A. Smith slams ‘blasphemous’ take that LeBron James is not a Top 3 NBA player all-time
Stephen A. Smith may be critical of LeBron James a lot of times, but he isn’t letting anyone disrespect the legacy of the Los Angeles Lakers star. In the latest episode of First Take, Chris Russo snubbed LeBron from his Top 3 … heck, the NBA great didn’t even make his Top 5 ranking of […] The post Stephen A. Smith slams ‘blasphemous’ take that LeBron James is not a Top 3 NBA player all-time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New Air Jordan 3 Shoes Drop on 'Kobe Day'
The Air Jordan 3 'Dark Iris' hits shelves on August 24. The white and purple sneaker pays tribute to Kobe Bryant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Celtics Land Donovan Mitchell In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Donovan Mitchell has been linked heavily to the New York Knicks in NBA trade rumors. However, no deal has transpired yet. Could the Boston Celtics be a logical trade suitor before that occurs?. The Celtics represented the Eastern Conference in the 2021-22 NBA Finals. By virtue of that fact, some...
Lakers: Watch LeBron James and Jayson Tatum Pull Off Jaw-Dropping Alley-Oop
Lakers star LeBron James and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum connected for a picturesque alley-oop during the CrawsOver event in Seattle.
3 midseason Brian Cashman decisions that have killed the 2022 Yankees
When A-Rod’s calling you out, then that’s when it’s obvious you’ve screwed up big time. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, step on down! Here’s how you’ve contributed to killing the 2022 roster, which is now performing like one of the worst in the league.
Victor Oladipo and Russell Westbrook continue offseason work: ‘Might not be on the same team, but we’re still on the same team’
During this offseason, Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has shown off his strong bond with another player looking to make a comeback, Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. The two players are coming back in different directions, with Oladipo hoping to put aside injuries from the past couple of years....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chet Holmgren suffers injury defending LeBron in pro-am game
LeBron, Holmgren, Dejounte Murray, Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero and Isaiah Thomas all played in the pro-am.
Lakers’ Latest Move Could Lead to Russell Westbrook Trade
Los Angeles' most recent move could lead to re-ignited Lakers-Nets trade talks.
Lakers News: NFC West NFL Team Doubles Down on Recruiting LeBron James
Lakers forward LeBron James' trip to Seattle helps Seahawks Twitter revisit an old recruitment tactic
Knicks adding new courtside season tickets for $3K apiece
The New York Knicks have some of the most expensive game tickets in the league, and they’re about to get even less affordable. The New York Knicks have some of the most expensive game tickets in the league, with the cheapest seats typically starting over $100. Team owner James Dolan is planning for a new section of ultra-premium courtside seats that are expected to sell for as much as $3K per ticket, according to the New York Post.
FanSided
276K+
Followers
523K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0