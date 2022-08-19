ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Carnegie Hall’s Museum Gallery features Steven Hutchins

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – Carnegie Hall’s Museum Gallery has transformed into an exhibit of cultural and historical artifacts called the Sunshine Museum. Aristotle Zenobia Sunshine developed the extensive collection supplemented by individuals interested in the mission of making people smile and helping them regain the childlike awe of new and unbelievable experiences. Visitors have described the museum as a “two or 3D historical graphic novel.”
Ruth Wyand to perform Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace Concert Series on August 25

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace Concert Series continues, presenting musician, songwriter, and vocalist Ruth Wyand on Thursday, August 25 at 6:30 pm. Sponsored by City National Bank, the concerts take place outside Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace. Attendees will watch the performance from the lawn in front of New River Community and Technical College.
Beckley’s Honey Festival returns for fourth year

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The hives were humming at the fourth annual Honey Festival in Raleigh County on Saturday, August 20, 2022. The Exhibition Coal Mine and The Raleigh County Bee Keepers Association teamed up to put on the event.Leslie Gray Baker the Director of Parks and Rec for the City of Beckley said the […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Fayette, McDowell, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. It should be noted that distribution on 8/26/22 at Premier Park and 8/27/22 at Clay County High are exclusive to residents of McDowell and Clay Counties, respectively.
Private school opens doors in Montgomery with ribbon cutting ceremony

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Montgomery Preparatory Academy officials say they will cover the cost of their 2022 students' first year at the school, with potential for more help down the road, despite the uncertainty of the Hope Scholarship. The school, which sits on the property of the old...
Mysterious stone face attracting curious in New River Gorge

An enigmatic stone face carved into mossy sandstone along the rim of the New River Gorge in southern West Virginia is attracting increased attention as tourism grows in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. Though its origins are popularly regarded as a mystery, the bas-relief countenance was likely...
Unclaimed items being auctioned at West Virginia State Fair

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Unclaimed property such as rare coins, currency, jewelry and other collectibles will be up for auction at two events this week at the State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea, the state treasurer’s office said. Two auctions were held last week, and the final two will be Friday and Saturday, starting […]
UPDATE: Explosives found at two locations in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bomb threat has caused multiple buildings to be evacuated in Bluefield. According to officials, buildings located on Bland Street and Federal Street have been evacuated. Commission Greg Puckett tells LOOTPRESS that it’s being investigated. It appears the threat is not credible. No injuries...
Manchin announces $336k for scientific research at West Virginia University

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $336,105 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for scientific research at West Virginia University (WVU). The research project focuses on how environments have adjusted to climate shifts, including temperature, precipitation, and carbon removal. The funding will also support additional...
Menards is coming to South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston. Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit. Mayor Mullens said he is...
West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey

HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark Lilly grew up watching his grandfather […]
Flash flooding strikes Southern West Virginia Sunday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Another stalled line of heavy rain and thunderstorms produced between 2 to 5 inches of rain Sunday morning from northern Logan County into Boone County. The hardest-hit area appeared to be around Danville, with the following roads closed or partially closed:. 3400 block of Big...
