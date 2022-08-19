WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Fayette, McDowell, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. It should be noted that distribution on 8/26/22 at Premier Park and 8/27/22 at Clay County High are exclusive to residents of McDowell and Clay Counties, respectively.

