Carnegie Hall’s Museum Gallery features Steven Hutchins
Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – Carnegie Hall’s Museum Gallery has transformed into an exhibit of cultural and historical artifacts called the Sunshine Museum. Aristotle Zenobia Sunshine developed the extensive collection supplemented by individuals interested in the mission of making people smile and helping them regain the childlike awe of new and unbelievable experiences. Visitors have described the museum as a “two or 3D historical graphic novel.”
Ruth Wyand to perform Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace Concert Series on August 25
Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace Concert Series continues, presenting musician, songwriter, and vocalist Ruth Wyand on Thursday, August 25 at 6:30 pm. Sponsored by City National Bank, the concerts take place outside Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace. Attendees will watch the performance from the lawn in front of New River Community and Technical College.
Beckley’s Honey Festival returns for fourth year
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The hives were humming at the fourth annual Honey Festival in Raleigh County on Saturday, August 20, 2022. The Exhibition Coal Mine and The Raleigh County Bee Keepers Association teamed up to put on the event.Leslie Gray Baker the Director of Parks and Rec for the City of Beckley said the […]
Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery awards patients with college scholarships
Richwood, WV (WOAY) – Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery (MSOFS) is going above and beyond fixing smiles by investing in their patient’s education. MSOFS has awarded three scholarships to their patients at their Kanawha, Beckley, and Vinton offices. Marissa Jolea Forga, a patient at the Beckley office,...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Fayette, McDowell, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. It should be noted that distribution on 8/26/22 at Premier Park and 8/27/22 at Clay County High are exclusive to residents of McDowell and Clay Counties, respectively.
Private school opens doors in Montgomery with ribbon cutting ceremony
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Montgomery Preparatory Academy officials say they will cover the cost of their 2022 students' first year at the school, with potential for more help down the road, despite the uncertainty of the Hope Scholarship. The school, which sits on the property of the old...
Mysterious stone face attracting curious in New River Gorge
An enigmatic stone face carved into mossy sandstone along the rim of the New River Gorge in southern West Virginia is attracting increased attention as tourism grows in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. Though its origins are popularly regarded as a mystery, the bas-relief countenance was likely...
Governor and First Lady Justice announce next seven schools to receive Friends With Paws therapy dogs for Fall 2022
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program...
Gallery: Princeton hosts South Charleston in final scrimmage
Princeton – Princeton wrapped its preseason scrimmage slate Friday night with a tune up against South Charleston at Hunnicutt Stadium.
West Virginia Land Trust cancels Mammoth Preserve Hike due to aftermath of recent flooding
Mammoth, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Land Trust has canceled the Mammoth Preserve Hike scheduled for Saturday, August 20, due to the aftermath of recent flooding, which has made the road beyond Bells Creek bridge leading to the property inaccessible. The organization has employed a company to repair the...
Unclaimed items being auctioned at West Virginia State Fair
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Unclaimed property such as rare coins, currency, jewelry and other collectibles will be up for auction at two events this week at the State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea, the state treasurer’s office said. Two auctions were held last week, and the final two will be Friday and Saturday, starting […]
Mercer County Health Department to host Back To School vaccine clinic on Saturday
Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County Health Department will host a vaccine clinic on Saturday, August 20. The clinic will occur at the Health Department on 978 Blue Prince Road from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. The clinic’s purpose is to administer vaccines required for students to attend school.
UPDATE: Explosives found at two locations in Bluefield
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bomb threat has caused multiple buildings to be evacuated in Bluefield. According to officials, buildings located on Bland Street and Federal Street have been evacuated. Commission Greg Puckett tells LOOTPRESS that it’s being investigated. It appears the threat is not credible. No injuries...
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and … ” said […]
Manchin announces $336k for scientific research at West Virginia University
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $336,105 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for scientific research at West Virginia University (WVU). The research project focuses on how environments have adjusted to climate shifts, including temperature, precipitation, and carbon removal. The funding will also support additional...
Menards is coming to South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston. Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit. Mayor Mullens said he is...
Temporary shower and laundry services set up for Kanawha, Fayette County flood victims
Days later, eastern Kanawha and Fayette Counties remain devastated by floods earlier this week. This left some community members without basic necessities.
West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey
HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark Lilly grew up watching his grandfather […]
Flash flooding strikes Southern West Virginia Sunday morning
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Another stalled line of heavy rain and thunderstorms produced between 2 to 5 inches of rain Sunday morning from northern Logan County into Boone County. The hardest-hit area appeared to be around Danville, with the following roads closed or partially closed:. 3400 block of Big...
One taken to hospital after I-64 crash near Oakwood entrance ramp in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A crash shut down one lane of I-64 westbound in Charleston on Sunday. Kanawha Metro says that one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident at the Oakwood entrance ramp at around 2:30 p.m. There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries. One lane is temporarily shut […]
