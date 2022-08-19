ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana man accused of committing sexual battery on daughter

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmTq2_0hNTwDV700

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Nelson Road on January 1, 2022, in reference to an investigation. According to deputies, the complainant advised when they arrived home, their daughter showed them messages she received from a friend who mentioned they were sexually battered and afraid.

In the messages, the victim advised the complainant’s daughter that the victim’s father, then 39-year-old Charles Kent Brown, allegedly slapped the victim on her buttocks and pinched her breast. The complainant also stated when they were driving home that night they observed Brown allegedly fondling the victim’s breast in the middle of the yard at Brown’s residence.

$20,000 reward offered for information on Birmingham homicide

Deputies then arrived at the residence and made contact with the victim who appeared to be emotional and upset. According to the victim, Brown was intoxicated and wanted her to call his friends to talk trash to them.

When the victim refused to call the individuals, Brown allegedly pinched her breast. The victim also mentioned that Brown slaps her buttocks when he drinks. She also advised deputies that he also touches her inner and upper thigh when drinks.

VIDEO: Off-duty Alabama officer hit by car in his front yard

Deputies were able to get video surveillance of the incident and discovered that Brown was extremely intoxicated and fondling the victim’s breast. The surveillance correlated with the victim’s testimony.

On Friday, August 19, 2022, Brown was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Misdemeanor Sexual Battery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Juvenile in custody after allegedly threatening Ashville High School

ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Saturday after threats were made to Ashville High School. According to authorities, officers received information about a possible threat of violence made to the school. St. Clair County Criminal Investigation began immediate investigation into these threats. Investigators then notified St. Clair County […]
ASHVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
City
Monroe, LA
CBS 42

3 women arrested, charged with defrauding Louisiana disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
WESTWEGO, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Battery#Violent Crime
CBS 42

Woman killed in St. Clair County car crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – A single-vehicle crash in St. Clair County claimed the life of a Steele woman Friday morning. At approximately 5:23 a.m., Ashley Hughes, 33, was fatally injured when the 2010 Pontiac G6 she was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Hughes was not using a seat belt at […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

CBS 42

55K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy